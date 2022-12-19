LEWISBURG — Alex Timmerman scored nine of his team-high 15 points in the second half and Xander Rice registered all 11 of his points after halftime to lead the Bucknell men’s basketball team to a 61-55 victory over Merrimack Sunday afternoon at Sojka Pavilion. It was the third win in the last four games for the Bison, who improved to 7-4 on the year.

Bucknell held a 23-21 advantage at halftime and opened the second half on a 24-12 run to build its largest lead (47-32) of the game with just over 13 minutes to play. The Bison still led by double figures with just over 5 minutes to go, but Merrimack knocked down two straight 3-pointers to draw to within one possession with just over 2:30 to play.

