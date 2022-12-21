College
WrestlingJourneyman Collegiate DualsCal Poly 23, Lock Haven 15Notes:
Lock Haven (1-5) capped its trip to New Orleans for the Journeymen Collegiate Duals 2.0 against No. 25 Cal Poly (3-3), which saw the Mustangs grab the 23-15 dual win. After Cal Poly cut Lock Haven’s lead to 12-9 with a win at 165, Tyler Stoltzfus (Mifflinburg/Saint Joseph’s Academy) delivered a decisive 9-2 win over Brawley Lamer at 174 pounds. Stolzfus fell just short of a major decision and pushed Lock Haven ahead 15-9. The Bald Eagles upset bid fell just short as the nationally-ranked Mustangs grabbed a trio of wins at 184, 197 and 285 to bring home the win.
Football2022-23 Bowl GlanceMonday, Dec. 19Myrtle Beach BowlConway, S.C.
Marshall 28, UConn 14
Tuesday, Dec. 20Famous Idaho Potato BowlBoise, Idaho
E. Michigan 41, San Jose St. 27
Boca Raton BowlBoca Raton, Fla.
Toledo 21, Liberty 19
Wednesday, Dec. 21New Orleans BowlNew Orleans
South Alabama vs. W. Kentucky, 9 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 22Armed Forces BowlFort Worth, Texas
Baylor vs. Air Force, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 23Gasparilla BowlTampa, Fla.
Missouri vs. Wake Forest, 6:30 p.m.
Independence BowlShreveport, La.
Houston vs. Louisiana, 3 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 24Hawaii BowlHonolulu
Middle Tennessee vs. San Diego St., 8 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 26Quick Lane BowlDetroit
New Mexico St. vs. Bowling Green, 2:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 27First Responder BowlDallas
Memphis vs. Utah St., 3:15 p.m.
Birmingham BowlBirmingham, Ala.
Coastal Carolina vs. East Carolina, 6:45 p.m.
Camellia BowlMontgomery, Ala.
Georgia Southern vs. Buffalo, noon
Guaranteed Rate BowlPhoenix
Wisconsin vs. Oklahoma St., 10:15 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 28Military BowlAnnapolis, Md.
UCF vs. Duke, 2 p.m.
Liberty BowlMemphis, Tenn.
Arkansas vs. Kansas, 5:30 p.m.
Holiday BowlSan Diego
No. 15 Oregon vs. North Carolina, 8 p.m.
Texas BowlHouston
Texas Tech vs. Mississippi, 9 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 29Pinstripe BowlNew York
Syracuse vs. Minnesota, 2 p.m.
Cheez-It BowlOrlando, Fla.
No. 13 Florida St. vs. Oklahoma, 5:30 p.m.
Alamo BowlSan Antonio
No. 12 Washington vs. No. 21 Texas, 9 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 30Orange BowlMiami Gardens, Fla.
No. 6 Tennessee vs. No. 10 Clemson, 8 p.m.
Duke’s Mayo BowlCharlotte, N.C.
No. 25 NC State vs. Maryland, noon
Sun BowlEl Paso, Texas
No. 18 UCLA vs. Pittsburgh, 2 p.m.
Gator BowlJacksonville, Fla.
No. 19 Notre Dame vs. No. 20 South Carolina, 3:30 p.m.
Arizona BowlTucson, Ariz.
Wyoming vs. Ohio, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 31Peach BowlAtlantaCollege Football Playoff Semifinal
No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio St., 8 p.m.
Fiesta BowlGlendale, Ariz.College Football Playoff Semifinal
No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 TCU, 4 p.m.
Music City BowlNashville
Kentucky vs. Iowa, noon
Sugar BowlNew Orleans
No. 5 Alabama vs. No. 11 Kansas St., noon
Monday, Jan. 2ReliaQuest BowlTampa, Fla.
No. 24 Mississippi St. vs. Illinois, noon
Citrus BowlOrlando, Fla.
No. 16 LSU vs. Purdue, 1 p.m.
Cotton Bowl ClassicArlington, Texas
No. 8 Southern Cal vs. No. 14 Tulane, 1 p.m.
Rose BowlPasadena, Calif.
No. 7 Utah vs. No. 9 Penn St., 5 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 9College Football National ChampionshipInglewood, Calif.
Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.
BasketballNBA GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division W L Pct GB
Boston 22 9 .710 — Brooklyn 19 12 .613 3 Philadelphia 17 12 .586 4 New York 18 13 .581 4 Toronto 13 18 .419 9
Southeast Division W L Pct GB
Atlanta 16 15 .516 — Miami 16 16 .500 ½ Washington 12 20 .375 4½ Orlando 11 21 .344 5½ Charlotte 8 23 .258 8
Central Division W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 22 8 .733 — Cleveland 21 11 .656 2 Indiana 15 16 .484 7½ Chicago 12 18 .400 10 Detroit 8 25 .242 15½
WESTERN CONFERENCESouthwest Division W L Pct GB
Memphis 19 11 .633 — New Orleans 18 12 .600 1 Dallas 15 16 .484 4½ San Antonio 10 20 .333 9 Houston 9 21 .300 10
Northwest Division W L Pct GB
Denver 19 11 .633 — Portland 17 14 .548 2½ Utah 18 16 .529 3 Minnesota 16 15 .516 3½ Oklahoma City 13 18 .419 6½
Pacific Division W L Pct GB
Phoenix 19 13 .594 — L.A. Clippers 18 14 .563 1 Sacramento 16 13 .552 1½ Golden State 15 17 .469 4 L.A. Lakers 13 17 .433 5 ___
Monday’s Games
Cleveland 122, Utah 99 Philadelphia 104, Toronto 101, OT Atlanta 126, Orlando 125 San Antonio 124, Houston 105 Minnesota 116, Dallas 106 Oklahoma City 123, Portland 121 Milwaukee 128, New Orleans 119 Phoenix 130, L.A. Lakers 104 Charlotte 125, Sacramento 119
Tuesday’s Games
Utah 126, Detroit 111 Chicago 113, Miami 103 New York 132, Golden State 94 Washington 113, Phoenix 110 Denver 105, Memphis 91
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7 p.m. Chicago at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Golden State at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. Indiana at Boston, 7:30 p.m. Toronto at New York, 7:30 p.m. Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Orlando at Houston, 8 p.m. Portland at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Sacramento, 10 p.m. Charlotte at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
San Antonio at New Orleans, 8 p.m. Washington at Utah, 9 p.m.
Friday’s Games
L.A. Clippers at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. San Antonio at Orlando, 7 p.m. Chicago at New York, 7:30 p.m. Detroit at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Milwaukee at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. Minnesota at Boston, 7:30 p.m. Toronto at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m. Dallas at Houston, 8 p.m. Indiana at Miami, 8 p.m. New Orleans at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. Portland at Denver, 9 p.m. Memphis at Phoenix, 10 p.m. Washington at Sacramento, 10 p.m. Charlotte at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
HockeyNHL GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 31 25 4 2 52 123 69 Toronto 33 20 7 6 46 107 79 Tampa Bay 31 20 10 1 41 111 90 Buffalo 32 16 14 2 34 127 109 Florida 33 15 14 4 34 111 111 Detroit 31 13 11 7 33 91 101 Montreal 32 15 15 2 32 92 112 Ottawa 32 14 16 2 30 98 103
Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 32 20 6 6 46 96 82 New Jersey 32 21 9 2 44 108 81 Pittsburgh 32 19 9 4 42 111 91 N.Y. Rangers 34 18 11 5 41 111 93 N.Y. Islanders 33 18 13 2 38 104 92 Washington 34 17 13 4 38 104 99 Philadelphia 33 11 15 7 29 82 109 Columbus 32 10 20 2 22 87 130
WESTERN CONFERENCECentral Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Dallas 33 19 8 6 44 118 91 Winnipeg 32 21 10 1 43 108 81 Minnesota 31 18 11 2 38 100 89 Colorado 30 17 11 2 36 91 81 St. Louis 33 16 16 1 33 101 119 Nashville 30 13 13 4 30 76 93 Arizona 30 10 15 5 25 83 111 Chicago 30 7 19 4 18 68 116
Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 34 22 11 1 45 112 94 Los Angeles 35 18 12 5 41 120 124 Seattle 31 18 10 3 39 108 98 Edmonton 33 17 14 2 36 118 114 Calgary 33 15 12 6 36 109 106 Vancouver 31 13 15 3 29 103 122 San Jose 34 10 18 6 26 106 132 Anaheim 33 9 21 3 21 81 143 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Monday’s Games
Dallas 2, Columbus 1 Boston 7, Florida 3 Washington 4, Detroit 3, OT Nashville 4, Edmonton 3, OT Colorado 1, N.Y. Islanders 0, SO Montreal 3, Arizona 2, OT Buffalo 3, Vegas 2 St. Louis 5, Vancouver 1
Tuesday’s Games
Philadelphia 5, Columbus 3 Toronto 4, Tampa Bay 1 Carolina 4, New Jersey 1 Pittsburgh 3, N.Y. Rangers 2 Winnipeg 5, Ottawa 1 Seattle 5, St. Louis 2 Los Angeles 4, Anaheim 1 Calgary 7, San Jose 3
Wednesday’s Games
New Jersey at Florida, 7 p.m. Tampa Bay at Detroit, 7 p.m. Montreal at Colorado, 8 p.m. Nashville at Chicago, 8:30 p.m. Edmonton at Dallas, 9:30 p.m. Arizona at Vegas, 10 p.m. Minnesota at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Philadelphia at Toronto, 2 p.m. Carolina at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. Washington at Ottawa, 7 p.m. Winnipeg at Boston, 7 p.m. Seattle at Vancouver, 10 p.m. Calgary at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m. Minnesota at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
