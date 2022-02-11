MILTON — Meadowbrook Christian’s girls basketball team is starting to find its groove late in the season as it rode a seven-game winning streak into Thursday’s nonleague matchup against Millville.
And with the District 4 Class A tournament right around the corner, the Lions had a perfect opportunity to better its playoff standing and keep its momentum rolling with a win over the Class 2A Quakers.
Meadowbrook’s offense, however, was stymied late in the game by Millville’s defense as the Quakers pulled away for a 38-27 victory on the Lions’ home court.
“We showed our youth tonight, and in the fourth quarter we didn’t value our possessions and we let Millville get some turnovers,” said Meadowbrook coach Shane Devlin. “Credit to Millville — Jess Dodge (8 points) is just a veteran, solid player that I think any team would take on, and she showed her maturity tonight.
“And I thought Larissa Evans (18 points) played a really nice game as well, especially there in the fourth quarter just taking some opportunities to get some steals and finish around the basket, and that’s exactly what we weren’t able to do,” added coach Devlin.
After being held to just three points in the first quarter (a 3-pointer from the top of the key by Kailey Devlin to start the game), Devlin added four points in the second quarter along with Emily Baney to get the Lions to within 16-14 at the half.
“We were on a seven-game win streak there, and the girls have grown up (since the start of the season), and they’ve competed and the girls have played really well in the last several games,” said Meadowbrook’s coach. “Honestly, that’s a quality Millville team that’s going to the 2A playoffs and we showed fairly well against them, but we just have to get over that hump of playing a full, four quarters so we can get wins against quality teams like that.”
In the third quarter, three straight buckets by Emily Baney (10 points and six rebounds) and then a 3-pointer from Kailey Devlin (10 points) knotted the score at 24-all for Meadowbrook with two minutes remaining in the period.
“It’s so nice to have (Emily Baney) back. Our rebounding in the last seven games has increased by 40 percent just from her presence in the game,” said coach Devlin. “Emily is averaging around 10 rebounds a game, and she’s been carrying us on the boards the last several games. She’s a force inside for us.”
A couple of trips down the floor later and Madi McNeal ended the quarter with a layup off an assist from Devlin to give the Lions a 26-24 lead — its first since Devlin’s trey to start the game.
But a 7-0 run by Millville to start the fourth, with six of those points coming from Evans, changed all of that. Evans, for good measure, made three more buckets down the stretch to put the game away for the Quakers.
“For us, we need to get to the point where we come into these types of contests with confidence, and match that and find a way to get the win,” said coach Devlin. “If I go back three years ago when we played against Millville, it wouldn’t be a close game. Now, we’ve found ourselves in a place where we’re playing respectable games against those teams, now the next step to get where we want to be is to start beating teams like that.
“This would’ve been a big win for us, because in Class A there’s a big ole mess right down there at the bottom — with those bottom five teams all scrapping to be in the top seven honestly, because nobody wants to be No. 8 (and have to play top-seeded Northumberland Christian).”
Actually, the Lions will be playing at the Warriors in their next game (at 6 p.m. Tuesday). The game could be a preview of a potential rematch between the two teams in the ACAA Tournament, which begins Thursday at Blair County Christian.
“That is honestly another measuring stick for us. The hope I have is that we can start to see ourselves as a quality team and have the confidence to go out and play right from the beginning against a team like that,” said coach Devlin. “Everybody in the area knows Norry Christian is still a team that is a tier above the other teams in Class A for the most part, but the way I approach the season — by the time we play them the second time I want to compete.
“Because if we do what we’re supposed to do in the ACAA Tournament, we are going to play them a third time, and if we can beat them in the ACAA Tournament we might play them a fourth time in the District 4 playoffs,” added Meadowbrook’s coach.
Millville 38, Meadowbrook Christian 27At Meadowbrook Christian School
Millville 6 10 8 14 — 38 Meadow. 3 11 12 1 – 27
Millville (15-6) 38
Jess Dodge 4 0-0 8; Ava Michael 2 2-6 6; Lydia Davidson 2 0-0 4; Abby Kakaley 1 0-0 2; Larissa Evans 8 0-2 18.
Totals:
17 2-8 38.
3-point goals:
Evans 2
Meadowbrook Chr. (7-10) 27
Kailey Devlin 4 0-0 10; Emma George 0 0-0 0; Addison Nevius 0 0-0 0; Beth Glowcheski 0 0-0 0; Audrey Millett 0 0-0 0; Alayna Smith 0 1-2 1; Emily Baney 4 2-2 10; Madi McNeal 2 1-2 6; Ellie Sweigard 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
10 4-6 27.
3-point goals: Devlin 2, McNeal.
