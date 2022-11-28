SELINSGROVE – Three Lycoming women’s players finished in double figures and the team rallied within four points late, but fell in non-conference action to Susquehanna 72-62 on Sunday at O. W. Houts Gymnasium.

Sophomore Meghan Dufner finished the afternoon with 16 points, six rebounds, five assists, and a steal. Junior Emily Lockard notched 13 points, a team-high nine rebounds, four steals, and two assists and sophomore Jillian Pumputis posted 11 points and three rebounds. First-year Kami Abdo finished with nine points, three assists and two rebounds.

Brian Holtzapple can be reached at 570-742-9671 or sports@standard-journal.com.

