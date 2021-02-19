High school
Boys basketball
St. John Neumann 76, Lewisburg 63
Friday at St. John Neumann
Score by quarters
Lewisburg 17 15 19 12 - 63
Neumann 24 19 19 14 - 76
Lewisburg (10-7)
Dante Sims 3 0-0 6; Khashaun Akins 1 0-0 2; Jake Hernandez 8 3-4 22; Joey Martin 2 1-1 5; Cam Michaels 4 0-0 10; Kaden Wuerdeman 1 0-0 3; Forrest Zelechoski 6 1-2 15; Kadyn Magyar 0 0-0 0. Totals: 25 5-7 63.
3-point goals: Hernandez 3, Michaels 2, Zelechoski 2, Wuerdeman.
St. John Neumann (13-1) 76
David Hill 10 2-2 28; Davion Hill 7 0-0 17; K. Bruckholder 4 0-0 8; R. McNamara 2 0-0 5; J. Weeks-Schuler 1 0-0 2; N. Smith 4 0-0 8; N. Dymech 3 2-2 9; E. Taylor 0 0-0 0. Totals: 31 4-4 76.
3-point goals: David Hill 2, Davion Hill 2, McNamara, Dymech.
Coed bowling
Boys varsity
Lewisburg 4, Danville 0
Friday at Danville
Lewisburg: Xavier Montalvo, 155-162—425; Devin DeCosmo, 158—391; Brandon Ikeler, 148—356; Alexander Friedberg, 156—428; Nate Gabel, 159-210-180—549. Team: 721-656-772—2149. Danville: Talon Walton, 231—546; Alex Hoover, 209-193—552; Ashton Whitney, 116—289. Team: 390-488-509—1387.
Girls varsity
Danville 4, Lewisburg 0
Friday at Danville
Danville: Cadence Shaffer, 183—487; Brinnan Eckard 177—447; Callie Fish, 140—348; Abby Comb, 193—493; Kate Woodruff, 180—418. Team: 715-683-795—2193. Lewisburg: Mia Kazakavage, 122—337; Vivian Vance, 129—297; Izzy Wood, 152-157—416; Sarah Mahoney, 151—404; Bekah Vance, 168—445. Team: 597-657-645—1899.
College
Wrestling
No. 3 Penn State 28, No. 11 Ohio State 12
Friday at Ohio State
125: No. 10 Malik Heinselman OSU dec. Robert Howard, 5-2
133: No. 3 Roman Bravo-Young PSU tech fall Jordan Decatur, 26-8 (TF; 5:37)
141: No. 2 Nick Lee PSU maj. dec. Dylan D’Emilio, 15-3
149: No. 2 Sammy Sasso OSU dec. Beau Bartlett, 5-3
157: No. 8 Brady Berge PSU dec. Elijah Cleary, 3-1
165: No. 10 Ethan Smith OSU pinned No. 14 Joe Lee, 2:34
174: No. 5 Carter Starocci PSU dec. No. 2 Kaleb Romero, 2-1 (tb)
184: No. 2 Aaron Brooks PSU maj. dec. No. 20 Rocky Jordan, 13-4
197: No. 16 Michael Beard PSU pinned Gavin Hoffman, 1:20
285: No. 8 Seth Nevills PSU dec. No. 16 Tate Orndorff, 3-2
Records: Penn State is 5-0, 5-0 Big Ten. Ohio State is 5-4.
