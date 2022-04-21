LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Alexis Walter hit a two-run home run in the top of the sixth inning to give Lewisburg’s softball team a 3-1 Heartland-II victory over Loyalsock on Wednesday.
Also in the sixth for Lewisburg (2-2 overall and HAC-II), Carley Wagner doubled and scored on an Erin Field RBI triple to give the Green Dragons the lead and then some.
Walter and reliever Kimmy Shannon combined to no-hit Loyalsock (3-1, 3-1), which did score a run in the fourth to ruin the perfect game bid.
Lewisburg gets right back out on the diamond this afternoon as the Green Dragons host Montoursville in a HAC-II matchup at 4:30 p.m.
Lewisburg 3, Loyalsock 1
at Loyalsock
Lewisburg 000 003 0 — 3-4-1
Loyalsock 000 100 0 — 1-0-1
Alexis Walter, Kimmy Shannon (4) and Sydney Bolinsky. Marissa Helmrich and Grace Shaible.
WP: Shannon, (1-0). LP: Helmrich, (3-1).
Top Lewisburg hitters: Walter 1-for-3, HR (6th, 1 on), 2 RBIs, Rylee Dyroff 1-for-3, double; Carley Wagner 1-for-4, double, run; Erin Field, 1-for-3, triple, RBI, run.
Jersey Shore 10,
Mifflinburg 3
JERSEY SHORE – The Bulldogs scored nine runs through the first three innings to get out to a big lead and take the Heartland-I victory over the Wildcats.
Madison Fohringer, Chelsea Miller and Evelyn Osborne all had two hits on the day for Mifflinburg (3-5, 3-4 HAC-I) against Jersey Shore (6-0, 5-0). Fohringer added a triple and an RBI, plus Miller and Osborne both doubled for the Wildcats.
Mifflinburg next plays Delaware Valley at 3 p.m. Friday in the Williamsport Tournament
Jersey Shore 10, Mifflinburg 3
At Jersey Shore
Mifflinburg 101 010 0 – 3-11-3
Jersey Shore 243 001 x – 10-16-0
WP: Isabelle Engel. LP: Paige Stewart.
Top Mifflinburg hitters: Madison Fohringer, 2-for-4, triple, RBI, run scored; Chelsea Miller, 2-for-3, double, run; Evelyn Osborne, 2-for-3, double.
Top Jersey Shore hitters: Grace Russel, 4-for-4, double, 2 RBI, 2 runs scored; Grace Lorson, 3-for-4, double, 3 RBI, 3 runs; Engel, 2-for-4.
Montoursville 3,
Warrior Run 2
MONTOURSVILLE – Trailing by three runs after the third inning, the Defenders got two runs back in the fifth but they couldn’t push the tying run across the plate as the Warriors took the Heartland-II win.
Kaelyn Watson batted 2-for-3 and Liana Dion hit a two-run single to lead Warrior Run (2-4 overall) at the plate against Montoursville (5-1).
The Defenders next host the Loyalsock Lancers today at 4:30 p.m.
Montoursville 3, Warrior Run 2
at Montoursville
Warrior Run 000 020 0 – 2-6-2
Montoursville 111 000 x – 3-3-1
Kaelyn Watson, Valandra McHenry (3) and Maggie Gelnett. Johannah DeVore, Mahlon Yonkin and Brianna Trueman.
WP: DeVore. LP: Watson.
Top Warrior Run hitters: Watson, 2-for-3; Liana Dion, 1-for-2, 2 RBI.
Top Montoursville hitters: Kristen George, 1-for-3, double; Yonkin, 1-for-3, RBI.
Baseball
Warrior Run 9,
Bloomsburg 6
BLOOMSBURG – The Defenders put together a six-run fifth inning to beat the Panthers in the Heartland-II matchup.
Logan Rager hit a two-run double to right to key the fifth for Warrior Run (2-3 overall), while Cooper Wilkins and Carter Marr each added RBI doubles in the frame and Isaiah Betz hit an RBI single.
Warrior Run next plays at Hughesville at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Warrior Run 9, Bloomsburg 6
at Bloomsburg
Warrior Run 021 060 0 – 9-11-4
Bloomsburg 000 113 1 – 6-4-3
Mason Sheesley, Aden Lewis (5) and Stone Allison. H. Curran, B. Zeisloft (7) and D. Kreisher.
WP: Sheesley. LP: Curran.
Top Warrior Run hitters: Sheesley, 2-for-4, run scored; Isaiah Betz, 1-for-4, RBI, run; Lewis, 1-for-3, walk; Allison, 2-for-4, 2 runs; Ryan Foura, 1-for-3, walk, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Jake Byers, 1-for-4; Cooper Wilkins, 1-for-3, walk, RBI, run; Logan Rager, 1-for-3, 3 RBI, run; Carter Marr, 1-for-3, RBI, run.
Top Bloomsburg hitters: D. Guzevich, 1-for-3, walk; D. Rasmussen, run scored; Curran, walk, run; L. Birrane, walk; S. Staib, 2 walks; A. Mattern, 3-for-4, RBI, run.
Midd-West 18,
Milton 3 (4 innings)
MILTON — The Mustangs put the Black Panthers in a big early hole with a 10-run first inning and Milton couldn’t recover as it fell in the Heartland-I matchup.
Aiden Keiser batted 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI, plus Austin Gainer went 2-for-2 at the plate with an RBI double and Dylan Reiff also doubled to lead Milton on the day (1-6-1 overall) against Midd-West (5-3).
Lewisburg at
Jersey Shore
JERSEY SHORE — The Heartland-I contest between the Green Dragons and the Bulldogs was postponed. No make-up date was listed for the game.
Boys tennis
Mifflinburg 4,
Jersey Shore 1
MIFFLINBURG — A three set win at No. 2 singles from Ethan Dreese and a super tiebreak win from the No. 1 doubles team of Kellen Beck and Adam Snayberger helped propel the Wildcats to the Heartland-I win over the Bulldogs.
Dreese beat Eli Bower, 0-6, 7-5, 6-4; and in doubles Beck and Snayberger beat Matt Fravel and Brandon Shrodo, 5-7, 6-2, 12-10.
Mifflinburg (4-5) also got wins from Aaron Hackenburg at No. 3 singles and Daytona and Moses Knepp at No. 2 doubles.
The Wildcats next host Danville at 4 p.m. Friday.
Mifflinburg 4, Jersey Shore 1
at Mifflinburg
Singles
1. Jackson Stemler (JS) def. Gabe Greb, 6-1, 7-6 (7-5).
2. Ethan Dreese (JS) def. Eli Bower, 0-6, 7-5, 6-4.
3. Aaron Hackenburg (M) def. Connor Cornelius, 6-2, 6-3.
Doubles
1. Kellen Beck-Adam Snayberger (M) def. Matt Fravel-Brandon Shrodo, 5-7, 6-2, 12-10.
2. Daytona Walter-Moses Knepp (M) def. Parem Smith-Aaron Becker, 6-4, 6-0.
Lewisburg 5,
Danville 0
DANVILLE — The Green Dragons were dominant as they shut out the Ironmen in the nonleague matchup.
Greyson Azeredo only gave up one game in his win at No. 3 singles, plus Will Cecchini gave up just two games in his No. 2 singles win and the No. 2 doubles team also only gave up a pair of games for Lewisburg (8-3).
The Green Dragons next play at Milton today at 4 p.m.
Lewisburg 5, Danville 0
at Danville
Singles
1. Eddie Monaco (L) def. Stefan Kupas, 6-2, 6-2.
2. Will Cecchini (L) def. Nate Girmay, 6-2, 6-0.
3. Greyson Azeredo (L) def. Rocco Richards, 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles
1. Sar Vishwakarma-Matt Rawson (L) def. Collin Cummins-Luke Hilkert, 6-2, 6-3.
2. Erich Stiner-Ryan Shabahang (L) def. Colby Warriner-Jaylen Ferguson, 6-2, 6-0.
Central Columbia 5,
Milton 0
MILTON — The Black Panthers lost two individual matches by default to fall to the Blue Jays in the Heartland-II matchup. Milton (0-8) next hosts Lewisburg in a doubleheader today beginning at 3 p.m.
Central Columbia 5, Milton 0
at Milton
Singles
1. Jordan Baker (CC) def. Trace Witter, 6-0, 6-2.
2. Bryce Hazzard (CC) won by default.
3. Brady Madden (CC) won by default.
Doubles
1. Elias Hosler-Luke Saracoglu (CC) def. Luke Embeck-Gaven Russell, 6-0, 6-1.
2. Isaac Konkolics-Tyler Borthwick (CC) def. Noah Heimbach-Talen Hoffer, 6-0, 6-1.
Girls lacrosse
Bellefonte 21,
Mifflinburg 4
BELLEFONTE — The Wildcats played a good, hard game, but the Raiders took the Central Susquehanna Girls Lacrosse League win. Caitlyn Monahan scored twice, plus Hannah Fee and Hannah Beachy scored one goal apiece for Mifflinburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.