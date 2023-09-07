As we enter Week 3 of the high school football season, the Mifflinburg Wildcats are off to a 2-0 start, while the Warrior Run Defenders are getting closer to their first “W” of 2023.
Shamokin (0-2) at Mifflinburg (2-0)Mifflinburg is coming off a wild 35-28 win over Central Columbia, and the Wildcats are looking to keep their unblemished season going against the Indians.
“It feels pretty good (sitting at 2-0). We’re in a situation where we wanted to be at this point,” said Mifflinburg coach Jason Dressler. “We’re excited to go into this week’s game and keep using the energy and momentum (from last week) to keep getting better.”
Despite Shamokin being winless, Dressler knows the Indians’ will come ready to play Friday.
“They are 0-2, but one thing we know about Shamokin is they always come ready to compete and play a physical game,” said Dressler. “Looking at their offense, they have some athletes, but they haven’t finished plays this year. But I’m sure head coach (Marc) Persing is sharpening them up.
“I also expect Shamokin’s defense to come after us, especially in regard to our passing game, and we expect Shamokin to put some wrinkles in their coverage to mess with our young guys,” added Dressler.
But it will be tough to rattle the Wildcats’ offense, who had their hands full with the Blue Jays defense but still found a way to win.
“Last week, for being a bunch of young guys, (the win) definitely showed some resilience and fortitude; we saw lot of growth out of the guys,” said Dressler. “We didn’t have the depth Central had, but they showed a lot of heart and I’m proud of the effort and it gave us something to build on, and now they can apply it to their future games and keep getting better.”
In addition to controlling the line of scrimmage, Mifflinburg must do a better job running the ball to complement its passing attack, which had 406 yards through the air but only 69 on the ground.
“We struggled running the ball against Central, who were putting seven guys in the box, so we need to show more of that – it’s a critical thing,” said Dressler. “And we need to make sure we finish in the red zone and complete the third downs – I always use that as a measurement. We got to win the third downs — defensively we got to force the other team to punt, and on offense we got to keep the chains moving.”
Senior quarterback Brad Latsha and junior wide receiver Chase Pensyl are among the Shamokin players the Wildcats need to keep an eye on.
“Pensyl is a good athlete, and (Latsha) tries to be shifty and make things happen,” said Mifflinburg’s coach. “(Latsha) is trying to make his mark and he’s not afraid to throw the ball down the field. We’ve been working on our secondary all week to prepare for that.”
Milton (1-1) at Midd-West (0-2)Now that the Black Panthers got their first win under belts following a 27-0 triumph over Towanda last week, Milton is looking for win No. 2 in Friday’s contest against Midd-West.
Milton, however, is still looking to play a four-quarter game this year.
“Yeah, it did feel good (to get that first win), but I still don’t feel we played four quarters — we played two,” said Milton coach Curt Zettlemoyer. “We’re anxious to head off to Midd-West this week and see where we’re at on Friday night.”
The return of tailbacks Monty Fisher and Chris Doyle to the lineup last week paid off dividends last week, but Milton still needs to clean up a bunch of little stuff to be more consistent.
“All week long we’ve been talking to the kids that we have to execute, get back to basics and do the little things that you have to do to be a successful football team,” said Zettlemoyer. “We need to play four quarters of football this week, and that’s been an emphasis all week long.
“I also like to see the guys play more physically on the offensive side; we have to play better, execute, and stay on our blocks — the basics of football,” added Milton’s coach.
Zettlemoyer also wants his offensive line to take another step forward, and hopefully that will get the passing game to open up more.
“We want to see our offensive line across the board play better,” he said. “And I think when it comes down to it, we want to see (quarterback) Cale (Bastian) and the receivers get on track with each other better.
“We want to be able to see we’re not one dimensional — we want to run and pass, and do so with success,” added Zettlemoyer. “Good teams master the basics, and you know we haven’t been able to do that (this year).”
Warrior Run (0-2) at Mount Carmel (1-1)Coach Derrick Zechman believes his team missed a golden opportunity to come away with a win against a good Hamburg team last week (in a 34-27 loss).
But he also believes his Defenders are close, real close, to getting that first “W”.
“We had an opportunity to win a game against a quality team. I think we’re real close (to that first win), and I think we’re getting better. We’re competing and the effort was there; we can easily be 2-0 right now,” said Zechman.
“We competed against two quality teams, and we had a chance to win both games, but we just got to find a way to win now,” added Warrior Run’s coach. “Once we get over this hump and finish games and not shoot ourselves in the foot, we’ll be way better.”
Getting over that hump this week will be tough against Mount Carmel, which rolled to a 34-7 win over state-ranked Dunmore last week.
“Mount Carmel is definitely tough for anyone is this area, but I expect nothing to change with our kids. We need to compete, but they are going to make it tough for us on both sides of the ball,” said Zechman. “They have the size and playmakers on both sides.”
Leading the way for the Red Tornadoes is senior quarterback Cole Spears, who threw for 262 yards and four touchdowns a week ago.
Junior running back Luke Blessing, plus senior running back Xavier Diaz are two of their go-to skill players.
“All of their skill players (we have to keep an eye on) — they have so many weapons at receiver, running back and they have a great quarterback,” said Zechman. “We just got to wrap up and make some tackles in the open field.
Whether Warrior Run’s first win comes this week or not remains to be seen, but coach Zechman and his Defenders know that won’t be the case forever.
“I think they know how close we were the last two weeks, and they know (that a win) comes down to the little things, and the difference between winning and losing is not much,” said Zechman.
Montoursville (1-1) at Lewisburg (1-1)The Green Dragons and Warriors are both looking for better performances Friday after coming off tough losses last week.
Lewisburg got steamrolled by Jersey Shore, 53-0; and Montoursville fell to Troy 38-7.
Last season Montoursville pulled out a 24-21 victory over Lewisburg, but the Green Dragons will be looking for payback in their first home game of the year at Christy Mathewson-Memorial Stadium.
Chase Wenrich threw for 114 yards last week against the Bulldogs, but little else worked for the Green Dragons in the game.
Playing in front of its home fans might just be what Lewisburg needs to get back on track.
Lewisburg 2023 SCHEDULE
Aug. 25 at Shamokin, W 16-13 (OT) Sept. 1 at Jersey Shore, L 53-0 Sept. 8 MONTOURSVILLE Sept. 15 SOUTHERN COLUMBIA Sept. 22 at Central Columbia Sept. 29 DANVILLE Oct. 6 at Loyalsock Oct. 13 at Midd-West Oct. 20 BLOOMSBURG Oct. 27 MIFFLINBURG
Mifflinburg 2023 SCHEDULE
Aug. 25 at Midd-West, W 42-0 Sept. 1 CENTRAL COLUMBIA, W 35-28 Sept. 8 SHAMOKIN Sept. 15 at Central Mountain Sept. 22 JERSEY SHORE Sept. 29 at Selinsgrove Oct. 6 SHIKELLAMY Oct. 13 MILTON Oct. 20 at Warrior Run Oct. 27 at Lewisburg
Milton 2023 SCHEDULE
Aug. 25 at South Williamsport, L 14-0 Sept. 1 TOWANDA, W 27-0 Sept. 8 at Midd-West Sept. 15 MOUNT CARMEL Sept. 22 HOLY REDEEMER Sept. 29 at Hughesville Oct. 6 BLOOMSBURG Oct. 13 at Mifflinburg Oct. 20 CANTON Oct. 27 WARRIOR RUN
Warrior Run 2023 SCHEDULE
