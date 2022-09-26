UNIVERSITY PARK – The No. 14/15 Penn State football team (4-0) used 19 unanswered points to defeat Central Michigan (1-3), 33-14, Saturday afternoon at Beaver Stadium. Freshman running back Kaytron Allen recorded his first career 100-yard rushing game, racking up 111 and a touchdown on just 13 carries.
The Nittany Lions notched 166 rushing yards, averaging 5.2 yards per carry on the ground. Nicholas Singleton collected 46 yards on 12 attempts, and Sean Clifford had 23 yards and a touchdown on five carries.
Clifford went 22-of-34 passing for 217 yards and three touchdowns. Parker Washington caught a team-high six catches for 64 yards and Brenton Strange had five receptions for 42 yards and two touchdowns.
The Nittany Lions had a 4-0 turnover advantage, producing two interceptions and two fumbles. PJ Mustipher had a team-high six tackles, and Dani Dennis-Sutton picked up a game-high two sacks. Kalen King broke up a game-high four passes along with a forced fumble and fumble recovery. Johnny Dixon and Zakee Wheatley each recorded an interception.
The Chippewas' quarterback Daniel Richardson went 26-45 for 235 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Carlos Carriere collected a game-high 111 receiving yards on 11 catches. Lew Nichols III rushed for 68 yards on 13 carries.
The Nittany Lions produced the game's first score on a Mitchell Tinsley 5-yard touchdown reception with 8:42 left in the first quarter. Forcing a three-and-out after the kickoff, Penn State went 59 yards on nine plays in 4:56 in their first possession. Clifford went three-for-three for 47 yards on the drive, including a 27-yard throw to Washington on the first play.
Penn State needed just three plays on its next drive for a second touchdown, a 4-yard reception from Strange with 6:38 remaining in the opening quarter. Zakee Wheatley put the ball on Central Michigan's 15-yard line after returning an interception 34 yards, which was aided by Ji'Ayir Brown hitting the quarterback on his throw.
Central Michigan got on the board with a 2-yard touchdown catch from Finn Hogan on fourth-and-goal with 12:39 left in the second quarter. The Chippewas converted three third downs for first downs on the 11-play, 45-yard drive.
The game was tied up with 6:25 remaining in the first half, as Richardson hit Joel Wilson for a 14-yard touchdown pass. After getting an incompletion on a Penn State fourth down at the Central Michigan 33-yard line, the Chippewas went all the way down the field on nine plays in 3:23. Richardson threw four completions for 56 yards, including a 20-yarder to Carriere to put Central Michigan in the redzone.
The Nittany Lions took back the lead with 1:58 remaining before halftime on a 14-yard rushing touchdown from Allen. He had three rushes for 33 yards in the five-play, 98-second drive. Washington gave Penn State excellent field position with a 14-yard punt return to Central Michigan's 34-yard line.
Penn State’s network designation has been set for Saturday’s 3:30 p.m. start against Northwestern. The contest will be aired on ESPN.
Lycoming 45, Albright 0
READING – Allowing just 191 total yards, the Warriors held Albright to nine first downs in defensive coordinator Steve Wiser’s 68th career shutout, while a defensive score and a special teams one were more than enough, but the offense also put forth 31 points in a 45-0 Middle Atlantic Conference shutout on Saturday at Shirk Stadium.
The Warriors (2-1, 1-0 MAC) racked up 310 total yards, with 212 of them coming on 49 rushes, as the team found the endzone three times on the ground and once through the air.
Senior Elijah Shemory was 8-of-17 for 101 yards and a score passing and he rushed eight times for 27 yards and two touchdowns. Sophomore Heath Jones rushed 14 times for 59 yards and first-year Michael VanHorn ran 10 times for 51 yards and a score, as the pair led five Warriors with at least 25 yards.
Sophomore Ziare Williams caught three passes for 52 yards and sophomore Billy Coppock had two catches for 25 yards and a touchdown.
Senior Cole Senior posted nine tackles to lead the defense, junior Hunter Campbell had five stops and an interception and senior Austin Rowley added five tackles, 1.5 for loss. Sophomore Joey Rivituso had two fumble recoveries, scooping up one for a touchdown and an interception.
Lycoming added its final score with 3:02 left, as junior Gary DeGroat (Mifflinburg) blocked a punt and returned it 29 yards to make it 45-0.
Shippensburg 31, Bloomsburg 17
BLOOMSBURG - The Bloomsburg University football team struggled to find its rhythm on offense in the first half as the Huskies fell to Shippensburg 31-17 in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference East opener for both teams. The Huskies dropped to 1-3 on the year and 0-1 in conference action, while the Raiders evened their record at 2-2 and 1-0 in the conference game.
The Raiders struck first after the first two drives of the game ended in punts for both teams. Shippensburg got the ball on its three-yard line and used 3:57 of game time to go 97 yards on 11 plays, the last of which was a 17-yard touchdown pass from Sam Johnson to Jake DeLuccia for the score.
The Huskies had just one first down and 28 yards of total offense in the first quarter as the Raiders led 7-0 after the first 15 minutes of action.
Shippensburg pushed its lead to 10-0 with a 44-yard field goal with 13:38 to play.
The Huskies got on the board on their next drive as sophomore Kaleb Monaco returned the kick-off 47 yards to get to the Shippensburg-38 and set up a short field for Bloomsburg. Freshman KJ Riley opened the drive with a 15-yard pass to Matthew Bowes to get down to the 23-yard line before sophomore Jerry Griffen-Batchler ran for four yards to the 19. After a pair of rushing plays failed to move the chains, the Huskies faced a 4th-and-8 from the 21, and freshman Brendan McGonigle connected on a 38-yard field goal attempt to cut the lead to 10-3 with 11:13 remaining on the clock.
The three points for the Huskies ensured their scoring streak continued as they have now scored in 210-straight games.
Sophomore Kaleb Monaco led the Huskies with 148 all-purpose yards, while Mack caught three passes for 61 yards. Bowes finished with 56 yards on three catches.
Riley finished the game 7-for-10 with 45 yards, while LePoidevin went 4-for-9 with one touchdown and one interception for 120 yards.
