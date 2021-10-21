MILL HALL — Mifflinburg’s girls soccer team will head into the District 4 Class 3A playoffs with a full head of steam following Wednesday’s 7-0 Heartland Athletic Conference-I victory at Central Mountain.
Mifflinburg (17-1, 9-0) quickly expanded a 3-0 halftime lead into a blowout with a four-goal second half that was fueled by a pair of goals from Sarah Fritz, a goal and two assists from both Lydia Knepp and Taylor Beachy.
Overall, Peyton Yocum had two first-half goals and an assist, plus Beachy and Knepp added assists in the first half for the Wildcats, who ended their regular season as HAC-I champions.
In addition, goalkeeper Krist Benfield recorded her eighth shutout of the season for Mifflinburg, which has earned the No. 1 seed for the start of the district playoffs next week.
Mifflinburg 7, Central Mountain 0at Central MountainScoringFirst half
Miff-Peyton Yocum, assist Taylor Beachy, 12:31; Miff-Grace Weber, unassisted, 38:28; Miff-Yocum, assist Lydia Knepp, 39:04.
Second half
Miff-Sarah Fritz, assist Yocum, 49:11; Miff-Knepp, assist Beachy, 76:56; Miff-Beachy, assist Knepp, 77:29; Miff-Fritz, assist Beachy, 78:00.
Shots: Mifflinburg, 23-0; Corners: NA; Saves:
Mifflinburg (Kristi Benfield), 0; Central Mountain (Madison Briggs, 13; Kihana Jones, 3), 16.
Other area scores:
Shamokin 2, Selinsgrove 0 South Williamsport 1, Loyalsock 0 Hughesville 3, Williamsport 1
Boys soccer
Mifflinburg 1
Central Columbia 0 (OT)
ALMEDIA — Collin Dreese scored off a Kellen Beck assist 3 minutes into overtime to give the Wildcats a nonleague road victory over the Blue Jays.
Mifflinburg (8-9-1), which led in both shots (5-4) and corners (4-2), also got six saves from Kanon Keister in the shutout win.
The Wildcats have completed their regular season, and they currently sit in the No. 4 position for next week’s District 4 Class 3A playoffs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.