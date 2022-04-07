COAL TOWNSHIP — Avery Metzger and Makayla Weber won two individual events apiece for Mifflinburg’s girls, who took an 84-66 Heartland-I victory over Shamokin on Wednesday.
Metzger won the 100 (13.57) and the 400 (1:04.93), and Weber took the 100 hurdles (17.52) and the 300 hurdles (49.25).
Other wins for Mifflinburg (1-1) came from Adelynn Schlegel in the pole vault (6-6), Elizabeth Sheesley in the long jump (13-8 1/2), Ella Shuck in the triple jump (29-5 1/2) and Meg Shively in the javelin (91-6 1/4).
The Wildcats also swept all three relays against the Indians.
On the boys side, Mifflinburg fell to Shamokin, 94.5 to 55.5.
Carter Breed was a two-event winner for the Wildcats in taking the 100-meter dash (11.81) and the long jump (18-5). Others getting wins for Mifflinburg (0-2) were Collin Dreese in the 1600 (4:55.50), Daniel Walter in the 3200 (12:12.61) and Josh Antonyuk in the discus (145-0).
Girls
Mifflinburg 84, Shamokin 66
at Shamokin
100: 1. Avery Metzger, M, 13.57; 2. Ally Shaffer, M; 3. Cailynn Blannard, M. 200: 1. Alexis Bressi, S, 28.73; 2. Blannard, M; 3. Shaffer, M. 400: 1. Metzger, M, 1:04.93; 2. Natalie Osborne, M; 3. Bressi, S. 800: 1. Kamryn Kramer, S, 2:39.51; 2. Taylor Beachy, M; 3. Ella Shuck, M. 1600: 1. Kramer, S, 5:49.47; 2. Maria Darrup, M; 3. Aliyah Schiavoni, S. 3200: 1. Kramer, S, 13:07.99; 2. Darrup, M; 3. Chloe Masser, S. 100H: 1. Makayla Weber, M, 17.52; 2. Gina Carapellucci, S; 3. Madi Lippay, S. 300H: 1. Weber, M, 49.25; 2. Peyton Yocum, M; 3. Jayda Tilghman, M. 400R: 1. Mifflinburg, 53.92; 2. Shamokin. 1600R: 1. Mifflinburg, 4:29.69; 2. Shamokin. 3200R: 1. Mifflinburg, 10:41.54; 2. Shamokin. High jump: 1. Lippay, S, 5-3; 2. Brooke Klinger, S; 3. Molly Rossnock. Pole vault: 1. Adelynn Schlegel, M, 6-6; 2. Queenlyn Zartman, S; 3. Mya Slodykso, S. Long jump: 1. Elizabeth Sheesley, M, 13-8.5; 2. Lippay, S; 3. Slodysko, S. Triple jump: 1. Ella Shuck, M, 29-5.5; 2. Mackenzie Vasbinder, M; 3. Sheesley, M. Shot put: 1. Elizabeth Zalar, S, 30-4.5; 2. Cassandra Drumheiser, S; 3. Madysyn Nolter, S. Discus: 1. Nolter, S, 68-10; 2. Drumheiser, S; 3. Peyton Puttman, S. Javelin: 1. Meg Shively, M, 91-6.25; 2. Abigail Noll, S; 3. Mady Waugh, S.
Boys
Shamokin 94.5, Mifflinburg 55.5
at Shamokin
100: 1. Carter Breed, M, 11.81; 2. Daniel Reimer, M; 3. Max Madden, S. 200: 1. Colton Lynch, S, 22.98; 2. Reimer, M; 3. Madden, S. 400: 1. Lynch, S, 53.01; 2. Ben Delbaugh, S; 3. Tharon Wagner, S. 800: 1. Santino Carapelluci, S, 2:08.59; 2. Joshua Reimer, M; 3. Jacob Bingaman, M. 1600: 1. Collin Dreese, M, 4:55.50; 2. Carapelluci, S; 3. Tyler Kerstetter, S. 3200: 1. Daniel Walter, M, 12:12.61; 2. Kellon Brubaker, M; 3. Ayden Mikulak, S. 110HH: 1. Carter Smink, S, 16.06; 2. Gavin Balchunas, S; 3. Bryant Groff, M. 300IH: 1. Smink, S, 42.38; 2. Chase Pensyl, S; 3. Groff, M. 400R: 1. Shamokin, 46.63; 2. Mifflinburg. 1600R: Shamokin, 3:43.02; 2. Mifflinburg. 3200R: 1. Shamokin, 8:49.71; 2. Mifflinburg. High jump: 1. Marcus Moyer, S, 5-10; 2. Pensyl, S; 3. Lane Yoder, M. Pole vault: 1. Wade Alleman, S, 10-0; 2. Izaak Grodotzke, M; 3. Kaleb Styer, S. Long jump: 1. Breed, M, 18-5; 2. Alex Miller, M; 3. Ben Delbaugh, S. Triple jump: 1. Jason Alderson, S, 37-10.5; 2. Case Lichty, S; 3. Wagner, S. Shot put: 1. Eric Zalar, S, 46-0.75; 2. Josh Antonyuk, M; 3. Garrett Kitchen, S. Discus: 1. Antonyuk, M, 145-0; 2. Riley Macaluso, S; 3. Zalar, S. Javelin: 1. Riley Macaluso, S, 149-6; 2. Antonyuk, M; 3. Michael Lesher, M.
Boys tennis
Hughesville 3
Mifflinburg 2
MIFFLINBURG — The Wildcats came close to getting their second victory of the year, but the Spartans held on to take the nonleague matchup.
Mifflinburg (1-4) got a win at No. 1 singles as Gabe Greb beat Mikey Dylina, 6-4, 6-2.
But the highlight of the match for the Wildcats came at No. 1 doubles where Kellen Beck and Daytona Walter took a 6-0, 3-6, 6-4 win.
Mifflinburg is next scheduled to host Danville today at 4 p.m.
Hughesville 3, Mifflinburg 2
at Mifflinburg
Singles
1. Gabe Greb (M) def. Mikey Dylina, 6-4, 6-2.
2. Mason Thomas (H) def. Ethan Dreese, 6-2, 6-3.
3. Austin McKean (H) def. Aaron Hackenburg, 6-3, 6-2.
Doubles
1. Kellen Beck-Daytona Walter (M) def. Trevor Rothrock-Chase Michael, 6-0, 3-6, 6-4.
2. Reese Moen-Nick Turner (H) def. Moses Knepp-Ben Hornig, 6-1, 6-4.
Baseball
Mifflinburg at Lewisburg
LEWISBURG — The Heartland-I matchup was postponed due to unplayable field conditions and rescheduled to 4:30 p.m. May 17
Warrior Run at Southern Columbia
CATAWISSA — The Heartland-II contest between the Defenders and the Tigers was postponed because of unplayable field conditions. The game has been rescheduled to 11 a.m. Saturday.
