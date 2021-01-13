Lewisburg 40
Williamsport 36
WILLIAMSPORT — Roz Noone and Sophie Kilbride both filled up the stat sheets in a 40-36 nonleague road win over Williamsport on Wednesday.
Noone tallied a game-high 13 points and had five rebounds, four assists and two steals; and Kilbride had 12 points, four steals, four assists and three rebounds.
In addition, Regan Llanso chipped in nine points and six rebounds for Lewisburg, which doesn’t play again until hosting Muncy at 7:30 p.m. Monday. The Green Dragons’ game on Friday at Selinsgrove was postponed.
Lewisburg 40, Williamsport 36at WilliamsportScore by quarters
Lewisburg 15 10 12 9 — 40 Williamsport 8 16 8 4 — 36
Lewisburg (3-0) 40
Roz Noone 4 3-4 13; Sophie Kilbride 6 0-0 12; Regan Llanso 3 3-5 9; Lauren Gross 2 3-5 7; Hope Drumm 2 0-0 5; Maddie Still 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
17 9-14 40.
3-point goals:
Noone 3, Drumm.
Williamsport (0-2) 36
C. Sota 2 0-0 5; Alexandria Chilson 3 0-0 6; Abby Mahon 2 0-0 5; Sarina Beiter 1 0-0 2; Jessica Robinson 5 0-1 10; Kailee Helmrich 2 0-2 4; Payton Baney 2 0-0 4.
Totals:
17 0-4 36.
3-point goals:
Sota, Mahon.
JV score:
Williamsport, 27-24. High scorer: Lewisburg, Maddie Materne, 10.
Mifflinburg 44
Jersey Shore 36
JERSEY SHORE — Brooke Catherman and Ella Shuck combined for 32 points as they led the Wildcats past the Bulldogs in HAC-I action.
Catherman tallied a game-high 17 points, which included 11 in the first half as Mifflinburg (1-1 overall and HAC-I) took a 24-21 lead at the half.
Shuck later poured in 10 points after the break to help the Wildcats pull away.
Mifflinburg next hosts Shikellamy for another Division I contest at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Mifflinburg 44, Jersey Shore 36at Jersey ShoreScore by quarters
Mifflinburg 12 12 7 13 — 44 Jersey Shore 7 14 7 8 — 36
Mifflinburg (1-1) 44
Brooke Catherman 5 6-8 17, Olivia Erickson 2 0-0 4, Ella Shuck 5 3-6 15, Jenna Haines 1 0-0 2, Avery Metzger 2 0-0 4, Alexis Scopeliti 1 0-0 2.
Totals:
16 9-14 44.
3-point goals:
Shuck 2, Catherman.
Jersey Shore (1-2) 36
Delaney Herbst 5 0-2 10, Devon Walker 3 1-2 8, Grace Lorson 2 0-0 5, Sophia Kauffman 2 0-0 4, Rachel Lorson 1 3-4 5, Aubrey Schilling 2 0-0 4.
Totals:
15 4-8 36.
3-point goals:
Walker, Lorson.
JV score:
Jersey Shore, 40-26.
Other scores:
Girls basketball
Mount Carmel 59, Central Columbia 43 Shamokin 54, Danville 29 St. Joseph’s 56, Montoursville 52 Nativity 53, Southern Columbia 52
Boys basketball
Muncy 55, Millville 36 Montgomery 61, CMVT 56
Wrestling
Lewisburg 41
Central Columbia 28
LEWISBURG — Beginning with Kaiden Wagner’s technical fall at 132 pounds, the Green Dragons won just two bouts en route to a nonleague season-opening win over the Blue Jays.
Wagner beat Colton Chipeleski 16-1 in 4 minutes, 40 seconds. The other win for Lewisburg came via a pin from Hagen Persun at 152 pounds.
The Green Dragons claimed a total of five bouts by forfeit to pull away. Lewisburg next hosts Mifflinburg at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Lewisburg 41, Central Columbia 28at Lewisburg132:
Kaiden Wagner (L) tech. fall Colton Chipeleski, 16-1, 4:40.
138:
Daniel Leo (L) won by forfeit.
145:
Isaac Kester (CC) dec. Logan Bartlett, 3-2, TB-1.
152:
Hagen Persun (L) pinned Gage Chipeleski, 2:31.
160:
Troy Johnson (CC) pinned Trent Wenrich, 1:59.
172:
Greyson Shaud (CC) dec. Derek Shedleski, 9-6.
189:
Hayden Runyon (L) won by forfeit.
215:
Dylan Devlin (CC) won by forfeit.
285:
Logan McWilliams (CC) won by forfeit.
106:
Jace Gessner (L) won by forfeit.
113:
Quinton Bartlett (L) won by forfeit.
120:
Thomas Lyons (L) won by forfeit.
126: Alexander Hosler (CC) maj. dec. Derek Gessner, 9-1.
