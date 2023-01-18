LEWISBURG — A dominating fourth quarter paved the way for Lewisburg’s 30-25 Heartland-I victory over Danville on Tuesday.
Lewisburg (8-4, 3-2 HAC-I) outscored Danville (6-8 overall) 12-2 in the final period to break a tied ballgame and pick up the Green Dragons’ third straight win.
Sophie Kilbride paced the Green Dragons with 16 points, five steals, three rebounds and two assists; and Keeley Baker added eight points and 10 rebounds.
In addition, Maddie Still chipped in five rebounds, three assists and two steals; and Teagan Osunde contributed four rebounds, two steals and an assist.
Lewisburg next hosts Mount Carmel at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Lewisburg 30, Danville 25
At Lewisburg
Danville 9 6 8 2 – 25
Lewisburg 4 10 9 12 – 30
Danville (6-8) 25
Lucy Pickle 2 0-0 4; Morgan Gerringer 5 0-0 10; Theresa Amarante 0 0-0 0; Ella Dewald 2 2-2 7; Maddie Merrell 0 1-2 1; Maddie Sauers 1 0-0 3. 10 3-4 25.
3-point goals: Dewald, Sauers.
Lewisburg (8-4) 30
Sydney Bolinsky 2 0-0 4; Maddy Moyers 0 0-0 0; Addie Wuerdeman 0 0-0 0; Maddie Still 0 0-0 0; Elsa Fellon 0 2-2 2; Sophie Kilbride 8 2-2 16; Teagan Osunde 3 0-0 6; Keeley Baker 3 2-2 8. Totals: 16 6-6 30.
3-point goals: None.
JV score: Lewisburg, 53-10. High scorer: Lewisburg, Kate Batowski, 9.
Meadowbrook Chr. 34,
Northumberland Chr. 29
NORTHUMBERLAND — The Lions remained perfect in the Allegheny Christian Athletic Association by pulling out the five-point road victory over the Warriors.
Kailey Devlin led Meadowbrook (11-1, 4-0 ACAA) with 23 points. Carrie King paced Northumberland (10-4, 4-1) with 12.
The Lions next play at Midd-West at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Meadowbrook Chr. 34, Northumberland Chr. 29
at Northumberland Christian School
Meadowbrook 5 9 10 10 — 34
Northumberland 2 8 2 17 — 29
Meadowbrook Chr. (11-1) 34
Alyssa Canelo 1 0-0 3, Kailey Devlin 8 7-10 23, Alayna Smith 3 0-0 6, Kat Bennage 1 0-0 2; Madalyn Fasnacht 0 0-0 0; Audrey Millett 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 7-10 34.
3-point goals: Canelo.
Northumberland Chr. (10-4) 29
Eden Treas 4 0-0 11, Carrie King 5 1-2 12, Kara Wilhelm 2 0-0 4, Aubrie Hostetter 1 0-0 2; Jenika Krum 0 0-0 0; Ava Phillips 0 0-0 0; Caryssa Ressler 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 1-2 29.
3-point goals: Treas 3, King.
Boys basketball
Northumberland Chr. 68,
Meadowbrook Chr. 20
NORTHUMBERLAND — A 30-point second quarter gave the Warriors a huge first half lead, which turned into a dominating ACAA win over the Lions.
Jacob Reed had six points to lead Meadowbrook (4-8 overall), which next hosts Columbia Montour Vo-Tech at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Northumberland Chr. 68, Meadowbrook Chr. 20
at Northumberland Christian School
Meadowbrook 6 9 3 2 — 20
Northumberland 18 30 13 7 — 68
Meadowbrook Chr. (4-8) 20
Josh Robel 0 2-2 2; Josh Dugan 1 0-0 3; Matthew Schmitt 2 0-0 5; Jacob Reed 3 0-0 6; Copeland Locke 2 0-0 4; Elijah Cruz 0 0-0 0; Gavin Millett 0 0-0 0; Levi Erb 0 0-0 0; Landon Tillson 0 0-0 0; Jayar Rhoades 0 0-0 0; Josiah Baker 0 0-0 0; Nick Bennage 0 0-0 0. Totals: 8 2-2 20.
3-point goals: Dugan, Schmitt.
Northumberland Chr. (12-2) 68
Conner Bennett 8 0-2 20; Josh King 1 0-0 2; Daniel Hayner 1 0-0 2; Sam Garvin 2 0-0 4; Luke Snyder 3 1-1 7; Cole Knauss 4 1-1 11; Henry McElroy 5 0-2 11; Alec Phillips 4 0-0 8; Jackson Conner 1 0-0 2; Ethan Bennett 0 1-2 1; Isaac Betz 0 0-0 0; Tyler Conner 0 0-0 0. Totals: 30 3-8: 68.
3-point goals: C. Bennett 4, Knauss 2, McElroy.
Wrestling
Warrior Run 36,
Montgomery 20
TURBOTVILLE — The Defenders keep on winning as brothers Reagan and Kaden Milheim keyed a decisive moment in the match that resulted in a nonleague victory over the Red Raiders.
Trailing Montgomery 13-10 after the sixth bout, Sam Hall first got a 16-0 technical fall at 132 pounds before Reagan and Kaden Milheim got back-to-back pins 138 and 145 to give Warrior Run a 27-13 lead.
Isaiah Betz later got a decision at 160 and Jalan Hall got a pin at 189 to keep the momentum in the Defenders’ favor.
Warrior Run next competes at Mount Carmel at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Warrior Run 36, Montgomery 20
at Warrior Run
215: Connor Parker (WR) won by injury default over Raymond Pautz.
285: Peyton Snyder (WR) maj. dec. Layne Gingery, 9-1.
106: Manny Stoltzfus (M) dec. Cohen Zechman, 12-7.
113: Carden Wagner (M) dec. Trey Nicholas, 19-13.
120: Seth McClintock (M) dec. Gavin Hunter, 6-5.
126: Brandt Harer (M) maj. dec. Tyler Ulrich, 13-4.
132: Sam Hall (WR) tech. fall AJ Kroft, 16-0, 5:42.
138: Reagan Milheim (WR) pinned Raiden Felix, 3:10.
145: Kaden Milheim (WR) pinned Nevin Beachel, 2:59.
152: Conner Harer (M) dec. Cameron Milheim, 7-3.
160: Isaiah Betz (WR) dec. Coy Bryson, 5-4.
172: Caden Finck (M) maj. dec. Cole Shupp, 14-6.
189: Jalan Hall (WR) pinned Gavin Mebane, 2:15.
Williamsport 41,
Milton 27
MILTON — The Millionaires reeled off seven straight wins from 215 to 132 to take control of the match and take the Heartland-I victory.
For Milton, Alex DeHart (145), Alex Hoffman (160), Aiden Keiser (172) and Cale Bastian (189) got pins on the night.
The Black Panthers next wrestle at Selinsgrove at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Williamsport 41, Milton 27
at Milton
145: Alex DeHart (M) pinned Tadd Ungard, 1:33.
152: Carter Weaver (W) pinned Alex Parker, 2:58.
160: Alex Hoffman (M) pinned Nate Lundy, 1:08.
172: Aiden Keiser (M) pinned Gavin Reed, 2:33
189: Cale Bastian (M) pinned Jackson Raker, :54.
215: Nariq Burkes (W) pinned Trey Locke, 1:16.
285: Brycen Delker (W) pinned Paul Rohland, 5:37.
106: Collin Nasdeo (W) dec. Ty Locke, 4-2.
113: Luke Seagraves (W) tech. fall Tyler Stokes, 15-0.
120: Jack Heller (W) dec. Abbey Moser, 4-0.
126: Cael Nasdeo (W) pinned Chase Mitch, 1:00.
132: Marissa Rumsey (W) pinned Tyler Geiswite, 3:27.
138: Chase Lytle (M) dec. Micah Delker, 9-6.
Jersey Shore 34,
Mifflinburg 30
MIFFLINBURG — All but one bout was decided by either a pin or a forfeit, with the Bulldogs picking up four forfeits along with a pin and a major decision to hold off the Wildcats in the nonleague matchup on Tuesday.
Ben Straub (120) and Emmanuel Ulrich (285) both got pins for Mifflinburg, which next wrestles at Lewisburg at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Jersey Shore 34, Mifflinburg 30
Monday at Mifflinburg
285: Emmanuel Ulrich (M) pinned Owen VanDruff, no time given.
106: Jack Gramly (M) won by forfeit.
113: Double forfeit.
120: Ben Straub (M) pinned Mason Winter, no time given.
126: Camden Baker (JS) won by forfeit.
132: Brock Weiss (JS) pinned Lane Kennamond, no time given.
138: Wesley Smith (M) won by forfeit.
145: Bryan Reeder (M) won by forfeit.
152: Double forfeit.
160: Kaden Walker (JS) maj. dec. Oliver Patte, 9-1.
172: Tyler Bauder (JS) won by forfeit.
189: Slate Sechrist (JS) won by forfeit.
215: Haydn Packer (JS) won by forfeit.
