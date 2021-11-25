Editor’s note: Today is the first of several collegiate roundups. If you know someone we should spotlight, or someone we missed, email us at sports@standard-journal.com. We will feature soccer, cross country, field hockey and football.
Lauren Trapani, freshman, Bucknell University
Trapani, a Warrior Run graduate, finished 72nd (22:19.8) at the NCAA Mid-Atlantic Regional Championships at Bethlehem. Trapani established herself as a contributor for the Bison throughout the season. Trapani finished 29th (23:32), good for third on the team, at the Patriot League Championships, also at Bethlehem.
Alyssa Hoffman, freshman, Carnegie Mellon University
Hoffman, a Warrior Run grad, posted a season-best 22:43.1 in the 6K Oct. 1 at the Paul Short Run at Lehigh University. Her season best in the six mile was 25:14.3 at the RMU Colonial Invitational at Pittsburgh.
Hoffman and the Tartans took third at the NCAA DIII Mid-Atlantic Regional to earn a spot in the NCAA Championships field, where the team took 18th. Hoffman finished in 23:19.8 at the championships, held in Louisville, Ky.
Deanna Betzer, junior, Lees-McRae College
Betzer, a Milton graduate, was the Bobcats’ top runner and ran the third-fastest 5K (19:18.22) in program history. An All-Conference Carolinas Second Team selection, she finished 13th in the conference championships and was 45th at the NCAA Division II Southeast Regionals at Spartanburg, S.C.
Mariah Rovenolt, junior, Lycoming College
Rovenolt, a Warrior Run grad, clocked a career-best 36:06.7 at the NCAA Mideast Regionals at Newville.
Tyler Leeser, redshirt junior, Virginia Tech University
Leeser, a Milton graduate, finished 78th (31:13.3) and third among the Hokies at the NCAA Southeast Regional in Louisville, Ky. At the ACC Championships in Florida, Leeser posted a 77th place finish (25:02.7) on the 8K course, fourth among the Hokies. Leeser clocked a 25:37.3 in the 5-mile Joe Piane Invitational in October at Notre Dame.
