LEWISBURG — When the scholastic winter sports season shut down for three weeks late last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, one of the challenges teams have had to face since then is having to play games on back-to-back days.
Less than 24 hours after pulling out a hard-fought, two-point overtime win over Shamokin, Lewisburg got right back on the court Wednesday night to play Central Mountain in what turned out to be another tough battle between two of the top teams in the Heartland Athletic Conference Division I.
Lewisburg gave Central Mountain all that it could handle early in the contest, but in the second half the Wildcats found their scoring touch to come back and take a 49-39 victory inside the Dragons’ Lair.
“We’ve had a couple of tough games in a row and we knew this game was going to be a grind,” said Lewisburg coach Brent Sample. “Even on fresh legs Central Mountain is a really (tough team to play) — they get after it.”
Even though sophomore guard Sophie Kilbride missed a good portion of the first half with foul trouble, the Green Dragons (10-5, 7-3 HAC-I) stuck with the Wildcats (10-1, 7-1) on the scoreboard.
That was largely due to Roz Noone, who scored all five of her team’s points in the first quarter and seven points overall in the opening half.
But when Kilbride reentered the game in the second quarter, she helped ignite an 11-5 run with a couple jumpers and a layup as Lewisburg took a 16-12 lead at the half.
“We have a lot of fight to us, and we are really putting it together,” said Sample. “It always stings losing a game like this, but the girls have been doing a really good job and we’ve been getting contributions across the board from everybody.”
The game would open up a bit in the third quarter, which was won by Central Mountain 19-18. The Wildcats started the period with a 12-3 run to take a 27-16 lead.
Lewisburg regained its scoring touch late in the third, especially from beyond the arc. The Green Dragons sunk five 3-pointers in a row (three coming from Hope Drumm and one each by Kilbride and Noone) as part of a 15-7 run to hold onto a three-point lead (34-31) with eight minutes remaining.
However, Central Mountain’s full-court press and some defensive lapses proved to be costly in the fourth quarter for Lewisburg, which was held to just five points in the period.
Kilbride finished with 13 points, four assists and two rebounds; Drumm ended with 12 points, four rebounds, three assists and a steal; and Noone added 10 points and Regan Llanso had 13 rebounds for Lewisburg.
“Everyone is looking to score and we’re looking to rebound, but we had some defensive lapses that shot us in the foot (in the second half),” said Sample. “(Ava Renninger) does a good job getting in the lane (she had 13 points), and everyone on the floor is a shooter, so when we collapse to take away the penetration it opens things up for the outside shot.
“In the first half Central Mountain really wasn’t hitting (those shots), but in the second half they converted on those opportunities,” Sample added. “We knew a run was coming. It came and we countered it in the third quarter, but in the fourth quarter the game just slipped away from us.”
Lewisburg next plays at Danville at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
“Danville is a pretty good team. They’ve strung together some wins here, so we definitely got to take care of business there,” said Sample.
Central Mountain 49, Lewisburg 39at LewisburgScore by quarters
Cen. Mtn. 5 7 19 18 — 49 Lewisburg 5 11 18 5 — 39
Central Mountain (10-1) 49
Avery Baker 4 0-0 9; Alyssa Fisher 1 0-0 3; Mia Kopysciansky 0 4-4 4; Ava Renninger 5 2-2 13; Quinlynn McCann 7 1-2 18; Kiahna Jones 1 0-0 2; Reese Doyle 0 0-0 0; McKenzie Bubb 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
18 7-8 49.
3-point goals:
McCann 3, Renninger, Fisher, Baker.
Lewisburg (10-5) 39
Maddie Materne 0 0-0 0; Maddie Still 1 0-0 2; Roz Noone 2 4-4 10; Sophie Kilbride 6 0-0 13; Regan Llanso 0 2-4 2; Lauren Gross 0 0-0 0; Hope Drumm 4 0-0 12; Anna Baker 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
13 6-8 39.
3-point goals:
Drumm 4, Noone 2, Kilbride.
JV score: Lewisburg, 26-18. High scorer: Lewisburg, Materne, 8.
