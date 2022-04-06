BETHLEHEM – Five Bucknell wrestlers captured EIWA Academic Achievement Awards for their performance on the mat and in the classroom during the 2021-22 season.
Headlining the honorees was four-time NCAA qualifier and four-time EIWA placewinner Zach Hartman. The senior captain, a two-time All-American, became the first Bison to earn this award all four of his campaigns in Lewisburg.
Hartman was joined on the 2022 EIWA All-Academic squad by fellow senior captain Brandon Seidman, junior Sam Barnes and sophomores Nick Delp and Kurt Phipps. Seidman and Phipps each received his second EIWA Academic Achievement Award while Barnes and Delp both made this prestigious team for the first time.
Of Bucknell's five EIWA All-Academic team members, three placed at this year's EIWA Championships. Hartman secured his fourth-straight podium finish by placing third at 165 pounds while Seidman (125) and Delp (157) each took seventh in his respective weight class. Seidman became a two-time EIWA placewinner while Delp made the podium in his first appearance at the EIWA's premier event.
To be eligible for this award, wrestlers must have achieved a cumulative GPA of 3.20 and participated in the EIWA Championships or posted a cumulative GPA of 3.00 and qualified for the NCAA Championships.
The following are the Bucknell wrestling team's 2022 EIWA All-Academic team members: Sam Barnes, Jr., Mechanical Engineering; Nick Delp, So., Undeclared; Zach Hartman, Sr., Biology; Kurt Phipps, So., Civil Engineering/Management for Engineers; Brandon Seidman, Sr., Sociology.
La Salle hires former Penn, Temple coach Fran Dunphy
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — La Salle hired former Penn and Temple coach Fran Dunphy on Tuesday to take over the sagging men's basketball program that he led to some of its greatest seasons as a guard in the 1960s.
The 73-year-old Dunphy went 580-325 as head coach and led his teams to 17 NCAA Tournaments. He was at Temple from 2006-19 and coached Penn from 1989-2006.
Dunphy is ingrained in the Philly hoops fabric like few in the city’s storied history. He played basketball at Philly high schools and went to games at the Palestra as a kid. He was co-captain under Tom Gola at La Salle, earned a master’s degree at Villanova and won 10 Ivy League titles in 17 seasons at Penn.
“La Salle has given me so much over the years,” Dunphy said. “It gave me a chance to be a a part of multiple teams as a student-athlete, an opportunity to form lifelong friendships, and helped mold me into the man I am today. I can’t wait to work with the young men on the team, reintroduce myself to the campus community, and to help my alma mater any way I can.”
Dunphy succeeded Hall of Famer John Chaney and led the Owls to some of their biggest upsets, including wins over No. 3 Villanova in 2009, No. 5 Duke in 2012, No. 3 Syracuse in 2012, No. 10 Kansas in 2014 and No. 8 SMU in 2016.
The lone blemish on Dunphy’s career is his lack of success in the NCAA Tournament. The Owls won only two games while the Quakers had one in 10 trips.
Dunphy was a member of the 1968-69 LaSalle team that was coached by Gola. The team finished that season 23-1 and ranked second in the final Associated Press Top 25 Poll. As a senior, Dunphy averaged 18.6 points per game and also led La Salle in assists.
La Salle fired Ashley Howard last month after four seasons and a 45-71 record.
Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe wins John R. Wooden Award
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Oscar Tshiebwe of Kentucky won the John R. Wooden Award as the men’s college basketball player of the year.
Tuesday's announcement from the Los Angeles Athletic Club was made on ESPN’s “SportsCenter.”
Tshiebwe led the nation with 515 total rebounds and 15.1 rebounds per game. The 6-foot-9 center had the most rebounds in a season since 1973 and the highest per game average since 1980. Kentucky was beat in the first round of the NCAA Tournament by St. Peter’s.
Tshiebwe, who is from Congo, is the second Kentucky player to win the award, joining Anthony Davis in 2012. Tshiebwe also collected player of the year honors from The Associated Press, Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame, the National Association of Basketball Coaches, The Sporting News and the U.S. Basketball Writers Association.
The other finalists were Ochai Agbaji of national champion Kansas, Johnny Davis of Wisconsin, Iowa’s Keegan Murray and Drew Timme of Gonzaga.
Aliyah Boston with national champion South Carolina won the women’s Wooden Award on Monday. The 6-foot-5 forward averaged 16.8 points and had a Southeastern Conference record of 27 straight double-doubles.
Tshiebwe and Boston have been invited to Los Angeles for Friday's 46th annual presentation.
Voting took place from March 14-21 during the early rounds of the NCAA Tournament by a national panel of voters who cover the sport and former winners.
