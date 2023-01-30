Basketball
NBA GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division W L Pct GB
Boston 36 15 .706 — Philadelphia 32 16 .667 2½ Brooklyn 30 19 .612 5 New York 27 24 .529 9 Toronto 23 28 .451 13
Southeast Division W L Pct GB
Miami 28 23 .549 — Atlanta 25 25 .500 2½ Washington 23 26 .469 4 Orlando 19 31 .380 8½ Charlotte 15 36 .294 13
Central Division W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 33 17 .660 — Cleveland 31 21 .596 3 Chicago 23 26 .469 9½ Indiana 24 28 .462 10 Detroit 13 38 .255 20½
WESTERN CONFERENCESouthwest Division W L Pct GB
Memphis 32 18 .640 — Dallas 26 25 .510 6½ New Orleans 26 25 .510 6½ San Antonio 14 36 .280 18 Houston 12 38 .240 20
Northwest Division W L Pct GB
Denver 34 16 .680 — Minnesota 27 25 .519 8 Utah 26 26 .500 9 Oklahoma City 24 25 .490 9½ Portland 23 26 .469 10½
Pacific Division W L Pct GB
Sacramento 27 21 .563 — L.A. Clippers 28 25 .528 1½ Phoenix 26 25 .510 2½ Golden State 25 24 .510 2½ L.A. Lakers 23 27 .460 5 ___
Saturday’s Games
Philadelphia 126, Denver 119 Brooklyn 122, New York 115 Chicago 128, Orlando 109 Houston 117, Detroit 114 L.A. Clippers 120, Atlanta 113 Minnesota 117, Sacramento 110 Washington 113, New Orleans 103 Phoenix 128, San Antonio 118, OT Utah 108, Dallas 100 Boston 125, L.A. Lakers 121, OT Toronto 123, Portland 105
Sunday’s Games
Charlotte 122, Miami 117 Memphis 112, Indiana 100 Cleveland 122, L.A. Clippers 99 Milwaukee 135, New Orleans 110
Monday’s Games
Orlando at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. Golden State at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. Sacramento at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Washington at San Antonio, 8 p.m. Detroit at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Toronto at Phoenix, 9 p.m. Atlanta at Portland, 10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Miami at Cleveland, 7 p.m. L.A. Lakers at New York, 7:30 p.m. Charlotte at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Chicago, 8 p.m. New Orleans at Denver, 10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Orlando at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Portland at Memphis, 7 p.m. Washington at Detroit, 7 p.m. Brooklyn at Boston, 7:30 p.m. Golden State at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Oklahoma City at Houston, 8 p.m. Sacramento at San Antonio, 8 p.m. Toronto at Utah, 9 p.m. Atlanta at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
HockeyNHL GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 50 38 7 5 81 187 109 Toronto 51 31 12 8 70 173 136 Tampa Bay 48 32 15 1 65 175 141 Buffalo 49 26 19 4 56 185 165 Florida 52 24 22 6 54 178 183 Detroit 48 21 19 8 50 145 160 Ottawa 49 23 23 3 49 146 155 Montreal 50 20 26 4 44 130 184
Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 49 32 9 8 72 163 131 New Jersey 49 32 13 4 68 171 131 N.Y. Rangers 49 27 14 8 62 157 129 Washington 52 26 20 6 58 162 149 Pittsburgh 49 24 16 9 57 161 153 N.Y. Islanders 52 25 22 5 55 148 144 Philadelphia 51 21 21 9 51 142 162 Columbus 50 15 32 3 33 128 194
WESTERN CONFERENCECentral Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Dallas 51 28 13 10 66 173 133 Winnipeg 51 31 19 1 63 163 135 Minnesota 48 27 17 4 58 151 138 Colorado 48 27 18 3 57 151 133 Nashville 48 24 18 6 54 137 141 St. Louis 50 23 24 3 49 154 181 Arizona 50 16 28 6 38 131 177 Chicago 48 15 29 4 34 118 176
Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Seattle 49 29 15 5 63 177 151 Vegas 51 29 18 4 62 160 148 Los Angeles 52 28 18 6 62 169 178 Edmonton 50 28 18 4 60 187 163 Calgary 50 24 17 9 57 160 153 Vancouver 49 20 26 3 43 166 196 San Jose 51 15 25 11 41 157 196 Anaheim 50 16 29 5 37 125 205 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
Colorado 4, St. Louis 2 Florida 4, Boston 3, OT Ottawa 5, Montreal 0 San Jose 6, Pittsburgh 4 Tampa Bay 5, Los Angeles 2 Philadelphia 4, Winnipeg 0 N.Y. Islanders 2, Vegas 1, OT Minnesota 3, Buffalo 2, SO Seattle 3, Columbus 1 Edmonton 7, Chicago 3 Anaheim 2, Arizona 1, OT
Sunday’s Games
Toronto 5, Washington 1 Carolina 4, Boston 1
Monday’s Games
St. Louis at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Los Angeles at Carolina, 7 p.m. Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m. Washington at Columbus, 7 p.m. Wednesday’s Games Boston at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Carolina at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.
AHL GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hershey 42 28 9 4 1 61 129 102 Providence 42 24 9 7 2 57 123 112 Charlotte 42 23 15 2 2 50 126 122 WB/Scranton 41 20 16 2 3 45 116 110 Lehigh Valley 41 20 16 3 2 45 119 127 Springfield 42 20 17 1 4 45 127 121 Bridgeport 43 19 17 6 1 45 140 143 Hartford 42 17 16 3 6 43 117 133
North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toronto 42 29 11 1 1 60 149 130 Utica 42 22 14 5 1 50 125 123 Syracuse 40 20 14 3 3 46 146 127 Rochester 39 20 16 2 1 43 121 132 Laval 43 17 18 6 2 42 151 157 Cleveland 40 16 19 3 2 37 131 159 Belleville 42 16 22 3 1 36 133 157
WESTERN CONFERENCECentral Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Texas 40 23 9 6 2 54 150 111 Milwaukee 41 24 14 1 2 51 148 123 Iowa 41 21 14 3 3 48 124 121 Manitoba 39 22 14 2 1 47 121 122 Rockford 42 20 16 4 2 46 137 143 Grand Rapids 40 16 20 2 2 36 110 148 Chicago 40 15 21 3 1 34 116 151
Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Calgary 42 30 10 2 0 62 161 105 Coachella Valley 39 28 7 3 1 60 147 109 Colorado 41 25 13 3 0 53 125 105 Abbotsford 42 23 15 2 2 50 145 131 Ontario 40 22 16 1 1 46 128 114 Tucson 43 20 19 4 0 44 146 148 San Jose 43 18 22 0 3 39 112 145 Bakersfield 40 16 21 2 1 35 113 133 Henderson 45 16 26 0 3 35 117 132 San Diego 43 12 31 0 0 24 112 169 NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
Charlotte 5, Rochester 3 WB/Scranton 3, Bridgeport 1 Iowa 5, Coachella Valley 2 Laval 7, Cleveland 4 Milwaukee 4, Grand Rapids 2 Providence 5, Utica 1 Syracuse 7, Hartford 3 Hershey 7, Lehigh Valley 3 Springfield 6, Belleville 1 Chicago 3, Rockford 2 Colorado 5, Texas 1 Tucson 6, Abbotsford 3 Bakersfield 5, San Jose 4 Calgary 6, Henderson 2 Ontario 7, San Diego 2
Sunday’s Games
Bridgeport 2, Hershey 0 Manitoba 3, Toronto 2 Syracuse 4, Providence 0 Grand Rapids 5, Chicago 3 Tucson 5, Abbotsford 2 Calgary 4, Ontario 1
Monday’s Games
Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. Manitoba at Rockford, 8 p.m. Tucson at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m. Colorado at Ontario, 10 p.m. San Jose at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.
TransactionsBASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League
NEW YORK YANKEES — Agreed to terms with INF Gleyber Torres on a one-year contract.
HOCKEYNHL
