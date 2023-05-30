Baseball
MLB GlanceAMERICAN LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 39 17 .696 _ Baltimore 34 20 .630 4 New York 33 23 .589 6 Boston 28 25 .528 9½ Toronto 28 26 .519 10
Central Division W L Pct GB
Minnesota 28 26 .519 _ Detroit 25 27 .481 2 Cleveland 24 29 .453 3½ Chicago 22 34 .393 7 Kansas City 17 38 .309 11½
West Division W L Pct GB
Texas 34 19 .642 _ Houston 31 22 .585 3 Los Angeles 29 26 .527 6 Seattle 28 26 .519 6½ Oakland 11 45 .196 24½
NATIONAL LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
Atlanta 32 22 .593 _ Miami 28 26 .519 4 New York 27 27 .500 5 Philadelphia 25 28 .472 6½ Washington 23 31 .426 9
Central Division W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 28 25 .528 _ Pittsburgh 26 27 .491 2 Cincinnati 24 29 .453 4 Chicago 23 30 .434 5 St. Louis 24 32 .429 5½
West Division W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 33 22 .600 _ Arizona 31 23 .574 1½ San Francisco 28 26 .519 4½ San Diego 24 29 .453 8 Colorado 24 31 .436 9
AMERICAN LEAGUESunday’s Games
Tampa Bay 11, L.A. Dodgers 10 Baltimore 3, Texas 2 N.Y. Yankees 10, San Diego 7 Cleveland 4, St. Louis 3 Kansas City 3, Washington 2 Detroit 6, Chicago White Sox 5, 10 innings Toronto 3, Minnesota 0 Houston 10, Oakland 1 Arizona 4, Boston 2 Miami 2, L.A. Angels 0 Seattle 6, Pittsburgh 3, 10 innings
Monday’s Games
Cleveland 5, Baltimore 0 Texas 5, Detroit 0 Chicago Cubs 1, Tampa Bay 0 Kansas City 7, St. Louis 0 Minnesota 7, Houston 5, 10 innings Oakland 7, Atlanta 2 L.A. Angels 6, Chicago White Sox 4 N.Y. Yankees 10, Seattle 4
Tuesday’s Games
Texas (Pérez 6-1) at Detroit (Faedo 1-2), 6:40 p.m. Cleveland (Quantrill 2-3) at Baltimore (Gibson 6-3), 7:05 p.m. Milwaukee (Houser 1-0) at Toronto (Kikuchi 5-2), 7:07 p.m. Cincinnati (Lively 2-2) at Boston (Bello 3-2), 7:10 p.m. Kansas City (Greinke 1-5) at St. Louis (Mikolas 3-1), 7:45 p.m. Tampa Bay (McClanahan 8-0) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 0-1), 8:05 p.m. L.A. Angels (Anderson 2-0) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 3-4), 8:10 p.m. Minnesota (Ryan 7-1) at Houston (Bielak 1-2), 8:10 p.m. Atlanta (Elder 3-0) at Oakland (Sears 0-3), 9:40 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 4-2) at Seattle (Gilbert 3-2), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Texas at Detroit, 1:10 p.m. L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m. Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m. Cleveland at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m. Atlanta at Oakland, 3:37 p.m. Milwaukee at Toronto, 7:07 p.m. Cincinnati at Boston, 7:10 p.m. Minnesota at Houston, 8:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUESunday’s Games
Tampa Bay 11, L.A. Dodgers 10 N.Y. Yankees 10, San Diego 7 Cleveland 4, St. Louis 3 Kansas City 3, Washington 2 Milwaukee 7, San Francisco 5 Cincinnati 8, Chicago Cubs 5 Colorado 11, N.Y. Mets 10 Arizona 4, Boston 2 Miami 2, L.A. Angels 0 Seattle 6, Pittsburgh 3, 10 innings Atlanta 11, Philadelphia 4
Monday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 1, Tampa Bay 0 Kansas City 7, St. Louis 0 Arizona 7, Colorado 5 San Francisco 14, Pittsburgh 4 Oakland 7, Atlanta 2 L.A. Dodgers 6, Washington 1
Tuesday’s Games
San Diego (Weathers 1-3) at Miami (Alcantara 2-5), 6:40 p.m. Milwaukee (Houser 1-0) at Toronto (Kikuchi 5-2), 7:07 p.m. Cincinnati (Lively 2-2) at Boston (Bello 3-2), 7:10 p.m. Philadelphia (Suárez 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 4-3), 7:10 p.m. Kansas City (Greinke 1-5) at St. Louis (Mikolas 3-1), 7:45 p.m. Tampa Bay (McClanahan 8-0) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 0-1), 8:05 p.m. Atlanta (Elder 3-0) at Oakland (Sears 0-3), 9:40 p.m. Colorado (Freeland 4-5) at Arizona (Gallen 6-2), 9:40 p.m. Pittsburgh (Oviedo 3-4) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:45 p.m. Washington (Irvin 1-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 2-1), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m. Atlanta at Oakland, 3:37 p.m. Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m. Washington at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m. San Diego at Miami, 6:40 p.m. Milwaukee at Toronto, 7:07 p.m. Cincinnati at Boston, 7:10 p.m. Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m. Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
BasketballNBA Playoff GlanceCONFERENCE FINALS(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)Eastern ConferenceMiami 4, Boston 3
Wednesday, May 17: Miami 123, Boston 116 Friday, May 19: Miami 111, Boston 105 Sunday, May 21: Miami 128, Boston 102 Tuesday, May 23: Boston 116, Miami 99 Thursday, May 25: Boston 110, Miami 97 Saturday, May 27: Boston 104, Miami 103 Monday, May 29: Miami 103, Boston 84
Western ConferenceDenver 4, L.A. Lakers 0
Tuesday, May 16: Denver 132, L.A. Lakers 126 Thursday, May 18: Denver 108, L.A. Lakers 103 Saturday, May 20: Denver 119, L.A. Lakers 108 Monday, May 22: Denver 113, L.A. Lakers 111
HockeyNHL Playoff GlanceCONFERENCE FINALS(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)EASTERN CONFERENCEFlorida 4, Carolina 0
Thursday, May 18: Florida 3, Carolina 2, 4OT Saturday, May 20: Florida 2, Carolina 1, OT Monday, May 22: Florida 1, Carolina 0 Wednesday, May 24: Florida 4, Carolina 3
WESTERN CONFERENCEVegas 4, Dallas 2
