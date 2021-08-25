WILLIAMSPORT – Re-entering the MAC Freedom after 13 seasons in the MAC Commonwealth, the Lycoming College men’s soccer team will enter the new conference as the preseason favorites according to the preseason coaches’ poll, announced by the conference office on Tuesday.
The Warriors (61) received five first-place votes from the conference’s eight opposing coaches, followed by Stevens (59) who received the other four first-place votes. Acadia (47), Misericordia (45), and King’s (32) round out the top five of the poll. Desales (30), Wilkes (25), FDU-Florham (17), and Delaware Valley (8) round out the poll.
The Warriors finished their 2019 season with a 13-7 record under head coach Nate Gibboney, after falling to Messiah College, 2-1, in the MAC Commonwealth Championship, the program’s sixth appearance in the conference championship in seven years.
The Warriors have remade their roster in the past two years after COVID-19 led to a 3-1 exhibition season last spring. The Warriors return four starters from that 2019 squad, but that includes the core of the defense, including two-time all-conference senior defender Colin Wieand and senior goalkeeper Zach Donoway, who recorded four shutouts and a 0.82 goals-against average in his first year as a starter.
Lycoming has been the preseason favorite in a conference poll one other time in 2016, after the team advanced to the Sweet 16 and posted an 18-2-2 record the previous year.
Lycoming will open their season on Wednesday, Sept. 1, at home against Mount St. Mary’s at 6 p.m. at UPMC Field.
Bucknell’s Jenna Hall named Patriot League Goalkeeper of the Week
LEWISBURG – The Bucknell women’s soccer team is off to a strong start after securing a 1-0 win and a 1-1 draw during the opening week of the 2021 campaign. Sophomore goalkeeper Jenna Hall played a starring role in those two matches, and on Tuesday she was named the Patriot League Goalkeeper of the Week.
Hall backstopped a Bison defense that conceded only one goal in 200 minutes of action, and that lone tally came on a penalty kick. She made her first career start on opening day against Youngstown State and earned the shutout in Bucknell’s dominant 1-0 win. Hall made a tough early save to keep the game scoreless, and that would be the Penguins’ lone shot on goal in a game that saw the Bison pile up a 23-3 shot advantage.
Hall was far busier in Sunday’s draw with Towson. She finished with nine saves, four coming in overtime, including two highlight-reel stops in the first 10-minute OT period. Bucknell force extra time with a Claire Mensi goal with 38 seconds left in regulation, but Towson nearly stole the game when All-CAA striker Nia Christopher broke loose on a breakaway in the opening minute of overtime. Hall charged off her line to block the shot, and a few minutes later she dove to the left post for a sensational save on Chiara Menegatti.
In Bucknell’s abbreviated spring 2021 season, Hall was introduced at the start of the second half in all five games. She allowed only one goal in 265 minutes and led the Patriot League in save percentage (.958) and goals-against average (0.34). She also earned a Patriot League Goalkeeper of the Week honor after making 10 saves in a shutout of Lafayette in her career debut.
Bucknell has a challenging week ahead, with No. 12 West Virginia headed to Emmitt Field at Holmes Stadium on Friday night, followed by the first road game of the year on Sunday afternoon at MAAC preseason favorite Monmouth.
