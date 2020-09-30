MIFFLINBURG — It was mission accomplished for Warrior Run coach Cory Dufrene and his Defender runners in Tuesday’s Heartland Athletic Conference cross-over meet against Mifflinburg.
Competing on a wet and soggy course at Mifflinburg Intermediate School, Dufrene just wanted his runners to get their races in, escape any kind of serious injuries, and of course win both of their meets.
That worked according to plan as Warrior Run’s boys beat Mifflinburg, 22-33; while the Defenders easily won the girls race, 15-49.
“I feel good,” said Dufrene. “I’m glad we got the races in (despite) the weather and we got out healthy. That was kind of a goal (to get out healthy).”
GIRLS
Just like she’s done all year (and in years prior), Lauren Trapani easily won the girls race in 19 minutes and 21 seconds — almost a minute ahead of teammate Alanna Ranck, who finished in 22:17.
“The race went pretty good today,” said Trapani. “I mean, the conditions definitely weren’t the best out here, but honestly I was just taking it easy (today).”
With bigger races ahead like the District 4 meet and states, Trapani was wise not to push too hard.
“I was prepping for the bigger races, if we can have them,” Trapani added. “Honestly, I was just trying to feel good and keep a solid pace.”
Following Trapani and Ranck across the finish line were teammates Sage Dunkleberger (3rd, 22:17), Mikaela Majcher (4th, 22:18), Sienna Dunkleberger (5th, 22:18) and Alyssa Hoffman (6th, 22:18).
“Lauren ran exactly the way (we wanted her to). Once again, we had a plan and we stuck with it — we got in, we got the job done and we got out of the rain,” said Dufrene. “We’re trying to work on our grouping. We’re trying to look ahead a little bit and think about grouping — it’s always important in cross country.”
The top finisher for Mifflinburg’s girls (1-3) on the day was Marissa Allen, who was seventh in 22:25.
“Warrior Run is a very solid team, and I respect what they’re doing there. They’re doing a great job,” said Mifflinburg coach Jeremiah Allen. “But, it pulled some of my girls to some fast times today — knowing Warrior Run’s girls were there — and they tried to use the girls around them to better themselves.
“That’s what it’s all about — being better today than they were yesterday, and I think that’s what we’re doing,” added Mifflinburg’s coach. “The kids are working hard and getting better every week.”
BOYS
The boys race was much closer as Warrior Run’s Caden Dufrene conquered the slippery course in 17:50 and teammate Andrew Adams came in second (18:18).
“Yeah, we had some nice weather out for a good run, huh?” joked the younger Dufrene following his race. “So, I got out conservatively, but we weren’t looking for anything special today — just to get a win as a team.”
Dufrene led the entire race, and for a good part of it he held a slim lead over Mifflinburg’s Eli Erickson. But around the two-mile mark Dufrene began to get his separation from Erickson, who then slipped to third behind Adams.
“I was just trying to stick on his hip, and then do what I needed to do,” said Caden Dufrene. “I’m looking forward to the bigger picture. I think today was a good workout day to get prepared for the postseason.”
Erickson finished the race in 18:36 to lead Mifflinburg’s boys (1-3), plus fellow Wildcat Daniel Walter was fifth in 19:15.
“Our top guys are just really young, and they stuck it out as long as they could,” said Mifflinburg’s coach. “Warrior Run has a solid team, but I thought (my guys) did really well. They ran hard and they are still learning how to pace a 5K race, and I thought we made some good progress on the day. I’m proud of them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.