LEWISBURG — The start of Tuesday’s Heartland-II scrap against Lewisburg couldn’t have gone any better for Shamokin’s softball team, or much worse for Lewisburg’s squad.
The Indians got a grand slam home run from Gabrielle Parks to jump out to a six-run lead in the first inning.
Shamokin would build onto its lead, and fend off several late scoring opportunities from Lewisburg in the process, to take a 15-8 victory at the Pawling Sports Complex.
“That was a hard-fought, team win,” said Shamokin coach Jared Petrovich. “That was our second, full team contribution win, and I couldn’t be more proud of the girls right now.”
Coach Ken Wagner was also proud of his Lewisburg (0-1) squad, especially considering the challenges his team has faced prior to starting the season three weeks late.
“Considering we didn’t have any scrimmages, (pitcher/infielder) Carley (Wagner) was hurt up until a couple of days ago and she just got cleared to play, (pitcher/outfielder/infielder) Kimmy (Shannon) just got back (from swimming with her club team) on Monday, so I was really light on arms, and we were trying to make it work,” said Lewisburg’s coach.
“As the season goes on, I’m sure things will come around. We fought and I was proud of the girls about that. We didn’t give up at all. I mean, we went down 6-0 really quick there in the first and we just kept battling. Kudos to the girls — they could’ve easily packed it in and went home after the first inning, but they fought.”
Parks’ homer, which was driven over the left-center field fence on a 3-2 pitch served up by Lewisburg’s Carley Wagner, certainly keyed the first inning for Shamokin (2-2, 2-1 HAC-II).
“You never know what’s going to happen when Gabby comes up to bat,” said Shamokin’s coach. “There’s always a possibility of a big, big hit, and she did it again today.”
However, the Indians also got a bases-loaded walk from Samantha Stancavage and a fielder’s choice RBI from Kennedy Petrovich in her second at-bat in the first to get out to a solid lead, especially against the defending District 4 Class 3A champion and state silver medalist.
“The first inning was huge for us going out to a 6-0 lead against a returning second-place team in the state,” said coach Petrovich. It was a big momentum booster for us, for sure.”
An error and a pair of RBI doubles from Parks and Autumn Kehler built Shamokin’s lead to 10-2 in the fifth.
But Lewisburg (0-1) wouldn’t go away quietly.
The Green Dragons scored five runs in the fifth to cut their lead to 10-7. Gracie Murphy hit a two-run single, and Olivia Hockenbrock added a two-run single to key the frame.
Shamokin’s offense though kept producing big runs the remainder of the game to keep its lead.
Pitcher Emma Kurtz helped her own cause with a two-run single in the sixth, which was followed by an RBI single from Ava Hughes to make the score 13-7.
And then Alyvia Charriez came off the bench for the Indians to hit a pinch-hit, two-run single in the seventh.
“We definitely had a lot of singles, and a lot of infield singles, and some good, heads-up baserunning by our players,” said coach Petrovich. “We just continued to put the ball in play, stay disciplined at the plate and we didn’t swing at anything out of the zone.”
That was more than enough to hold on when Kurtz prevented any more trouble the rest of the way to get the complete-game win. She struck out five, and allowed six earned runs off 12 hits.
“Nothing seems to get to (Emma in the circle). She does really well with keeping her composure, and she was so consistent today on the outside corner. We had a lot of batters reaching for that outside pitch, and it led to a lot of groundballs and pop flies.
Ryan Brouse paced Lewisburg’s offense by going 3-for-4 with three doubles, an RBI and a run scored. Shannon also went 3-for-3 with two doubles, plus Murphy and Hockenbrock both batted 2-for-4 and had two RBI apiece.
And despite the loss, coach Wagner has plenty to build on for the rest of the season.
“For four girls this game was their first varsity start (Addy Shedleski, Makaila Huff, Whitney Berge, Mattison Lytle),” said Lewisburg’s coach. “As the season goes on they’ll get more accustomed (to the varsity game) and they’ll get the hang of it (more), and I just expect us to get better and better as the year goes on.
“And also, once Kimmy starts throwing a little bit more, that’s going to make a big difference,” added coach Wagner.
Lewisburg next plays at Mifflinburg at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Shamokin 15, Lewisburg 8
At Lewisburg
Shamokin 601 033 2; — 15-13-3
Lewisburg 011 051 0; — 8-12-3
Carley Wagner, Kimberly Shannon (1), Wagner (2), Shannon (2), Wagner (3), Shannon (3), Addy Shedleski (4), Shannon (6), Shedleski (6) and Sydney Bolinsky. Emma Kurtz and Ava Hughes.
WP: Kurtz. LP: Wagner.
Top Shamokin hitters: Kennedy Petrovich, 1-for-5, walk, 2 runs scored, RBI; Kurtz, 2-for-3, 2 walks, 3 runs, 2 RBI; Hughes, 2-for-4, walk, 2 RBI, run; Nina Wilk, 2 walks, run; Gabrielle Parks, 2-for-4, HR (1st, grand slam), double, walk, 5 RBI, 2 runs; Autumn Kehler, 2-for-5, double, RBI, run; Kendra Taylor, 2-for-4, walk, run; Ava Bonshock, 2 walks, run; Samantha Stancavage, 2 walks, RBI; Shrese Ditzel, run; Alyvia Charriez, 2-for-2, RBI, run.
Top Lewisburg hitters: Ryan Brouse, 3-for-4, 3 doubles, RBI, run scored; Wagner, walk, RBI, run; Bolinsky, 1-for-4, run; Gracie Murphy, 2-for-4, 2 RBI, run; Shannon, 3-for-3, 2 doubles, walk, run; Olivia Hockenbrock, 2-for-4, 2 RBI; Makaila Huff, 1-for-4; Whitney Berge, 2 runs.
