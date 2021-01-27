WILLIAMSPORT — The Lycoming College basketball and wrestling teams will return to action during the second week of February, as the Middle Atlantic Conference has released its first set of schedules for its return to competition for the 2020-21 season on Tuesday.
All Lycoming athletic programs will follow the NCAA’s Resocialization of Collegiate Sport: Developing Standards for Practice and Competition during the spring semester.
Men’s and women’s basketball will return to play on Thursday, Feb. 11, along with a total of 14 women’s teams and 13 men’s teams in the conference that have opted-in for a five-week regular season with a championship week to conclude play.
Both basketball teams will have a schedule structured with two-games a week on Thursdays and Fridays for five weeks from Feb.11 to March 12, with the men having one off week in the middle of the season. The week of March 15-21 has been designated for a championship week, however the format is to be determined and will be evaluated during the regular-season.
All games, unless otherwise noted, will begin at 7 p.m.
Lycoming wrestling will get back into action on Feb. 13, with a 1 p.m. dual meet with Wilkes, before heading to the Colonels for a pair of duals on Feb. 14 and Feb. 20. The three duals will help Lycoming meet the requirement to qualify for the postseason, which will start with the NCAA Regional.
Live streams and live stats will be available for all home events. As the season progresses, you can stay up-to-date with scheduling changes by checking lycomingathletics.com.
The Lycoming swimming season is slated to start in early March, potentially culminating with a MAC Championship in mid-April. Further information on the swimming schedule will be announced at a later date.
Information pertaining to the College’s fall and spring sports, including cross country, football, soccer, volleyball, golf, lacrosse, softball and tennis will be announced at a later date.
