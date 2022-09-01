MILTON — Less than a minute into Wednesday’s boys soccer game against Montoursville, Milton already found itself behind.
“We came out slow,” Milton junior Evan Yoder said. “Montoursville scoring that early goal made us realize we needed to bring the energy.”
Yoder scored less than three minutes later as the Black Panthers started to assert themselves in the game. Milton dominated the second half on the way to a 5-2 win.
“It was a great game — fun, competitive,” Milton coach Eric Yoder said. “They played us very tough. It felt a lot closer than 5-2.”
The reason it felt that way was likely the chaotic nature of the first half.
Following the Warriors’ early goal, Evan Yoder and the rest of the Black Panthers (2-0) upped the intensity on their high press.
Evan Yoder stole the ball deep in Montoursville’s end and ripped a shot that was saved. Milton kept the ball in its offensive end, and within 30 seconds of the initial steal and shot, Evan Yoder evened the goal with an assist from Dominic Ballo.
“By doing that — I wasn’t the only one doing it — but by a few people (pressing) it can bring energy for the whole team,” Evan Yoder said.
Milton continued its high-pressing style, which seemed to give Montoursville a lot of problems. The Black Panthers were controlling field position and possession of the ball.
Milton had some great scoring chances early, including a shot from Ethan Rhodes that went just wide after Rhodes dribbled by the Warriors’ goalie.
The Black Panthers’ pressure eventually wore down Montoursville, and Milton took the lead with 12 minutes to go in the first half after a Warrior headed Ballo’s corner kick into his own net.
The only problem with Milton’s style is it left the Black Panthers open to counterattack, and Montoursville tied the score three minutes later.
“We knew that if we had one missed play, we would be super vulnerable,” coach Yoder said. “We had a lot of momentum going forward, and we were hoping to put enough pressure on them and scoring enough goals that it wouldn’t matter.”
The Black Panthers retook the lead quickly. Less than two minutes after Montoursville equalized, Joel Langdon scored from a tough angle with an assist from Evan Yoder.
Milton dominated the second half as Ballo scored a pair of goals, and the Warriors never threatened.
“I think we calmed down,” coach Yoder said of the second half. “With them scoring early, I think we were a little panicked and rushed everything. In the second half, we were more composed and got everything going forward.”
Ballo’s two goals came in a span of 92 seconds. After a span where the Black Panthers were putting a lot of pressure on Montoursville’s goal, the ball went out of bounds for a goal kick.
Rhodes intercepted the ball and slipped a pass to Langdon, whose shot forced a diving save. The ball bounced out to Ballo, who ripped it into the net from 25 yards out.
Milton quickly regained possession of the ball, and Montoursville committed a foul in the box. Ballo buried the penalty kick for the final margin.
“In the second half, we brought the pace and kept possession,” Evan Yoder said. “In the beginning, we weren’t finding the right passes.”
Milton 5, Montoursville 2
at Milton
First half
Mont-Matthais Albert, unassisted, :53; Milt-Evan Yoder, assist Dominic Ballo, 3:18; Milt-Own goal, 28:02; Mont-Quinn Winslow, assist Sean Fry, 31:33; Milt-Joel Langdon, assist Yoder, 33:14.
Second half
Milt-Ballo, unassisted, 56:32; Milt-Ballo, penalty kick, 58:04.
Shots: Milton, 24-9. Shots on goal: Milton, 11-5. Corner kicks: Milton, 7-3. Saves: Montoursville 5 (Mason Lauchle); Milton 3 (Jonah Strobel).
