LEWISBURG — Following a pair of tough losses, Lewisburg's boys basketball team looked to get back on the winning side against Dallas in Monday's nonleague contest.
The Green Dragons had the win in their grasp late, but Mikey Timinski and the Mountaineers would wrestle it away and hand the hosts a gut-wrenching defeat.
Timinski banked in a 3-pointer with 5 seconds left in the game to give undefeated Dallas a 61-59 victory at Lewisburg Area High School.
"It was tough," said Lewisburg coach John Vaji. "The boys played their hearts out, but we hadn't been in this situation before.
"But you got to give (Timinski) credit for banking in that three. I think we got the right guy to take the shot that we wanted to - (Timinski) hadn't been in the game until then, but the shot goes in," added Lewisburg's coach.
Lewisburg (2-4) and Dallas (5-0) were locked in a close battle throughout, but a pair of 3-pointers from Henry Harrison and one from Cam Michaels early in the fourth quarter gave the Green Dragons a 53-41 advantage.
Little by little, however, the Mountaineers would chip away at the Green Dragons' lead.
Beginning with a couple of buckets from Darius Wallace, Dallas went on a 17-4 run the rest of the way.
The Mountaineers took a 58-57 lead on a 3-pointer from Michael Bufalino just over a minute remaining in the game.
Moments later a runner in the lane from Michaels put Lewisburg back in front 59-58 with a mere 15.2 seconds left on the clock.
But that was plenty of time for Timinski to get a good look at the basket from the top of the arc. When the ball left Timinski's hands, it bounced off the backboard and then off the rim a few times before finally going through the cylinder for the game-winner.
The bucket made the Dallas bench erupt in celebration, while Lewisburg's players were left scratching their heads once again this season.
"We got to do a little bit better of a job handling the ball down the stretch. We had a 12-point lead, but we turned the ball over and we get a little excited with stuff. But those are growing pains, and that's part of learning how to be a better team," said Vaji.
"We lose focus just for a second, and they made us pay. We had one mental break, and we give up a wide-open look at a three. Those little things happen, and we can't lose that focus. We can't be satisfied with what happened (earlier in the game). We got to play to the final horn."
Lewisburg finished with four players in double figures, with Michaels leading the way with a game-high 18 points plus four assists, four rebounds and a steal.
Jack Blough added 13 points and five rebounds in the loss, plus Wade Young and Harrison added 11 points apiece. Harrison also had six assists, three rebounds and a steal.
"The game showed me a lot of character. We didn't play very well against Troy on Saturday (lost 65-45), but credit to the boys they came out focused and they played locked in," said Vaji. "Dallas jumped up by seven early, but we didn't panic, and I thought we got some pretty good production from the bench tonight. We were aggressive, but we got to build on this.
"It was a heart-breaker and I feel bad for the kids, but we got to keep on working at it and learn from it," added Lewisburg's coach.
Dallas 61, Lewisburg 59
At Lewisburg
Dallas 15 12 12 22 – 61
Lewisburg 16 10 18 15 – 59
Dallas (5-0) 61
Jude Nocito 3 1-2 7; Mikey Timinski 1 0-0 3; Darius Wallace 3 2-2 8; Michael Bufalino 8 0-1 17; Cameron Faux 5 1-3 15; Nick Williams 5 1-2 11. Totals: 25 5-10 61.
3-point goals: Faux 4, Bufalino, Timinski.
Lewisburg (2-4) 59
Wade Young 3 2-3 11; Dylan Dershem 0 0-0 0; Cam Michaels 8 0-0 18; Tsagtoo Batbaatar 1 0-0 2; Henry Harrison 4 0-0 11; Jack Blough 6 1-2 13; Neyshawn Mabry 2 0-0 4; Noah Pawling 0 0-1 0. Totals: 24 3-6 59.
3-point goals: Harrison 3, Young 3, Michaels 2.
JV score: Lewisburg, 51-32.
