WILLIAMSPORT — Lewisburg singles players Grace Bruckhart and Elsa Fellon have joined forces to compete in this weekend's District 4 Doubles Tournament.
Bruckhart and Fellon, who also helped Lewisburg qualify for the district team tournament, have earned the No. 8 seed.
In the first round Bruckhart-Fellon will face Muncy's team of Taylor Shannon and Bekah Rosario.
Also in the first round for the Green Dragons, Serena DeCosmo and Katelyn Beers plays Bloomsburg's No. 7-seeded team of Mya Coyne and Erin Lee.
Other first-round matchups of local importance include Milton's duo of Brooklyn Wade and Madelyn Nicholas playing Central Columbia's No. 4-seeded team of Riley Noss and Brady McNamara.
In addition, Mifflinburg's team of Reyna Kirick and Morgan Traver will play Muncy's team of Alyssa Krepinevich and Chevelle Bauman.
The doubles tournament begins at 9 a.m. Saturday at Williamsport Area High School. The semifinals and finals are Monday beginning at 1 p.m. at Central PA Tennis Center.
Boys soccer
Warrior Run 2,
Midd-West 0
TURBOTVILLE – Ben Potter and Alex Brown, the usual suspects for Warrior Run, both scored second-half goals to lead the Defenders to a Heartland-II victory over the Mustangs.
The game remained scoreless until Potter scored unassisted with 11:47 remaining in the second half. Brown followed with his goal just before time expired.
Warrior Run (11-3-1) led in shots 8-6, but the Defenders trailed Midd-West (9-6-1) in corner kicks 4-2.
Braego Cieslukowski made six saves to get the clean sheet for Warrior Run.
The Defenders end the regular season hosting powerhouse Lewisburg at 10 a.m.
Loyalsock 3,
Mifflinburg 1
MIFFLINBURG - The Lancers made the most of their shots on goal to take a Heartland-II victory over the Wildcats at Mifflinburg Area Intermediate School.
Loyalsock (7-9-1) opened up a 3-0 lead behind a pair of second-half goals from Tyler Wescott.
Mifflinburg (5-9-2) finally got on the board with 13 minutes left in regulation as Moses Knepp scored off an assist by Dylan Siegel.
The game marks the final regular-season game for the Wildcats.
Loyalsock 3, Mifflinburg 1
at Mifflinburg
First half
Loy-Evan Anderson, unassisted, :38.
Second half
Loy-Tyler Wescott, unassisted, 26:00.
Loy-Wescott, unassisted, 14:00.
Miff-Moses Knepp, assist Dylan Siegel, 13:00.
Shots: Loyalsock, 6-5; Corner kicks: Loyalsock, 5-1; Saves: Loyalsock (Ryan Taylor), 5; Mifflinburg (Kanon Keister), 5.
Jersey Shore 2,
Milton 1 (2 OT)
JERSEY SHORE - The Black Panthers let an early goal by Seth Yoder slip away as the Bulldogs bounced back to take the Heartland-I victory.
Seth Yoder scored off an assist by Evan Yoder to give Milton (10-5 overall) a 1-0 lead.
However, Jersey Shore (9-2 overall) responded with a goal from Nick Bellomo to tie the game with 4:47 left. Isaiah Reison had the assist.
Then in the second overtime Bellomo scored again, this one coming off an assist by Carter Stackhouse with 9:06 remaining to give the Bulldogs the win.
The Black Panthers, who trailed in shots (11-6) and corner kicks (8-2), also got nine saves from Jonah Strobel.
Milton ends the regular season with an away game at Bloomsburg at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Field hockey
Lewisburg 3,
Danville 0
DANVILLE – Maddy Ikeler, Whitney Berge and Olivia Bartlett all scored goals to lead the Green Dragons to the Heartland-I victory at Ironmen Stadium.
First, Ikeler scored off a Berge assist with 2:41 left in the second period to give Lewisburg (8-4 overall) a 1-0 lead at the half against Danville (5-10).
Then in the second half, Berge scored off an Avery Mast assist with just 58 seconds remaining in the third quarter to build her team’s lead to 2-0. And in the fourth, Ikeler helped Bartlett score to put the game away with 1:59 left.
The game marks the end of the regular season for Lewisburg, which will now get ready for the District 4 Class A playoffs next week.
As of right now, the Green Dragons are holding steady as the No. 3 team, and if it holds Lewisburg will face current No. 6 team Line Mountain in the quarterfinals.
The game would be a rematch of last year’s district semifinal, where the Eagles upended the Green Dragons 2-0.
Lewisburg 3, Danville 0
At Danville
Second quarter
Lew-Maddy Ikeler, assist Whitney Berge, 2:41.
Third quarter
Lew-Berge, assist Avery Mast, :58.
Fourth quarter
Lew-Bartlett, assist Ikeler, 1:59.
Shots: Lewisburg, 12-0; Corners: Lewisburg, 17-4; Saves: Lewisburg 0 (Keeley Baker); Danville 9 (Kaitlyn Gabel).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.