UNIVERSITY PARK – The No. 14/15 Penn State football team (4-0) used 19 unanswered points to defeat Central Michigan (1-3), 33-14, Saturday afternoon at Beaver Stadium. Freshman running back Kaytron Allen recorded his first career 100-yard rushing game, racking up 111 and a touchdown on just 13 carries.

The Nittany Lions notched 166 rushing yards, averaging 5.2 yards per carry on the ground. Nicholas Singleton collected 46 yards on 12 attempts, and Sean Clifford had 23 yards and a touchdown on five carries.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.