Baseball
MLB GlanceAMERICAN LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
New York 66 31 .680 _ Toronto 53 43 .552 12½ Tampa Bay 52 44 .542 13½ Boston 49 48 .505 17 Baltimore 48 48 .500 17½
Central Division W L Pct GB
Minnesota 52 44 .542 _ Cleveland 48 47 .505 3½ Chicago 48 48 .500 4 Kansas City 39 57 .406 13 Detroit 39 58 .402 13½
West Division W L Pct GB
Houston 64 33 .660 _ Seattle 51 45 .531 12½ Texas 43 51 .457 19½ Los Angeles 40 56 .417 23½ Oakland 36 63 .364 29 ___
NATIONAL LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
New York 59 37 .615 _ Atlanta 58 40 .592 2 Philadelphia 50 46 .521 9 Miami 45 51 .469 14 Washington 32 65 .330 27½
Central Division W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 53 44 .546 _ St. Louis 51 46 .526 2 Pittsburgh 40 57 .412 13 Chicago 39 57 .406 13½ Cincinnati 37 58 .389 15
West Division W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 64 30 .681 _ San Diego 54 44 .551 12 San Francisco 48 48 .500 17 Colorado 44 53 .454 21½ Arizona 43 53 .448 22 ___
AMERICAN LEAGUESunday’s Games
Chicago White Sox 6, Cleveland 3 Minnesota 9, Detroit 1 L.A. Angels 9, Atlanta 1 N.Y. Yankees 6, Baltimore 0 Kansas City 4, Tampa Bay 2 Toronto 8, Boston 4 Houston 8, Seattle 5 Texas 11, Oakland 8
Monday’s Games
Boston 3, Cleveland 1 Baltimore 5, Tampa Bay 1 Detroit 12, San Diego 4 Kansas City 7, L.A. Angels 0 Oakland 7, Houston 5 Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Tampa Bay (McClanahan 10-3) at Baltimore (Watkins 3-1), 7:05 p.m. St. Louis (Pallante 3-4) at Toronto (Berríos 7-4), 7:07 p.m. Cleveland (Shaw 4-2) at Boston (Winckowski 3-4), 7:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 3-2) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-2), 7:10 p.m. San Diego (Clevinger 2-3) at Detroit (Hill 1-2), 7:10 p.m. L.A. Angels (Suarez 1-4) at Kansas City (Zerpa 2-0), 8:10 p.m. Minnesota (Bundy 6-4) at Milwaukee (Small 0-0), 8:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox (Kopech 3-6) at Colorado (Márquez 6-7), 8:40 p.m. Houston (Garcia 8-5) at Oakland (Montas 3-9), 9:40 p.m. Texas (Dunning 1-6) at Seattle (Kirby 2-3), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
San Diego at Detroit, 1:10 p.m. L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m. Minnesota at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Colorado, 3:10 p.m. Houston at Oakland, 3:37 p.m. Texas at Seattle, 3:40 p.m. Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m. St. Louis at Toronto, 7:07 p.m. Cleveland at Boston, 7:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m. ___
NATIONAL LEAGUESunday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 4, Philadelphia 3 Cincinnati 6, St. Louis 3 Miami 6, Pittsburgh 5, 10 innings L.A. Angels 9, Atlanta 1 Milwaukee 10, Colorado 9 L.A. Dodgers 7, San Francisco 4 Washington 4, Arizona 3 N.Y. Mets 8, San Diego 5
Monday’s Games
Cincinnati 11, Miami 2 Detroit 12, San Diego 4 Philadelphia 6, Atlanta 4 Chicago Cubs 3, Pittsburgh 2 Colorado 2, Milwaukee 0 Arizona 7, San Francisco 0 Washington at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Pittsburgh (Wilson 1-5) at Chicago Cubs (Thompson 7-4), 2:20 p.m. Miami (López 6-5) at Cincinnati (Greene 3-11), 6:40 p.m. Atlanta (Strider 4-3) at Philadelphia (Nola 6-7), 7:05 p.m. St. Louis (Pallante 3-4) at Toronto (Berríos 7-4), 7:07 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 3-2) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-2), 7:10 p.m. San Diego (Clevinger 2-3) at Detroit (Hill 1-2), 7:10 p.m. Minnesota (Bundy 6-4) at Milwaukee (Small 0-0), 8:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox (Kopech 3-6) at Colorado (Márquez 6-7), 8:40 p.m. San Francisco (Rodón 8-5) at Arizona (Gilbert 0-3), 9:40 p.m. Washington (Gray 7-6) at L.A. Dodgers (White 1-2), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 12:35 p.m. San Diego at Detroit, 1:10 p.m. Minnesota at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Colorado, 3:10 p.m. Washington at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m. San Francisco at Arizona, 3:40 p.m. Miami at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m. St. Louis at Toronto, 7:07 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
TransactionsBASEBALLAmerican League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled LHP Nick Vespi from Norfolk (IL). Optioned RHP Rico Garcia to Norfolk. HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with OFs Drew Gilbert, Jacob Melton and RHP Brett Gillis on minor league contracts. NEW YORK YANKEES — Agreed to terms with OFs Spencer Jones, Anthony Hall, RHPs Drew Thorpe, Trystan Vrieling and Eric Reyzelman on minor league contracts. OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Recalled LHP Sam Selman from Las Vegas (PCL). Reinstated INF Jonah Brice from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP David McKay to Las Vegas. Placed 1B/OF Seth Brown on the paternity list. TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with LHP Dallas Keuchel on a minor league contract.
National League
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Designated RHP Connor Sadzeck for assignment. Recalled LHP Ethan Small from Nashville (IL). Traded OF Abraham Almonte to Boston for cash considerations. PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Agreed to terms with OFs Justin Crawford, Gabriel Rincones Jr., Chad Castillo, Cade Fergus and Troy Schreffler, RHPs Orion Kerkering, Alex Rao, Josh Bortka, Daniel Harper and Drew Garrett, LHP Mavis Graves, Cs Gustavo Sosa and Jordan Dissin and SS Bryan Rincon on minor league contracts. Agreed to terms with LHPs Ezra Farmer, Mason Ronan and Danny Wilkerson, 3B Matthew Alifano and OF Dakota Kotowski as non-drafted free agents. PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Reinstated OF Bryan Reynolds from the 10-day IL. Placed OF Jake Marisnick on the 10-day IL. Agreed to terms with OF Tres Gonzales, LHP Dominic Perachi, RHPs Derek Diamond, JP Massey, Mike Walsh and Josh Loeschom on minor league contracts.
BASKETBALLNational Basketball Association
MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Signed F Josh Minott. Re-signed F Nathan Knight.
FOOTBALLNational Football League
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed G Jordan Simmons. CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed QB Matt Corral. CHICAGO BEARS — Signed OL Michael Schofield. CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed DTs Domenique Davis and Raymond Johnson III and LB Tegray Scales. GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed S Dallin Leavitt. MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed TE Shaun Beyer. Placed WR Blake Powell and LB Ryan Connelly on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Activated LB Raekwon McMillan from the PUP list. PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Released RB Trey Edmunds.
HOCKEYNational Hockey League
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Signed C Isac Lundestrom to a two-year contract. CAROLINA HURRICANES — Signed D William Lagesson and RW Stelio Mattheos to one-year, two-way contracts. Signed D Joey Keane to a one-year contract. DETROIT RED WINGS — Signed D Robert Hagg to a one-year contract. OTTAWA SENATORS — Signed RW Jayce Hawryluk to a one-year, two-way contract. ST. LOUIS BLUES — Signed C Nathan Todd to a one-year, two-way contract. TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Signed D Trevor Carrick to a one-year, two-way contract.
SOCCERMajor League Soccer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.