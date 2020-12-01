National Football League
W L T Pct PF PA Buffalo 8 3 0 .727 299 282 Miami 7 4 0 .636 284 205 New England 5 6 0 .455 229 255 N.Y. Jets 0 11 0 .000 152 322
W L T Pct PF PA Tennessee 8 3 0 .727 324 285 Indianapolis 7 4 0 .636 302 253 Houston 4 7 0 .364 268 297 Jacksonville 1 10 0 .091 227 325
W L T Pct PF PA Pittsburgh 10 0 0 1.000 298 174 Cleveland 8 3 0 .727 265 286 Baltimore 6 4 0 .600 268 195 Cincinnati 2 8 1 .227 230 289
W L T Pct PF PA Kansas City 10 1 0 .909 348 238 Las Vegas 6 5 0 .545 292 319 Denver 4 7 0 .364 209 298 L.A. Chargers 3 8 0 .273 277 300
W L T Pct PF PA N.Y. Giants 4 7 0 .364 214 253 Washington 4 7 0 .364 241 243 Philadelphia 3 7 1 .318 237 277 Dallas 3 8 0 .273 251 359
W L T Pct PF PA New Orleans 9 2 0 .818 326 225 Tampa Bay 7 5 0 .583 344 280 Atlanta 4 7 0 .364 295 281 Carolina 4 8 0 .333 280 300
W L T Pct PF PA Green Bay 8 3 0 .727 349 283 Chicago 5 6 0 .455 216 250 Minnesota 5 6 0 .455 292 305 Detroit 4 7 0 .364 252 328
W L T Pct PF PA Seattle 8 3 0 .727 341 304 L.A. Rams 7 4 0 .636 263 215 Arizona 6 5 0 .545 304 258 San Francisco 5 6 0 .455 261 254
Seattle 23, Philadelphia 17
Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 3:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at Miami, 1 p.m. Cleveland at Tennessee, 1 p.m. Detroit at Chicago, 1 p.m. Indianapolis at Houston, 1 p.m. Jacksonville at Minnesota, 1 p.m. Las Vegas at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m. New Orleans at Atlanta, 1 p.m. L.A. Rams at Arizona, 4:05 p.m. N.Y. Giants at Seattle, 4:05 p.m. New England at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m. Philadelphia at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m. Denver at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m. Open: Carolina, Tampa Bay
Washington at Pittsburgh, 5 p.m. Buffalo at San Francisco, 8:15 p.m.
Dallas at Baltimore, 8:05 p.m.
Men’s college basketball
EAST Hofstra 73, Fairleigh Dickinson 58 Seton Hall 86, Iona 64 St. John’s 97, Boston College 93 UALR 76, Duquesne 66 SOUTH Bowling Green 78, Appalachian St. 76 Campbell 85, St. Andrews 51 Chattanooga 62, Tennessee Tech 54 Emmanuel 64, Stetson 61 Jacksonville St. 85, Mobile 66 LSU 96, SE Louisiana 43 Mercer 86, Georgia St. 69 Mississippi St. 68, Texas St. 51 North Carolina 78, UNLV 51 UCF 63, Auburn 55 W. Carolina 96, Piedmont 58 MIDWEST Indiana 79, Providence 58 Kansas St. 62, UMKC 58 Minnesota 67, Loyola Marymount 64 Xavier 99, E. Kentucky 96, OT SOUTHWEST SMU 91, Texas A&M-CC 54 Texas 78, Davidson 76 FAR WEST CS Northridge 76, Seattle 65 California 60, Nicholls 49 Nevada 70, Pacific 58 Stanford 82, Alabama 64 Texas Southern 76, Wyoming 74
Women’s college basketball
EAST Penn St. 87, St. Francis (Pa.) 54 Towson 95, La Salle 66 SOUTH Buffalo 80, James Madison 64 Clemson 80, Charlotte 73 FAU 93, North Florida 81 Howard 87, Mount St. Mary’s 83 MIDWEST DePaul 128, Chicago St. 66 Gonzaga 54, South Dakota 50 FAR WEST Arizona St. 62, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 53
Transactions
BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League CLEVELAND INDIANS — Traded RHP Adam Cimber to Miami for cash considerations. KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Signed OF Michael Taylor. Designated LHP Foster Griffin for assignment. National League CHICAGO CUBS — Named Jeff Greenberg assistant general manager. Named Craig Breslow assistant general manager and vice president of pitching. MIAMI MARLINS — Designated RHP Jose Urena for assignment. BASKETBALL National Basketball Association DETROIT PISTONS — Signed G’s Killian Hayes and Saben Lee and F’s Isaiah Stewart and Saben Lee. FOOTBALL National Football League ARIZONA CARDINALS — Placed TE Evan Baylis on waivers. BALTIMORE RAVENS — Activated OLB Jaylon Ferguson, G D.J. Fluker, CB Iman Marshall and DT Broderick Washington from the reserve/COVID-19 list. CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed DE Yetur Gross-Matos on the reserve/COVID-19 list. CLEVELAND BROWNS — Claimed S Tedric Thompson off waivers from Kansas City. Activated FB Andy Janovich from the reserve/COVID-19 list. HOUSTON TEXANS — Activated G Hjalte Froholdt from the exempt/commissioner permission list. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Activated K Chase McLaughlin from the reserve/COVID-19 list. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Activated DE Gendard Avery from injured reserve. Promoted TE Caleb Wilson and DT T.Y. McGill to the active roster. PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Activated DE Isaiah Buggs and G Kevin Dotson from the reserve/COVID-19 list. TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Activated WR Jaydon Mickens and RB T.J. Logan from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed DL Benning Potoa on the reserve/COVID-19 list. SOCCER MLS LOS ANGELES GALAXY — Exercised contract options of G Justin Vom Steeg, D Diedie Traore, M Kai Koreniuk and F Ethan Zubak. Agreed to terms with M Sacha Kijestan on a new contract. Declined the options of M Joe Corona, D’s Emiliano Insua and Emil Cuello, F’s Yony Gonzalez and Gordon Wild and G Jonathan Klinsmann. National Women’s Soccer League WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Re-signed M Tori Huster to a two-year contract. USL NORTH TEXAS SC — Exercised 2021 contract options on F Alex Bruce, M’s Alisson Dos Santos Correa, Nicky Hernandez and D Derek Waldeck. Declined the 2021 contract options for G’s Carlos Avilez and Luis Zamudio, D’s Juan Manuel Alvarez, Pedro Conceicao Alves, Brecc Evans and Philip Ponder and M Arturo Rodriguez. F Ronaldo Damus is out of contract.
