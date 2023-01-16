College
SwimmingSaturdayBloomsburg men win all 13 events at DickinsonNotes:
The Huskies won all 13 events during a dual meet against Dickinson at the Clarke Aquatic Center. The 13 victories were accompanied by multiple events that saw the Huskies post all top three finishers, which helped Bloomsburg run away with a dominant 190-50 victory. Sean Witmer (Mifflinburg Area H.S.) led the way by winning multiple events. Bloomsburg’s relay teams also dominated as they won both competitions. Witmer and his 200 medley relay team came in third in 1:41.23. Witmer won his first event of the day by posting a time of 28.39 in the 50-yard breaststroke, then the freshman won the 100-yard breaststroke with a mark of 1:02.17.
Lycoming split with King’sNotes:
Senior Katherine Brown and juniors Cathryn Brought and Elisa DiNicola each won two individual events to lead the Warriors against King’s as the women defeated King’s, 87-45, and the men were edged out 94-81 at the Scandlon Center. The Warriors won 10 of the 11 events on the women’s side, as they improved to 3-3 overall. Brown took first in the 50-yard freestyle, coming in at 26.28, and the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:09.22. Brought swam a season best in the 200-yard individual medley with a 2:24.33 and then took first in the 100-yard freestyle in 58.76. DiNicola won the 200-yard freestyle with a 2:08.45 and added another victory at 1:04.51 in the 100-yard butterfly. On the men’s side, senior Reilly Gluz won the 100-yard butterfly with a 58.38. Junior Eliot Keith swam a season best 1:02.76 to take the 100-year breaststroke with teammate Will Marcinkowki coming in second with a 1:04.82. Junior C.J. Zortman took the 100-yard breaststroke with a season-best 1:01.05 for Lycoming (2-4).
Track and fieldLock Haven at Nittany Lion ChallengeNote:
For the Bald Eagles at Penn State, Tanner Walter (Milton Area H.S.) hit a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference championship qualifying mark in the mile 4:27.95.
Men’s tennisFlorida Gulf Coast 6, Bucknell 1Southern Miss 5, Bucknell 2Saturday at Fort Myers, Fla.Notes:
Bucknell made its 2023 dual-match debut against reigning Atlantic Sun regular-season champion Florida Gulf Coast, and the Eagles prevailed by a 6-1 count to improve to 2-0 on the season. Harrison Gold secured Bucknell’s point from the No. 1 singles position, defeating two-time ASUN Player of the Year Magnus Johnson in three sets, 6-3, 0-6, 6-3. Johnson, who is No. 123 in the ITA singles rankings, went 17-4 last season and was coming of a 6-2, 6-1 win against Southern Miss a day earlier. Gold was also victorious in both singles and doubles, and Tim Zelikovsky also won in singles but the Bucknell men’s tennis team dropped a 5-2 decision to Southern Mississippi on Sunday afternoon at Florida Gulf Coast. Bucknell fell to 0-2 on the young spring campaign after falling 6-1 to FGCU a day earlier. Southern Miss also lost to the Eagles this weekend and is now 1-1 on the season. Gold improved to 2-0 on the season at No. 1 singles with a 7-6, 6-1 victory over Shamirul Shahril. Zelikovsky defeated Taras Ignatiuk 6-4, 6-7, 10-6 at No. 5.
FootballNFL Playoff GlanceWild-card Playoffs
x-if Kansas City vs. Buffalo, played at Atlanta
Saturday, Jan. 14
San Francisco 41, Seattle 23 Jacksonville 31, L.A. Chargers 30
Sunday, Jan. 15
Buffalo 34, Miami 31 N.Y. Giants 31, Minnesota 24 Cincinnati 24, Baltimore 17
Monday, Jan. 16
Dallas at Tampa Bay, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN/ABC) Divisional Playoffs
Saturday, Jan. 21
Jacksonville at Kansas City, 4:30 p.m. (NBC) N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 8:15 p.m. (FOX)
Sunday, Jan. 22
Cincinnati at Buffalo, 3 p.m. (CBS) Dallas/Tampa Bay winner at San Francisco, 6:30 p.m. (FOX)
Conference ChampionshipsSunday, Jan. 29AFC
x-AFC lowest remaining seed at AFC highest remaining seed, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)
NFC
NFC lowest remaining seed at NFC highest remaining seed, 6:30 p.m. (FOX)
Super BowlSunday, Feb. 12At Glendale, Ariz.
Conference Championship winners, 6:30 p.m. (FOX)
BasketballNBA GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division W L Pct GB
Boston 32 12 .727 — Brooklyn 27 15 .643 4 Philadelphia 26 16 .619 5 New York 25 19 .568 7 Toronto 19 24 .442 12½
Southeast Division W L Pct GB
Miami 24 20 .545 — Atlanta 21 22 .488 2½ Washington 18 25 .419 5½ Orlando 16 28 .364 8 Charlotte 11 33 .250 13
Central Division W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 27 16 .628 — Cleveland 27 17 .614 ½ Indiana 23 21 .523 4½ Chicago 20 24 .455 7½ Detroit 12 35 .255 17
WESTERN CONFERENCESouthwest Division W L Pct GB
Memphis 29 13 .690 — New Orleans 26 17 .605 3½ Dallas 24 21 .533 6½ San Antonio 13 31 .295 17 Houston 10 33 .233 19½
Northwest Division W L Pct GB
Denver 30 13 .698 — Minnesota 22 22 .500 8½ Portland 21 22 .488 9 Utah 22 24 .478 9½ Oklahoma City 21 23 .477 9½
Pacific Division W L Pct GB
Sacramento 24 18 .571 — L.A. Clippers 23 22 .511 2½ Golden State 21 22 .488 3½ Phoenix 21 23 .477 4 L.A. Lakers 19 23 .452 5 ___
Saturday’s Games
Miami 111, Milwaukee 95 Boston 122, Charlotte 106 Memphis 130, Indiana 112 Atlanta 114, Toronto 103 Minnesota 110, Cleveland 102 Philadelphia 118, Utah 117 Portland 136, Dallas 119
Sunday’s Games
New York 117, Detroit 104 L.A. Clippers 121, Houston 100 Chicago 132, Golden State 118 Oklahoma City 112, Brooklyn 102 Sacramento 132, San Antonio 119 Denver 119, Orlando 116 Portland 140, Dallas 123 Philadelphia at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Boston at Charlotte, 1 p.m. Indiana at Milwaukee, 2:30 p.m. Golden State at Washington, 3 p.m. New Orleans at Cleveland, 3 p.m. Toronto at New York, 3 p.m. Miami at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m. Utah at Minnesota, 4 p.m. Phoenix at Memphis, 6 p.m. Houston at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Toronto at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m. Brooklyn at San Antonio, 8 p.m. Portland at Denver, 9 p.m. Philadelphia at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Atlanta at Dallas, 7:30 p.m. Washington at New York, 7:30 p.m. Charlotte at Houston, 8 p.m. Cleveland at Memphis, 8 p.m. Indiana at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. Miami at New Orleans, 8 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Utah, 9 p.m. Minnesota at Denver, 10 p.m. Sacramento at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
HockeyNHL GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 42 33 5 4 70 160 94 Toronto 44 26 11 7 59 147 117 Tampa Bay 41 27 13 1 55 148 121 Buffalo 41 21 18 2 44 159 142 Florida 44 20 20 4 44 144 152 Detroit 41 18 16 7 43 128 139 Ottawa 42 19 20 3 41 125 137 Montreal 44 18 23 3 39 116 162
Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 44 27 9 8 62 141 120 New Jersey 43 28 12 3 59 152 113 N.Y. Rangers 44 24 13 7 55 141 119 Washington 45 23 16 6 52 144 126 N.Y. Islanders 44 23 18 3 49 133 120 Pittsburgh 42 21 15 6 48 135 127 Philadelphia 43 18 18 7 43 122 137 Columbus 42 13 27 2 28 109 167
WESTERN CONFERENCECentral Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Winnipeg 44 29 14 1 59 148 114 Dallas 44 25 12 7 57 152 119 Minnesota 42 24 14 4 52 134 118 Colorado 41 21 17 3 45 125 118 St. Louis 44 21 20 3 45 139 159 Nashville 42 19 17 6 44 118 126 Arizona 43 13 25 5 31 115 158 Chicago 41 11 26 4 26 94 154
Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 44 28 14 2 58 147 126 Seattle 42 26 12 4 56 158 130 Los Angeles 46 25 15 6 56 154 157 Calgary 44 21 14 9 51 142 134 Edmonton 45 24 18 3 51 164 150 Vancouver 43 18 22 3 39 150 173 San Jose 44 13 23 8 34 134 168 Anaheim 43 12 27 4 28 100 181 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
Calgary 6, Dallas 5 Columbus 4, Detroit 3 Carolina 2, Pittsburgh 1 Philadelphia 3, Washington 1 N.Y. Islanders 2, Montreal 1 Florida 4, Vancouver 3 Colorado 7, Ottawa 0 Boston 4, Toronto 3 Minnesota 2, Arizona 1 Seattle 8, Chicago 5 Tampa Bay 4, St. Louis 2 Buffalo 5, Nashville 3 Edmonton 4, Vegas 3 New Jersey 5, Los Angeles 2
Sunday’s Games
Montreal 2, N.Y. Rangers 1 Vancouver 4, Carolina 3, SO Winnipeg 2, Arizona 1
Monday’s Games
Florida at Buffalo, 1 p.m. Philadelphia at Boston, 1 p.m. Detroit at Colorado, 3 p.m. New Jersey at San Jose, 4 p.m. Tampa Bay at Seattle, 4 p.m. Dallas at Vegas, 6 p.m. Anaheim at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at Columbus, 7 p.m. Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m. Calgary at Nashville, 8 p.m. Ottawa at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Anaheim at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Florida at Toronto, 7 p.m. Minnesota at Washington, 7 p.m. Winnipeg at Montreal, 7 p.m. Columbus at Nashville, 8 p.m. Buffalo at Chicago, 8:30 p.m. Detroit at Arizona, 9 p.m. Seattle at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.