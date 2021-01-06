National Basketball Association
W L Pct GB Philadelphia 6 1 .857 — Boston 5 3 .625 1½ New York 4 3 .571 2 Brooklyn 4 4 .500 2½ Toronto 1 5 .167 4½
W L Pct GB Orlando 5 2 .714 — Atlanta 4 3 .571 1 Miami 3 3 .500 1½ Charlotte 2 5 .286 3 Washington 2 5 .286 3
Indiana 5 2 .714 — Milwaukee 4 3 .571 1 Cleveland 4 3 .571 1 Chicago 4 4 .500 1½ Detroit 1 6 .143 4
W L Pct GB New Orleans 4 3 .571 — Dallas 3 4 .429 1 San Antonio 3 4 .429 1 Houston 2 3 .400 1 Memphis 2 5 .286 2
W L Pct GB Utah 4 3 .571 — Denver 3 4 .429 1 Portland 3 4 .429 1 Oklahoma City 2 4 .333 1½ Minnesota 2 5 .286 2
W L Pct GB L.A. Lakers 6 2 .750 — Phoenix 5 2 .714 ½ L.A. Clippers 5 3 .625 1 Golden State 4 3 .571 1½ Sacramento 3 4 .429 2½
Brooklyn 130, Utah 96 L.A. Lakers 94, Memphis 92 Denver 123, Minnesota 116 San Antonio 116, L.A. Clippers 113 Chicago 111, Portland 108
Cleveland at Orlando, 7 p.m. Houston at Indiana, 7 p.m. Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Boston at Miami, 7:30 p.m. Charlotte at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Utah at New York, 7:30 p.m. Detroit at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. Oklahoma City at New Orleans, 8 p.m. Toronto at Phoenix, 9 p.m. Chicago at Sacramento, 10 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. Cleveland at Memphis, 8 p.m. Dallas at Denver, 10 p.m. Minnesota at Portland, 10 p.m. San Antonio at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.
Phoenix at Detroit, 7 p.m. Charlotte at New Orleans, 7:30 p.m. Oklahoma City at New York, 7:30 p.m. Washington at Boston, 7:30 p.m. Brooklyn at Memphis, 8 p.m. Orlando at Houston, 8 p.m. Utah at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. Chicago at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Golden State, 10 p.m. Toronto at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Men’s college basketball
EAST Davidson 61, Duquesne 48 Fordham 55, Dayton 54 Holy Cross 68, Boston U. 66 SOUTH Alabama 86, Florida 71 Clemson 74, NC State 70, OT Coppin St. 81, Delaware St. 77 Gardner-Webb 85, Campbell 70 James Madison 79, FAU 70 Kentucky 77, Vanderbilt 74 Mississippi St. 78, Missouri 63 North Carolina 67, Miami 65 Radford 76, Hampton 65 SC-Upstate 65, Longwood 59 Winthrop 78, Charleston Southern 76 MIDWEST Bowling Green 90, Cent. Michigan 69 Michigan St. 68, Rutgers 45 Ohio 76, N. Illinois 73 Toledo 84, Kent St. 82 UConn 65, Marquette 54 SOUTHWEST Kansas 93, TCU 64 Texas 78, Iowa St. 72 Texas Tech 82, Kansas St. 71
Women’s college basketball
EAST Boston U. 72, Holy Cross 56 Delaware 68, Northeastern 61 Rhode Island 48, UMass 47 SOUTH Charleston Southern 66, Presbyterian 63 Delaware St. 60, Coppin St. 45 Furman 73, Erskine 44 High Point 73, Campbell 67 Longwood 54, SC-Upstate 52 Louisville 96, UT Martin 61
Transactions
BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Named Tony Mansolino third base coach, Darren Holmes assistant pitching coach and Chris Holt pitching coach/director of pitching. DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with OF Robbie Grossman on a two-year contract. Designated LF Troy Stokes Jr. for assignment. TEXAS RANGERS — Named chief operating officer Neil Leibman to also assume the role of president of business operations. Acquired OF Carl Chester from Tampa Bay to complete a Dec. 8 trade. Signed RHP Drew Anderson to a minor league contract. National League LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Blake Treinen on a two-year contract. NEW YORK METS — Announced Brian Schneider moves from quality control to major league field coordinating/catching coach. BASKETBALL National Basketball Association ATLANTA HAWKS — Named vice president of public relations Amy Phuong chief operating officer for Saving Our Atlanta Region’s Residents. FOOTBALL National Football League ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed TE Ian Bunting, DL Michael Dogbe, WRs Krishawn Hogan, A.J. Richardson, JoJo Ward and Isaac Whitney, K Brett Maher, OL Koda Martin, S Chris Miller, RB Khalfani Muhammad, LBs Terrance Smith, Reggie Walker and Evan Weaver and CBs Jace Whittaker and Picasso Nelson to reserve/future contracts for the 2021 season. Activated DB Chris Banjo from the reserve/COVID-19 list. BALTIMORE RAVENS — Activated TE Sean Culkin from the practice squad injured reserve. Released LB James Crawford. CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed K Joey Slye to a one-year extension. CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed G Joel Bitonio and WR KhaDarel Hodge on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed C Nick Harris and DE Olivier Vernon on injured reserve. DENVER BRONCOS — Signed C Patrick Morris to a reserve/future contracts for the 2021 season. DETROIT LIONS — Signed WRs Tom Kennedy, Victor Bolden, G Evan Brown, S Jalen Elliott and LB Anthony Pittman to reserve/future contracts for the 2021 season. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed S Nick Nelson and TE Jordan Thomas to reserve/future contracts for the 2021 season. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Waived P Dustin Colquitt. Activated OL Ben Bartch from the reserve/COVID-19 list. LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed TE Nick Bowers, K Dominik Eberle, DB Rashaan Gaulden, DE Gerri Green, OLs Jaryd Jones-Smith and Erik Magnuson, LBs James Onwaualu and Javin White, DT Niles Scott, OT Kamaal Seymour and CB Kemah Siverand to reserve/future contracts for the 2021 season. LOS ANGELES RAMS — Waived K Kai Forbath from injured reserve. MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed DEs Nick Coe and Tyshun Render, S Brian Cole, CBs Javaris Davis and Tino Ellis, C Tyler Gauthier, T Jonathan Hubbard, LB Kylan Johnson, TE Chris Myarick, G Durval Queiroz Neto, QB Reid Sinnett and LS Rex Sunahara to reserve/future contracts for the 2021 season. MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed TE Brandon Dillon to a reserve/future contract for the 2021 season. NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed WR Derrick Dillon and RB Jordan Chunn to reserve/future contracts for the 2021 season. Signed defensive coach Patrick Graham to a contract extension as assistant head coach/defensive coordinator. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Activated OT Brandon Shell from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Released G Wyatt Miller from the practice squad. TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed RB C.J. Prosise to the practice squad. Released CB Mazzi Wilkins from practice squad. Canadian Football League HAMILTON TIGER-CATS — Re-signed LBs Tyrice Beverette and Chris Frey Jr. SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS — Signed QB Cody Fajardo to a two-year contract extension. WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Agreed to terms with LT Stanley Bryant on a one-year extension. Agreed to terms with WR Nic Demski on two-year extension. HOCKEY National Hockey League CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Waived C Zack Smith. COLORADO AVALANCHE — Announced LW Colin Wilson retired. TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Waived RW Denis Malgin. National Women’s Hockey League TORONTO SIX — Signed D Megan Quinn. East Coast Hockey League FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Signed D Reece Willcox then placed him on injured reserve. FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Released D Bobby Shea and F Luke Boka. Signed Fs Anthony Nellis, Austin McIlmurray and Justin Vaive. GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Activated Ryan Zuhlsdorf from injured reserve. ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Claimed D Mark Auk from Rapid City. UTAH GRIZZLIES — Signed F A.J. White. Placed F Matt Hoover on injured reserve. Placed G Brad Barone on the commisioners exempt list. WICHITA THUNDER — Activated D Garrett Schmitz and F Gordie Green from injured reserve. Placed F Brayden Watts and D Sean Allen on injured reserve. SOCCER Major League Soccer AUSTIN — Acquired MF Diego Fagundez. LOS ANGELES GALAXY — Named Greg Vanney head coach. MINNESOTA UNITED — Signed MF Wil Trapp. NEW YORK RED BULLS — Announced D Aaron Long has been called to a training camp by U.S. Men’s National Soccer team’s head coach Gregg Berhalter. ORANGE COUNTY — Signed F Ronaldo Damus. National Women’s Soccer League SKY BLUE — Signed MF Sodam Lee for the 2021 season. COLLEGE TUSCULUM UNIVERSITY — Named Doug Page director of creative media and athletic marketing. UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA CROOKSTON — Announced G Harrison Cleary signed a temporary contract with CB Almansa of LEB Gold the second tier of Spanish basketball.
