LEWISBURG — It’s been a season of challenges so far for Lewisburg’s field hockey team this year.
But for a squad still trying to find its rhythm, Thursday’s pair of games against Bloomsburg should go a long way in helping the Green Dragons regain their flow.
After Lewisburg played Bloomsburg to a 1-1 tie in the day’s scheduled contest at the Pawling Sports Complex, the Green Dragons rolled to a 5-0 victory over the Panthers to finish a game that began on Sept. 13 but was shut down by inclement weather.
Lewisburg (5-4-1, 3-0-1 HAC-II) played a total of 108 minutes and 23 seconds of hockey on the day, and head coach Daneen Zaleski came away satisfied with her team’s performances.
“I’m very happy. The girls really played well,” said Zaleski. “They came and they played (hard), and both teams played two tough games (Thursday).”
In the tie against the Panthers (8-4-2), the Green Dragons struggled to get its offense going in the first half.
In the second half, however, Dillon Black fired home a second-chance opportunity off a save by Bloomsburg goalie Nadja Hartman to give Lewisburg a 1-0 lead with 13 minutes left in the third quarter.
“The girls really just couldn’t get themselves moving, though they were in (the game) the whole time,” said Zaleski. “We just couldn’t get that one goal, and once we got the goal I think we got complacent a little bit, and then Bloomsburg scored.”
The Panthers later tied the game when Lillian Fogelsanger got the tip-in off an assist from Andi Gutshall with 10:20 left in the period.
Although the remaining 10 minutes of regulation and 15 minutes of 7-on-7 overtime didn’t feature any additional scoring, the continuation game was a different story for the Green Dragons.
Lewisburg led 2-0 on goals from Rylee Dyroff and Maddie Redding before the game was suspended with 3:23 left on the clock in the first half, but the Green Dragons would pull away with a three-goal fourth quarter.
Dyroff, Ryan Brouse and Erica Rawson scored the goals for Lewisburg, with the last two coming within a minute of each other.
“I think (Dyroff’s goal) probably just popped a bubble, and everyone kind of just went (into cruise control). We were up by three goals then, and as hard as the first game was no one was going to get three goals right away,” said Zaleski.
“You can never take Bloomsburg (lightly). They are a tough team and they always play us hard, and we knew we had (to come ready to play). We broke (the two games) into quarters, and we knew we had six (actually seven) to play.”
Lewisburg next plays at 10-1 Muncy — the No. 1 team in District 4 Class A — at 4 p.m. Monday, and Zaleski hopes Thursday’s success carries over to next week.
“I think, after this week, the girls are coming along. We coming into the end of the season, and Thursday’s games should pump us up,” said Lewisburg’s coach. “Right now Muncy is the No. 1 team in the district, and two years ago we played there and we had a really difficult time (scoring). It took our girls a long time to get the ball in the cage, and we only won 1-0 or 2-0.”
Lewisburg 5, Bloomsburg 0Continuation game from Sept. 13at Pawling Sports ComplexScoringSecond quarter
Lew-Rylee Dyroff, assist Emma Terry, 12:08; Lew-Maddie Redding, unassisted, 6:39.
Fourth quarter
Lew-Dyroff, unassisted, 12:27; Lew-Ryan Brouse, assist Natalie Hall, 5:28; Lew-Erica Rawson, unassisted, 4:40.
Shots: Lewisburg, 12-1; Corners: Lewisburg, 7-4; Saves:
Lewisburg (Keeley Baker), 0; Bloomsburg (Nadja Hartman), 7.
Regularly-scheduled gameLewisburg 1, Bloomsburg 1 (OT)ScoringThird quarter
Lew-Dillon Black, unassisted, 13:00.
Fourth quarter
Bloom-Lillian Fogelsanger, assist Andi Gutshall, 10:20.
Shots: Bloomsburg, 10-7; Corners: Bloomsburg, 10-4; Saves: Lewisburg (Baker), 9; Bloomsburg (Hartman), 6.
