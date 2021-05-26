LEWISBURG – Although it has been quite some time since Lewisburg senior Evan Cecchini last played in a tournament as competitive as the PIAA Boys Singles Tennis Championships, that is not Cecchini’s main concern heading into his Class 2A first round match on Friday.
Cecchini is more worried about having to wake up early for his match against District 3 runner-up Josh Pantaloni of Camp Hill than he is about playing the match itself.
The District 4 champ and Pantaloni will square off at 8 a.m. sharp at Hershey Racquet Club.
“I am definitely excited for this Friday. I haven't played a tournament that'll be this competitive since last summer due to COVID-19 and school, so I'm really looking forward to getting back to playing at such a high level of tennis,” said Cecchini, the son of Dave and Tammy Cecchini, of Lewisburg.
“Mentally, I'm just focusing on getting up before 7 a.m. I tend to enjoy sleeping in late, and as ridiculous as it sounds, keeping my energy level and concentration in check at that time of day is more of a concern to me than anything else. I am not necessarily a nervous or anxious player, so maybe a cup of coffee is all I need to be ready. As far as what I’m most looking forward to Friday, it's getting to Saturday.”
Lewisburg coach Sam Harer is also anxious to see his star pupil in action Friday.
“I’m pretty excited going into the first-round matchup. I can’t wait to see Evan compete this Friday at Hershey,” said Harer. “I feel that Evan will be ready to play. He has been working hard this past week getting ready for his opponent. As his coach, I feel that he has all of the tools and weapons to win in this tournament.”
However, it has been more than two weeks since Cecchini captured his district title over Hughesville’s Logan Burns, so he is expecting a little bit of rust, at least at the start of the match against Pantaloni.
“I hate to admit it, but I will most likely encounter some rust on Friday. I expect to face some established players who hit with more pace, more spin, and more consistently than I was used to during the high school season, and a barrier I need to overcome is getting accustomed to it by fighting hard from the beginning,” Cecchini said.
“Unfortunately, I know nothing about my opponent other than his name and what school he's representing. I am not the most involved in the high school tennis scene, so I fully expected this.”
Cecchini also said that playing an opponent he has already faced before is a double-edged sword (as each player knows what to expect from the other), so the Green Dragon is glad that he’s going into the match with a clean slate.
“Personally, I am someone that plays to my strengths instead of diversifying my game, so I prefer going in fresh,” he said. “Usually, you spot a few weaknesses your opponent has during warm-ups or the first few games of the match, and I take that chance to formulate my play-style around exploiting those weaknesses.”
Harer, for one, likes Cecchini’s opening-round opponent. Had the Green Dragon finished as the district runner-up, he would have played the District 3 champ from Lancaster Country Day, who is without a doubt a much tougher opponent than Pantaloni.
“I do not know very much about Camp Hill tennis or his opponent, but I do like the draw because If Evan would have been runner up at districts, he would have had to play a guy from Lancaster Day County,” said Harer. “I remember playing them two years in team states and they swept us 5-0. They were a very good team - singles players all the way down to both doubles teams.
“The only thing I think Evan will have to adjust to on Friday is he has to wear a mask while playing his opponents. He has not had to wear a mask all season long, and it will take some time to adjust to,” added Harer. “But, if anyone can adjust to it he can. All season long he has been playing outside in all types of weather that has been thrown at him in multiple matches (cold, heat and wind).”
Cecchini’s game plan going into Friday’s action is simple: win more games than his opponent, and do whatever it takes in order to do so.
“In the past few weeks, I have doubled the amount of time I spend on the court. I am playing with a wide variety of players, hitting baskets of balls, eating healthy, and staying hydrated,” said Cecchini, who won’t have the luxury of expecting to win his upcoming match(es) like he did when he went undefeated during the regular season.
“Knowing that this is my only shot to compete in the state tournament only motivates me to fight harder. If this was my sophomore or junior year, there would always be that thought in the back of my head that there's always next year to redeem myself. Senior year, it is all or nothing.”
And then there is the legacy that Cecchini wants to leave at Lewisburg, especially with a younger brother who will be a freshman next season.
“I am most looking forward to establishing Lewisburg as a high school known for solid tennis players. Our area is not well known for the sport, and a deep run in the state tournament could hopefully change that,” he said. “Part of me also wants the Cecchini name to have a reputation built around it. My little brother, Will, is an incoming freshman who will be fighting for the top singles spot on the team next year, and I want his moniker to drive fear into opposing teams.”
Said Harer, “Win or lose, Evan just has to go out there and play smart tennis, and most importantly have fun since he is a senior and this will be his last time playing high school tennis!”
