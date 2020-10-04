Girls soccer
Mifflinburg 7
Loyalsock 1
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Peyton Yocum scored a hat trick and Taylor Frederick added a pair of goals as Mifflinburg rolled Saturday at Loyalsock
Lydia Knepp and Sarah Fritz also had goals while Frederick, Ella Shuck, Makayla Weber, Liv Walter and Taylor Beachy had helpers.
Mifflinburg is at Williamsport on Tuesday.
Mifflinburg 7, Loyalsock 1
Saturday at Loyalsock 1st half: M-Lydia Knepp, assist Taylor Frederick, 28:02; M-Sarah Fritz, assist Ella Shuck 30:40. 2nd half: L-Maggie Ryder, unassisted, 45:17; M-Peyton Yocum, assist Makayla Weber, 46:58; M-Yocum, assist Liv Walter, 53:12; M-Yocum, unassisted, 56:54; M-Kennedy Good, assist Taylor Beachy, 67:23; M-Frederick, assist Beachy, 72:55. Shots: Mifflinburg 29-9. Corners: Mifflinburg 5-2. Saves: Mifflinburg 8 (Kristi Benfield); Loyalsock 22 (Rylie French).
Meadowbrook 2
Muncy 0
MUNCY — Amelia Yordy scored a pair of goals as Meadowbrook Christian won Saturday at Muncy.
The Lions improved to 9-2 and will host St. Joseph’s today.
Meadowbrook 2, Muncy 0
Saturday at Muncy 1st half: MCS — Amelia Yordy, unassisted, 21:48; MCS — Yordy, unassisted, 19:23 Shots: MCS 9, Muncy 3; Corners: MCS 6, Muncy 5; Saves: Meadowbrook (Emily Toland) 3; Muncy (Sarah Dgien) 7
Lewisburg 2
Selinsgrove 2
LEWISBURG — Taryn Beers and Ella Reish found net for the Dragons as Lewisburg battled Selinsgrove to a tie Saturday afternoon at Lewisburg.
Selinsgrove scored its goals in the second half to rally. Lilian Poust and Alexys Gabrielson found net for the Seals.
Lewisburg hosts Midd-West Tuesday.
Lewisburg 2, Selinsgrove 2
Saturday at Lewisburg 1st half: Lew-Taryn Beers; Lew-Ella Reish. 2nd half: S-Lilian Poust, assist Sydney Shatzer; S-Alexys Gabrielson, assist Abigail Parise. Shots: Sel. 18-11. Saves: Lew. 16-9.
Shamokin 3
Milton 0
SHAMOKIN — Milton got the better of Shamokin in shots on goal, but Shamokin got three goals from Sadie Komara to fend off the Panthers Saturday in Shamokin.
Emma Kramer assisted on all three goals.
Milton is back in action Tuesday at home with Warrior Run.
Shamokin 3, Milton 0
Saturday at Shamokin 1st half: S-Sadie Komara, assist Emma Kramer, 12:14; S-Komara, assist Kramer, 32:10. 2nd half: S-Kramer, Komara, 47:08. Shots: Milton 11-9. Corners: Shamokin 4-3. Saves: Milton 6 (Morgan Reiner); Shamokin 11 (Olivia Haupt).
Boys soccer
Milton 2
Jersey Shore 1
MILTON — Milton rallied with an unassisted goal from Austin Gainer, then scored the game winner off the foot of Carter Lilley to get past Jersey Shore Saturday at Milton.
Conner Smith provided the helper on the game-winning goal, tallied 52 minutes in.
Tyler Flederbach tallied five saves in goal for the Panthers.
Milton hosts Shamokin today.
Milton 2, Jersey Shore 1
Saturday at Milton 2nd half: JS-Eli Reibson, unassisted, 40:42; M-Austin Gainer, unassisted, 52:21; M-Carter Lilley, assist Conner Smith, 52:59. Shots: Milton 11-6. Corners: Milton 4-3. Saves: Jersey Shore 9 (Breck Miller); Milton 5 (Tyler Flederbach).
Lewisburg 11
Hughesville 0
HUGHESVILLE — The Green Dragons ran their unbeaten record to 8-0 Saturday on the road at Hughesville.
Ben Liscum scored two goals and had three assists and Stephen Tiffin scored two goals and had an assist. Anthony Bhangdia scored a pair of goals, James Koconis tallied a goal and three assists and Alan Daniel had a pair of assists. Carter Hoover, Lucas Jordan, Philip Permyashkin and Nick Passaniti all found net for Lewisburg.
The Dragons are home today with Midd-West.
Lewisburg 11, Hughesville 0
Saturday at Hughesville 1st half: L 35:25 Anthony Bhangdia (James Koconis); L 33:00 Carter Hoover (James Koconis); L 28:40- Stephen Tiffin (Ben Liscum); L 28:25 Ben Liscum (Jack Dieffenderfer); L 23:26 Stephen Tiffin (Ben Liscum); L 18:45 James Koconis (Ben Liscum); L 15:53 Anthony Bhangdia (Alan Daniel); L 12:40 Ben Liscum (Alan Daniel) L 2:28 Philip Permyashkin (Stephen Tiffin) L 1:20 Lucas Jordan (Darrien Svilokos) 2nd half: L — 34:45 Nick Passaniti (James Koconis) Shots: Lewisburg 18-0; Corners: Lewisburg 5-1; Saves: Lewisburg (Tony Burns, Evan Hopkinson, Henry Harrison) 0; Hughesville (Kaden Fetterman) 7
Mifflinburg 1
Montoursville 0
MIFFLINBURG — Daytona Walter scored a first-half goal on an assist from Collin Dreese and the Wildcats made it stand in a win over Montoursville.
Kanon Keister has seven saves in goal for the Wildcats.
Mifflinburg is back in action today at Williamsport.
Mifflinburg 1, Montoursville 0
Saturday at Mifflinburg 1st half: Miff-Daytona Walter, assist Collin Dreese, 30:12. Shots: Montoursville 7-6. Corners: Mifflinburg 5-4. Saves: Montoursville 5 (Zach Baylor); Mifflinburg 7 (Kanon Keister).
Muncy 9
Meadowbrook 2
MUNCY — Chris Reed and Brandon Garcia found net for the Lions in a loss Saturday at Muncy.
Joe Edkin and Connor Sassano each had a pair of goals for Muncy.
Meadowbrook hosts St. Joseph’s today.
Muncy 9, Meadowbrook Christian 2
Saturday at Muncy Shots: Muncy 13-4; Corners: Muncy 5-2; Saves: Meadowbrook (Michael Eager) 5; Muncy (Eli Slamka) 2 1st half: Muncy- Bode Hart 38.17 , Muncy- Joe Edkin 36.23 , Muncy- Conor Sassano 35.45, Muncy- Brock Minier 29.02, Muncy- OG 21.25, Muncy- Sassano 19.27, Meadowbrook- Brandon Garcia 4.56 2nd half: Muncy- Edkin (assist Hart) 33.20, Muncy- Todd Modispaw 31.02, Meadowbrook- Chris Reed 25.21 , Muncy- Edkin 16.52
Warrior Run 4
Southern Columbia 0
TURBOTVILLE — The Defenders ran their unbeaten mark to 10-0 on Saturday. No further information was available.
The Defenders are back in action today at home with Hughesville.
From Friday
Boys football
Central Columbia 17, Mifflinburg 0
at Central Columbia Mifflinburg (1-3) 0 0 0 0 — 0 Central Col. (3-1) 7 3 0 7 — 17 SCORING SUMMARY First quarter
CC—Troy Johnson 14 run (Mason Yorty kick) Second quarter CC—FG, Yorty 27 Fourth quarter CC—Johnson 3 run (Yorty kick) TEAM STATISTICS Miff CC First downs 12 11 Rushes-yards 39-135 32-148 Passing 11-17-1 7-15-0 Passing yards 60 97 Total yards 195 245
F
umbles-lost 0-0 0-0 Penalties-yards 7-55 5-55
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING — Mifflinburg: Andrew Diehl 15-77, John Darrup 7-44; Quintin Doane 2-9, Jacob Reitz 9-5. Central Columbia: Troy Johnson 26-132, 2 TDs; Zach Smith 2-18; team 1-0; Isaac Kester 2-(-2). PASSING — Mifflinburg: Reitz 11-17-1, for 70 yards. Central Columbia: Garrett McNellis 7-15-0,for 97 yards. RECEIVING — Mifflinburg: Carter Breed 3-18; Colin Miller 2-12; Jacob Bingaman 2-12 Camdyn Smith 1-7; Cannon Griffith 1-6; Darrup 1-5; Diehl 1-0. Central Columbia: Smith 4-29; Logan Gillaspy 2-63; Johnson 1-5.
Central Mountain 49, Milton 6
at Central Mountain Milton (0-4) 0 6 0 0 — 6
C
entral Mountain (3-1) 21 7 14 7 — 49 First quarter CM — Cayde McCloskey 32 pass from Brett Gerlach (Tyler Weaver kick), 9:00 CM — Tyler Weaver on blocked punt (Weaver kick) 7:14 CM — Peyton Johnson 41 pass from Gerlach (Weaver kick), 3:52 Second quarter
CM — Ryan Pentz 35 run (Weaver kick), 8:23M — Xzavier Minium 62 pass from Wade Young (PAT blocked), 0:33Third quarterCM — Kaden Falls 75 kick-return (Weaver kick), 11:46CM — Walizer 4 run (Weaver kick), 5:47Fourth quarter CM — Conner Fultz 49 pass from Brady Myers (Weaver kick) 4:53 TEAM STATISTICS Milton CM First downs Rushes-yards 18-14 23-168 Passing yards 131 211 Total yards 145 379 C-A-I 10-18-0 12-23-1 Fumbles-lost 3-2 1-1Penalties-yards 4-20 6-50INDIVIDUAL STATISTICSRUSHING: Milton - Valadores 6-14, Canelo 5-7, Locke 1-0, DeHart 3-(-3), Minium 3-(-4); Central Mountain - Pentz 8-89,1, Gerlach 2-34, Walizer 5-31,1, Wilt 4-8, Carson 2-5, Myers 1-1, Esposit 1-0PASSING: Milton- Wade Young 10-18-0-131 Central Mountain - Brett Gerlach 6-7-0-162-2, Brady Myers 1-2-0-49-1RECEIVING: Milton - 2-69,1, Canelo 4-56, Krall 1-4, Reiff 1-4, Valadores 1-(-4) Central Mountain - Johnson 3-80,1, Fults 1-49,1, McCloskey 1-32,1 }Long 1-24, Pentz 1-24
