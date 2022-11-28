SELINSGROVE – Three Lycoming women’s players finished in double figures and the team rallied within four points late, but fell in non-conference action to Susquehanna 72-62 on Sunday at O. W. Houts Gymnasium.
Sophomore Meghan Dufner finished the afternoon with 16 points, six rebounds, five assists, and a steal. Junior Emily Lockard notched 13 points, a team-high nine rebounds, four steals, and two assists and sophomore Jillian Pumputis posted 11 points and three rebounds. First-year Kami Abdo finished with nine points, three assists and two rebounds.
The Warriors scored 22 points in the paint and 19 off turnovers, shooting 35 percent from the field.
A third quarter rally led by Dufner pushed the Warriors (3-4) to take the lead before heading into the final 10 minutes as the Warriors put 20 points on the board in the third. Lockard opened the quarter with a layup before Dufner hit a 3-pointer and followed it with another. Lockard finished with three layups for six points and Dufner had eight in the period, as she hit a jumper to end the period with a 47-46 lead.
Both teams scored 19 in the first quarter, with Lockard getting the first points on the board. Sophomore Mya Wetzel led the team in the quarter with six points as she hit for two 3-point shots and Pumputis had a three and a layup.
The River Hawks (3-2) held the Warriors to eight points in the second as the River Hawks scored eight points before senior Kenzie Reed was able to shoot a free throw halfway through the period. Susquehanna led 32-27 at the break.
After Lycoming took a two-point lead early in the fourth quarter, Susquehanna went on an 18-5 run to lead by 13 with 1:49 left. Abdo hit a 3-pointer, Dufner had a traditional 3-point play and then hit a regular trifecta to close within four with a minute left. That was as close as Lycoming could get though, as it went 0-for-2 at the line and Susquehanna went 6-for-6 in the final minute.
The River Hawks were led by Kenzie Selvaggi with 26 points, Julia Pinckert with seven assists, and Alicia Goldenziel with 12 rebounds.
The Warriors return to the court on Wednesday when they travel to Wilkes for an 8 p.m. tipoff.
MADISON, N.J. – Junior Mavin James led Lycoming with nine points, but Drew took a non-conference decision Sunday at Baldwin Gym,
Senior DeAundre Manuel posted seven points and nine rebounds and junior Brendon Blackson posted eight points, two assists and two steals. Senior Mo Terry added four points, five rebounds and five assists and senior Dyson Harward grabbed seven rebounds.
The Warriors (3-3) were held to 30 percent (18-of-61) from the floor while Drew (5-1 overall) shot 42 percent (29-of-69).
The Warriors led 8-4 through the first five minutes after a pair of free throws from Terry, but the Rangers used a 17-2 run in the next five minutes to take a 21-10 lead and another run late in the half helped the Rangers take a 35-17 lead into the locker room. The Warriors weren’t able to get closer than 19 in the second period after Drew got the first bucket.
Howard McBurnie posted 15 points and 10 rebounds and Andrew Turco also had 15 for the Rangers. Both Michael Kane and Papie Roberts each had 11, with Roberts also notching five assists.
The Warriors get back on the court on Wednesday when they open MAC Freedom play by heading to Wilkes for a 6 p.m. tip-off.
