SELINSGROVE - When Mifflinburg senior Logan Rubendall rolled a 300 game during a Youth American Bowling Alliance match late last year, little did he know he would begin 2021 much the same way.
Rubendall, the son of Jessica and Daniel Rubendall, of New Berlin, rolled his second perfect game in as many months during a Heartland Athletic Conference match versus Selinsgrove on Jan. 16.
The 300 game puts Rubendall into some exclusive company as he became just the fifth bowler in the history of Mifflinburg's program to roll a perfect game during league competition.
Rubendall joins Ashley Osborne, John Kurtz, Austin Englehart and Austin Miller as those to roll 300 games in a high school match.
Mifflinburg coach Curtis Camp has been a witness to three of those perfect games, and he says each 300 has been different than the previous one, but that they've all been special nonetheless.
"It's kind of neat because out of those five, I was a part of three of them, and each of them had their own little unique feel to them," said Camp. "I didn't get to see Logan's perfect game during our YABA program because I was quarantining then, so it was special to be able to watch him do it during our match. His family actually got to be here to see it, so it was pretty cool."
And although he already had a perfect game under his belt prior to the one he threw in the match against Selinsgrove, it was still very exciting to roll one when it really counts.
"It was awesome. It was completely different (than the previous one) and it was such an exhilarating feeling throughout the whole process," said Rubendall. "The first one was definitely nerve-wracking. I've been close (to a perfect game) a bunch of times, but when I got to about the 12th ball I was pretty shaken up and pretty nervous.
"But, just getting that first (perfect game) out, I think it helped me calm down a little bit (for the second one) and make me realize I just have to make every shot count," Rubendall added.
Going into the Selinsgrove match, Rubendall, as his team's anchor bowler, just wanted to go out and make the necessary shots to help lead the Wildcats to victory.
"Well, to start the game I just wanted to make every shot count and make the best shots I can just to help out my team," said Rubendall, who finished with a 736 series (300-211-225). "Because, being in the five-hole you want to try to make the best shots you can and make all of your spares."
Rubendall did just that, and before he knew it another perfect game was within reach, although he just had to keep doing the little things that got him there in the first place.
"Once I reached the ninth frame I was like, oh, hey, I'm pretty close to (a perfect game), so I'm like I really have to make every shot count," said Rubendall. "So, once I hit the 10th frame I was like, 'All right, here we go, and I made all the shots count."
Being able to get the perfect game with his family in attendance made the feat even more special for Rubendall.
"To have that second one here with my whole family - I mean my mom was here, my sister, my grandmother, my grandfather - it was really special," said Rubendall. "They've been watching me bowl ever since I was three years old. So for me to (roll the perfect game) while they were here was super special for me."
Behind Rubendall, Mifflinburg beat Selinsgrove 950-929-1014--2893 to 798-817-822--2437.
"Logan bowled well all day, and overall the boys collectively bowled really well - they really did," said Camp. "They shot over a 1000 in the third game and we also had a 950 game with Logan's 300, and I said to the boys that with Logan's 300 the score (in the first game) should've been a lot higher than 950, and they got it and they started coming around.
"Logan didn't bowl another 300, but he still bowled really well (the rest of the match)," added Mifflinburg's coach.
Rubendall's average has already jumped by 26 pins thanks to his perfect game. Prior to the game Rubendall carried a 193 average. Now it's up to 216.
A year ago, Rubendall qualified for regionals after he finished fifth in the HAC with 207 average. He ended up finishing 20th in the regional tournament to miss out on a trip to the state finals by 20 pins.
Yes, the bar may be set a little bit higher for Rubendall now that he got a perfect game, but both coach and bowler hope the perfect game springboards into greater things down the road, like a third straight appearance in the Eastern PA Regional Tournament for Rubendall individually, and for the team to qualify for regionals for the first time since 2018 when Rubendall was a freshman.
"I don't expect 300s from Logan every time out, but I expect him to bowl well and lead the team like he was asked to do last year," said Camp. "He did that, and he's taken on more of a role this year, I feel, trying to lead the team. His freshman year was the last time the boys got to regionals, so I'm sure he wants to get the team to regionals, along with himself.
"Logan is driving the team this year. I really think he's throwing the ball better than anybody in the league right now," added Camp. "As long as he can continue it, he might end up with the top average in the league."
Said Rubendall, "I mean, people are definitely going to want to see it happen again, but I just want to try to help out my team the best I can. As long as I keep an over-.200 average, that's my goal. Somewhere between 200 and 210 is where I want to be. Obviously, a 300 is pretty cool to do whenever, but it just kind of happens. You don't go into the match thinking, 'Oh, here it comes I'm going to bowl one.'
"I think the perfect game will make me really strive to make a regionals run," added Rubendall. "So, this year I really want to try to get my team there. I want to have someone to bowl with instead of going down there as a single bowler."
