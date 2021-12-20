Women’s basketball
Lycoming 50, King’s 45Saturday at Lycoming
Allison Butler scored a career-best 17 for the Warriors (3-7, 2-1 MAC Freedom) King’s fell to 6-4, 2-1.
College wrestling
Sunday at DukeBloomsburg 21, The Citadel 15
184 — Ben Habuert (Citadel) def. Bruno Stolfi (Harleysville, Pa./Souderton) (Bloomsburg) — Dec. 3-2 197 — David Tuttle (Steubenville, Ohio/Steubenville) (Bloomsburg) def. Ben Stemmett (Citadel) — Fall, 5:31 285 — Michael McAleavey (Citadel) def. Shane Noonan (Hazleton, Pa./Hazleton Area) (Bloomsburg) — Dec., 12-7 125 — Bronson Garber (Millersburg, Pa./Upper Dauphin) (Bloomsburg) def. Jordie White (Citadel) — Dec., 2-0 133 — Jake Rotunda (Citadel) def. Cole Rhone (Benton, Pa./Benton Area) (Bloomsburg) — Dec., 5-4 141 — Josh Mason (New Ringgold, Pa./Blue Mountain) (Bloomsburg) def. Jack Whitmire (Citadel) — Fall, 0:38 149 — Cade Ballestrini (Bloomsburg) def. Ethan Willis (Citadel) — Dec., 9-4 157 — Alex Carida (Hackettstown, N.J./Hackettstown) (Bloomsburg) def. No. 30 Dazjon Casto (Citadel) — Dec. 4-3 165 — Selwyn Porter (Citadel) Cody Harrison (Phillipsburg New Jersey /Phillipsburg) (Bloomsburg) — Dec., 9-6 174 — Cole Burke (Citadel) def. Matt Benedetti (Manalapan, N.J./Manalapan) (Bloomsburg) — Dec., 10-3
Duke 29, Bloomsburg 9
185: Vincent Baker (Duke) def. Bruno Stofli (Bloomsburg) — Dec., 8-4 197: Kaden Russell (Duke) def. David Tuttle (Steubenville, Ohio/Steubenville) (Bloomsburg) — Fall, 0:49 285: Jonah Niesenbaum (Duke) def. Shane Noonan (Hazleton, Pa./Hazleton Area) (Bloomsburg) — Dec., 10-4 125: Logan Agin (Duke) def. Bronson Garber (Millersburg, Pa./Upper Dauphin) (Bloomsburg) — MD, 11-3 133: Cole Rhone (Benton, Pa./Benton Area) (Bloomsburg) def. Drake Doolittle (Duke) — Dec., 7-1 141: Aaron Coleman (Iselin, N.J./John F. Kennedy Memorial) (Bloomsburg) def. Patrick Rowland (Duke) — 7-0 149: No. 9 Josh Finesilver (Duke) def. Cade Balestrini (Sunbury, PA/Shikellamy) (Bloomsburg) — MD, 12-2 157: Alex Carida (Hackettstown, N.J./Hackettstown) (Bloomsburg) def. Wade Unger (Duke) — Dec., 5-2 165: Gabe Dinette (Duke) def. Cody Harrison (Phillipsburg New Jersey /Phillipsburg) (Bloomsburg) — Dec., 6-1 174: No. 8 Matt Finesilver (Duke) def. Matt Benedetti (Manalapan, N.J./Manalapan) (Bloomsburg) — Fall, 15:4 Extra Matches 125: Ty Naquin (Duke) def. Shawn Orem (Pasadena, Md./Mount Saint Joseph) (Bloomsburg) — Dec., 12-5
National Football League
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA New England 9 5 0 .643 367 227 Buffalo 8 6 0 .571 394 243 Miami 7 7 0 .500 285 312 e-N.Y. Jets 3 11 0 .214 250 428
South
W L T Pct PF PA Tennessee 9 5 0 .643 337 309 Indianapolis 8 6 0 .571 398 300 e-Houston 3 11 0 .214 207 372 e-Jacksonville 2 12 0 .143 196 370
North
W L T Pct PF PA Baltimore 8 6 0 .571 334 315 Cincinnati 8 6 0 .571 369 303 Cleveland 7 6 0 .538 278 289 Pittsburgh 7 6 1 .536 291 335
West
W L T Pct PF PA Kansas City 10 4 0 .714 385 296 L.A. Chargers 8 6 0 .571 379 370 Denver 7 7 0 .500 285 243 Las Vegas 6 7 0 .462 283 360
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Dallas 10 4 0 .714 401 293 Philadelphia 6 7 0 .462 337 291 Washington 6 7 0 .462 266 324 N.Y. Giants 4 10 0 .286 238 331
South
W L T Pct PF PA Tampa Bay 10 4 0 .714 410 306 New Orleans 7 7 0 .500 313 285 Atlanta 6 8 0 .429 258 384 Carolina 5 9 0 .357 271 313
North
W L T Pct PF PA y-Green Bay 11 3 0 .786 359 302 Minnesota 6 7 0 .462 344 333 Chicago 4 9 0 .308 231 332 e-Detroit 2 11 1 .179 243 366
West
W L T Pct PF PA Arizona 10 4 0 .714 378 284 L.A. Rams 9 4 0 .692 366 293 San Francisco 8 6 0 .571 360 314 Seattle 5 8 0 .385 272 262 e-Eliminated from playoffs y-clinched division
Saturday’s Games
Indianapolis 27, New England 17
Sunday’s Games
Buffalo 31, Carolina 14 Dallas 21, N.Y. Giants 6 Detroit 30, Arizona 12 Houston 30, Jacksonville 16 Miami 31, N.Y. Jets 24 Pittsburgh 19, Tennessee 13 Cincinnati 15, Denver 10 San Francisco 31, Atlanta 13 Green Bay 31, Baltimore 30 New Orleans 9, Tampa Bay 0
Monday’s Games
Las Vegas at Cleveland, 5 p.m. Minnesota at Chicago, 8:15 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Seattle at L.A. Rams, 7 p.m. Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 23
San Francisco at Tennessee, 8:20 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 25
Cleveland at Green Bay, 4:30 p.m. Indianapolis at Arizona, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 26
Baltimore at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. Buffalo at New England, 1 p.m. Detroit at Atlanta, 1 p.m. Jacksonville at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m. L.A. Chargers at Houston, 1 p.m. L.A. Rams at Minnesota, 1 p.m. N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. Tampa Bay at Carolina, 1 p.m. Chicago at Seattle, 4:05 p.m. Denver at Las Vegas, 4:25 p.m. Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m. Washington at Dallas, 8:20 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 27
Miami at New Orleans, 8:15 p.m.
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB Brooklyn 21 9 .700 — Boston 15 15 .500 6 Philadelphia 15 15 .500 6 Toronto 14 15 .483 6½ New York 13 17 .433 8
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB Miami 18 13 .581 — Washington 16 15 .516 2 Charlotte 16 16 .500 2½ Atlanta 14 15 .483 3 Orlando 6 25 .194 12
Central Division
W L Pct GB Chicago 18 10 .643 — Cleveland 19 12 .613 ½ Milwaukee 19 13 .594 1 Indiana 13 18 .419 6½ Detroit 5 24 .172 13½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB Memphis 19 12 .613 — Dallas 14 15 .483 4 San Antonio 11 18 .379 7 Houston 10 20 .333 8½ New Orleans 10 21 .323 9
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB Utah 20 9 .690 — Denver 15 14 .517 5 Minnesota 15 15 .500 5½ Portland 13 18 .419 8 Oklahoma City 9 19 .321 10½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB Phoenix 24 5 .828 — Golden State 24 6 .800 ½ L.A. Clippers 16 14 .533 8½ L.A. Lakers 16 15 .516 9 Sacramento 13 18 .419 12
Saturday’s Games
Houston 116, Detroit 107 Boston 114, New York 107 Toronto 119, Golden State 100 Orlando 100, Brooklyn 93 Oklahoma City 104, L.A. Clippers 103 Cleveland 119, Milwaukee 90 Washington 109, Utah 103
Sunday’s Games
Sacramento 121, San Antonio 114 Detroit 100, Miami 90 Portland 105, Memphis 100 Phoenix 137, Charlotte 106 Chicago 115, L.A. Lakers 110 Minnesota 111, Dallas 105 New Orleans at Philadelphia, ppd Cleveland at Atlanta, ppd Denver at Brooklyn, ppd
Monday’s Games
Orlando at Toronto, ppd Philadelphia at Boston, 7:30 p.m. Houston at Chicago, 8 p.m. Oklahoma City at Memphis, 8 p.m. Charlotte at Utah, 9 p.m. Sacramento at Golden State, 10 p.m. San Antonio at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
National Hockey League
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 29 19 6 4 42 94 77 Toronto 30 20 8 2 42 98 76 Florida 29 18 7 4 40 104 87 Detroit 31 15 13 3 33 88 104 Boston 26 14 10 2 30 71 69 Buffalo 30 10 15 5 25 82 104 Ottawa 28 9 17 2 20 79 101 Montreal 31 7 21 3 17 67 109
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 29 21 7 1 43 95 62 Washington 31 18 6 7 43 108 81 N.Y. Rangers 30 19 7 4 42 86 77 Pittsburgh 30 17 8 5 39 91 76 Columbus 28 14 13 1 29 91 95 Philadelphia 29 12 12 5 29 77 95 New Jersey 30 10 15 5 25 82 105 N.Y. Islanders 26 8 12 6 22 57 77
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Minnesota 29 19 8 2 40 108 85 Nashville 30 19 10 1 39 89 79 St. Louis 31 17 9 5 39 106 85 Colorado 27 17 8 2 36 115 91 Winnipeg 30 14 11 5 33 90 87 Dallas 28 14 12 2 30 75 81 Chicago 30 11 15 4 26 72 97 Arizona 29 6 21 2 14 56 109
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 31 20 11 0 40 111 94 Anaheim 32 17 9 6 40 103 89 Calgary 28 15 7 6 36 87 62 Edmonton 29 18 11 0 36 101 90 Los Angeles 30 14 11 5 33 80 79 San Jose 30 15 14 1 31 78 85 Vancouver 31 14 15 2 30 81 90 Seattle 30 10 17 3 23 84 108 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
Carolina 5, Los Angeles 1 Philadelphia 4, Ottawa 3, OT Detroit 5, New Jersey 2 Dallas 4, Chicago 3, OT Edmonton 5, Seattle 3 Florida at Minnesota, ppd Boston at Montreal, ppd Toronto at Vancouver, ppd Tampa Bay at Colorado, ppd Columbus at Calgary, ppd
Sunday’s Games
Vegas 4, N.Y. Islanders 3, SO Winnipeg 4, St. Louis 2 Pittsburgh 3, New Jersey 2 Los Angeles 3, Washington 2 Boston at Ottawa, ppd Nashville at Carolina, ppd Toronto at Seattle, ppd Arizona at Vancouver, ppd
Monday’s Games
