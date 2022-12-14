MIFFLINBURG — A hot start by Central Mountain paved the way for a 77-69 nonleague win over Mifflinburg in the Cats’ Den on Tuesday.
Jack Hanna tallied 16 of his game-high 29 points in the first quarter for Central Mountain (3-0) to help his team get out to a 27-12 lead.
By the half Central Mountain, which also got 28 points from Hayden Pardoe, held a 48-28 lead over Mifflinburg (2-2).
Ethan Bomgardner paced Mifflinburg with 24 points, plus Tyler Reigel chipped in 14 points for the hosts.
Mifflinburg next plays at Towanda at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Central Mountain 77, Mifflinburg 69
Central Mtn. 27 21 10 19 – 77
Mifflinburg 12 16 16 25 – 69
Central Mountain (3-0) 77
Jack Hanna 11 6-8 29; Essex Taylor 3 2-5 8; Hunter Hoy 3 6-6 12; Hayden Pardoe 10 7-9 28; Jeremy Reese 0 0-0 0; Brady Myers 0 0- 0 0; Xavier Persun 0 0-0 0; Matt Myers 0 0-0 0; Dom Longworth 0 0-0 0; Levi Schlesinger 0 0-0 0. Totals: 27 21-28 77.
3-point goals: Hanna, Pardoe.
Tyler Reigel 6 0-0 14; Zack Wertman 3 0-0 6; Ethan Bomgardner 12 0-2 24; Jackson Griffith 3 3-3 9; Carter Breed 1 7-9 9; Charles Reeder 1 0-0 3; Aaron Bolick 2 0-0 4. Totals: 28 10-14 69.
3-point goals: Reigel 2, Reeder.
LEWISBURG — The nonleague matchup between the Bulldogs and the host Green Dragons was postponed to Jan. 2 at 7:30 p.m.
Brian Holtzapple can be reached at 570-742-9671 or sports@standard-journal.com.
