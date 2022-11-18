WILLIAMSPORT – Lycoming College seniors Emily Mort and Madison Wineburg, junior Taylor Snyder, a graduate of Milton Area High School, and sophomores Abbey Gerasimoff and Madison Maihle were named to the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Women’s Soccer Team, the organization announced.
Academic All-District honorees advance to the CSC Academic All-America ballot. First-, second- and third-team Academic All-America honorees will be announced in early December. Honorees must maintain a 3.50 or higher GPA, have played in more than half of the team’s contests in 2022, and be a significant contributor to the team.
Snyder appeared in 17 games and started 12 as an outside back for the Warriors, helping the team set a program record with 10 shutouts. She is a two-time member of the MAC Academic Honor Roll.
Mort, a second-team all-conference defender, was named the MAC Freedom Defensive Player of the Week on Sept. 19, after playing 180 minutes over two scoreless draws against Marymount University and Bethany College (W.Va.) during the Warriors 5-0-2 start. She led all defenders in minutes played, logging 1,524 minutes.
Wineburg played in a career-high 10 games, making five starts as a key part of the Warriors’ defense. A four-year letterwinner, Wineburg was a three-time member of the MAC Academic Honor Roll.
Gerasimoff, an honorable mention all-conference pick, set the program’s single-season shutout record with seven, earning a 1-0 win over DeSales University as the Warriors clinched their first playoff berth to break the record. She was named the MAC Freedom Defensive Player of the Week for the effort. Gerasimoff’s seven shutouts ranked second in the conference along with her .809 save percentage. Her eight wins this season are tied for fourth in program history.
Maihle appeared in all 20 games, starting 14 for the Warriors as a center back alongside Mort, as she proved critical in helping the team to those 10 shutouts.
Trio earn academic honors for Lycoming men’s soccer
WILLIAMSPORT – Lycoming College senior J.R. Confair and juniors Nick Wilke and Connor Albaugh were named to the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Men’s Soccer Team.
Confair appeared in 20 games and started five for the Warriors as a midfielder and defender. A critical piece of the team’s defense, Confair helped the Warriors to eight shutouts in 2022. He also appeared in 18 games as a junior, starting nine and adding two assists.
Wilke started every game in goal for the Warriors in 2022, posting a 1.10 goals-against average and notching 69 saves for a .750 save percentage while posting a 10-4-7 record. He saved three shots during penalty kick shootouts during the MAC Freedom Championship and also posted a shutout of fourth-ranked Stevens.
Albaugh appeared in 19 games and started one as a defender, becoming a key piece of the team’s eight shutouts.
