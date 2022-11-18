Taylor Snyder

WILLIAMSPORT – Lycoming College seniors Emily Mort and Madison Wineburg, junior Taylor Snyder, a graduate of Milton Area High School, and sophomores Abbey Gerasimoff and Madison Maihle were named to the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Women’s Soccer Team, the organization announced.

Academic All-District honorees advance to the CSC Academic All-America ballot. First-, second- and third-team Academic All-America honorees will be announced in early December. Honorees must maintain a 3.50 or higher GPA, have played in more than half of the team’s contests in 2022, and be a significant contributor to the team.

