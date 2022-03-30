WILLIAMSPORT – After a 5-1 week helped him reach 10 wins in a season for the first time in his career, Lycoming College junior Nathan Redell has earned his second MAC Freedom Men’s Tennis Player of the Week, the conference office announced on Tuesday.
Redell led the Warriors to a 2-1 week from the top spot in the lineup, helping the team improve to .500 on the year. Redell and senior Cody Greenaway, a graduate of Milton Area High School, were perfect in doubles play, winning 8-5 over Moravian, 8-5 over Alfred and 8-3 over Clarks Summit. Redell also notched a 6-3, 3-6, 10-5 win over Alfred and a 6-0, 6-1 win over Clarks Summit in singles action.
Redell is 4-5 this season at No. 1 singles and 6-4 at No. 1 doubles. He also earned the MAC Freedom Player of the Week award on Oct. 12, after leading the team to wins over Elizabethtown and Albright.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.