PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The St. Louis Blues have acquired center Kevin Hayes from the Philadelphia Flyers for a sixth-round pick in the 2024 draft.
The teams announced the trade Tuesday, the day before the first round of the draft. The Flyers are retaining half of Hayes’ $7.14 million salary cap hit for the next three years.
Hayes gives the retooling Blues depth down the middle as they try to return to the playoffs next season. The 31-year-old is a veteran of nearly 700 NHL games and brings more winning experience to a team that is four seasons removed from winning the Stanley Cup.
Hayes signed a $50 million, seven-year contract with the Flyers in 2019 and became an instant fan favorite over his four seasons. He scored 23 goals in his first season with the Flyers and was an All-Star this past season, when he fell one shy of his career high with 54 points.
Hayes, though, had his battles with Flyers coach John Tortorella. Hayes was a healthy scratch for one game and was benched multiple times during others because Tortorella didn’t like the level of play from the 10-year veteran.
Hayes also was expendable because the Flyers are under new management led by general manager Danny Briere and are in the midst of a rebuilding process. Hayes joined veteran defenseman Ivan Provorov as expensive vets no longer necessary for a franchise taking the long view toward success.
“It’s weird, had almost a career year and I was an All-Star but never really felt like that throughout the whole season, to be honest,” Hayes said in April.
Hayes was slowed at times by injuries but never lost support from Philly fans. One local brewery even named a beer “Big Hayes-Y 13” in honor of Hayes. He earned league-wide praise for the way he played through the grief following the death of his brother, former NHL player Jimmy Hayes, before the 2021 season.
Hayes has 155 goals and 386 points over a career that included stints with the New York Rangers, Toronto and Winnipeg.
Former Arkansas quarterback Ryan Mallett has died in an apparent drowning
DESTIN, Fla. (AP) — Former Arkansas quarterback Ryan Mallett, who also played for New England, Houston and Baltimore during five seasons in the NFL, has died. He was 35.
Mallett died in an apparent drowning, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Mallett was a football coach at White Hall High School in his native Arkansas, and the school district also confirmed his death in a post on its website on Tuesday.
Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek said the university “lost an incredibly special person.”
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends and teammates of Ryan Mallett,” Yurachek posted on Twitter.
Mallett played for the University of Michigan for one season before finishing his college career at Arkansas. He passed for 7,493 yards and 62 touchdowns in two seasons with the Razorbacks.
Mallett was selected by New England in the third round of the 2011 NFL draft. He appeared in four games with the Patriots during the 2012 season, completing 1 of 4 passes for 17 yards.
New England coach Bill Belichick said he was “extremely saddened by Ryan's tragic passing."
“My thoughts and prayers are with his family and the many people whose lives he touched,” Belichick said in a statement posted by the team on Twitter.
Mallett made six starts in nine games with the Texans and two starts in eight appearances with the Ravens. He completed 190 of his 345 attempts in the NFL for 1,835 yards and nine touchdowns with 10 interceptions.
In his first start on Nov. 16, 2014, Mallett directed Houston to a 23-7 victory at Cleveland. His first career TD pass was a 2-yarder to defensive end J.J. Watt.
“Horrible news to read about Ryan Mallett,” Watt posted on Twitter. “Gone way too soon. Rest in Peace brother.”
NASCAR great Jimmie Johnson's in-laws found shot to death in Oklahoma
MUSKOGEE, Okla. (AP) — Police in Muskogee, Oklahoma, confirmed Tuesday they are investigating the shooting deaths of three relatives of seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson.
The bodies of Jack Janway, 69; his wife Terry Janway, 68; and their grandson Dalton Janway, 11, were discovered Monday at a home in Muskogee, located about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southeast of Tulsa, Muskogee police spokesperson Lynn Hamlin said. Hamlin said investigators believe Terry Janway shot and killed her husband and grandson before shooting herself.
Police responded to the home after a woman called 911 to report a disturbance with a gun before hanging up, Hamlin said.
When police arrived on the scene, they found one person near the front door of the home and then heard a gunshot from further inside, where officers later found two other people dead, Hamlin said. Hamlin confirmed the three are the parents and nephew of Johnson’s wife, Chandra Janway.
Johnson’s race team, Legacy Motor Club, announced on Twitter it was withdrawing his No. 84 Carvana Chevrolet from this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series event in Chicago. The team added: “The Johnson family has asked for privacy at this time and no further statements will be made.”
“We are saddened by the tragic deaths of members of Chandra Johnson’s family," NASCAR said in a statement. "The entire NASCAR family extends its deepest support and condolences during this difficult time to Chandra, Jimmie and the entire Johnson & Janway families.”
Guardians manager Terry Francona is undergoing medical tests, misses game against Royals
KANSAS CITY, Missouri (AP) — Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona is undergoing further medical testing after feeling ill before Tuesday night's game against the Kansas City Royals.
The team said the 64-year-old Francona was being taken to The University of Kansas Health Systems to be evaluated “out of an abundance of caution" given his medical history. Francona missed much of the 2020 and 2021 seasons due to a variety of physical issues.
Francona handled all his usual pregame media duties and was on the field for batting practice before needing attention. He was seen by medical personnel at Kauffman Stadium before being transported to the hospital.
Bench coach DeMarlo Hale, who has filled in for Francona in the past, is managing the Guardians for the opener of the three-game series. Hale managed Cleveland for the final 63 games in 2021.
The all-time winningest manager in Cleveland history, Francona is in his 11th season with the Guardians. He won two World Series titles with the Boston Red Sox in 2004 and 2007.
Francona has an open-ended contract with the Guardians, who have committed to him as their manager as long as he's able and willing to keep the job. Cleveland has made the playoffs six times in his tenure, making it to the World Series in 2016.
Francona had several procedures for stomach issues in 2020 before he stepped aside after just 14 games into a season delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. First-base coach Sandy Alomar took over and guided the Guardians to a postseason berth.
Francona underwent surgery after getting a staph infection in his toe in 2021 and was forced to leave the team.
