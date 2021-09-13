National Football League
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Miami 1 0 0 1.000 17 16 Buffalo 0 1 0 .000 16 23 N.Y. Jets 0 1 0 .000 14 19 New England 0 1 0 .000 16 17
South
W L T Pct PF PA Houston 1 0 0 1.000 37 21 Indianapolis 0 1 0 .000 16 28 Jacksonville 0 1 0 .000 21 37 Tennessee 0 1 0 .000 13 38
North
W L T Pct PF PA Cincinnati 1 0 0 1.000 27 24 Pittsburgh 1 0 0 1.000 23 16 Baltimore 0 0 0 .000 0 0 Cleveland 0 1 0 .000 29 33
West
W L T Pct PF PA Denver 1 0 0 1.000 27 13 Kansas City 1 0 0 1.000 33 29 L.A. Chargers 1 0 0 1.000 20 16 Las Vegas 0 0 0 .000 0 0
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Philadelphia 1 0 0 1.000 32 6 Dallas 0 1 0 .000 29 31 N.Y. Giants 0 1 0 .000 13 27 Washington 0 1 0 .000 16 20
South
W L T Pct PF PA Carolina 1 0 0 1.000 19 14 New Orleans 1 0 0 1.000 38 3 Tampa Bay 1 0 0 1.000 31 29 Atlanta 0 1 0 .000 6 32
North
W L T Pct PF PA Chicago 0 1 0 .000 14 34 Detroit 0 1 0 .000 33 41 Green Bay 0 1 0 .000 3 38 Minnesota 0 1 0 .000 24 27
West
W L T Pct PF PA Arizona 1 0 0 1.000 38 13 L.A. Rams 1 0 0 1.000 34 14 San Francisco 1 0 0 1.000 41 33 Seattle 1 0 0 1.000 28 16
Sunday’s Games
Arizona 38, Tennessee 13 Carolina 19, N.Y. Jets 14 Cincinnati 27, Minnesota 24, OT Houston 37, Jacksonville 21 L.A. Chargers 20, Washington 16 Philadelphia 32, Atlanta 6 Pittsburgh 23, Buffalo 16 San Francisco 41, Detroit 33 Seattle 28, Indianapolis 16 Denver 27, N.Y. Giants 13 Kansas City 33, Cleveland 29 Miami 17, New England 16 New Orleans 38, Green Bay 3 L.A. Rams 34, Chicago 14
Monday’s Games
Baltimore at Las Vegas, 8:15 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 16
N.Y. Giants at Washington, 8:20 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 19
Buffalo at Miami, 1 p.m. Cincinnati at Chicago, 1 p.m. Denver at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. Houston at Cleveland, 1 p.m. L.A. Rams at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. Las Vegas at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. New England at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m. New Orleans at Carolina, 1 p.m. San Francisco at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 4:05 p.m. Minnesota at Arizona, 4:05 p.m. Dallas at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m. Tennessee at Seattle, 4:25 p.m. Kansas City at Baltimore, 8:20 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 20
Detroit at Green Bay, 8:15 p.m.
Major League Baseball
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB Atlanta 76 66 .535 _ Philadelphia 72 71 .503 4½ New York 72 72 .500 5 Miami 60 83 .420 16½ Washington 59 84 .413 17½
Central Division
W L Pct GB Milwaukee 89 55 .618 _ Cincinnati 75 69 .521 14 St. Louis 73 69 .514 15 Chicago 65 79 .451 24 Pittsburgh 52 91 .364 36½
West Division
W L Pct GB San Francisco 93 50 .650 _ Los Angeles 91 53 .632 2½ San Diego 74 68 .521 18½ Colorado 66 78 .458 27½ Arizona 47 96 .329 46
Saturday’s Games
San Francisco 15, Chicago Cubs 4 Milwaukee 3, Cleveland 0 Philadelphia 6, Colorado 1 St. Louis 6, Cincinnati 4 Pittsburgh 10, Washington 7 Miami 6, Atlanta 4 N.Y. Yankees 8, N.Y. Mets 7 Arizona 7, Seattle 3 L.A. Dodgers 5, San Diego 4
Sunday’s Games
Milwaukee 11, Cleveland 1 Washington 6, Pittsburgh 2 Colorado 5, Philadelphia 4 Atlanta 5, Miami 3 St. Louis 2, Cincinnati 0 San Francisco 6, Chicago Cubs 5 L.A. Dodgers 8, San Diego 0 Arizona 5, Seattle 4 N.Y. Mets 7, N.Y. Yankees 6 Monday’s Games Miami (Alcantara 8-13) at Washington (Espino 4-4), 7:05 p.m. St. Louis (Wainwright 15-7) at N.Y. Mets (Hill 6-6), 7:10 p.m. San Diego (Darvish 8-9) at San Francisco (Leone 3-3), 9:45 p.m. Arizona (Gallen 2-9) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 9-7), 10:10 p.m. Tuesday’s Games Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m. Milwaukee at Detroit, 6:40 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m. Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m. St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m. Colorado at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m. San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m. Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 89 54 .622 _ Boston 81 64 .559 9 Toronto 80 63 .559 9 New York 79 64 .552 10 Baltimore 46 97 .322 43
Central Division
W L Pct GB Chicago 82 61 .573 _ Cleveland 69 72 .489 12 Detroit 68 76 .472 14½ Kansas City 65 78 .455 17 Minnesota 63 80 .441 19
West Division
W L Pct GB Houston 83 59 .585 _ Oakland 77 66 .538 6½ Seattle 77 66 .538 6½ Los Angeles 70 73 .490 13½ Texas 53 89 .373 30
Saturday’s Games
Texas 8, Oakland 6 Toronto 11, Baltimore 10, 7 innings, 1st game Milwaukee 3, Cleveland 0 Tampa Bay 7, Detroit 2 Minnesota 9, Kansas City 2 L.A. Angels 4, Houston 2 Toronto 11, Baltimore 2, 7 innings, 2nd game Boston 9, Chicago White Sox 8, 10 innings N.Y. Yankees 8, N.Y. Mets 7 Arizona 7, Seattle 3
Sunday’s Games
Detroit 8, Tampa Bay 7, 11 innings Milwaukee 11, Cleveland 1 Toronto 22, Baltimore 7 Chicago White Sox 2, Boston 1 Houston 3, L.A. Angels 1 Kansas City 5, Minnesota 3 Texas 4, Oakland 3 Arizona 5, Seattle 4 N.Y. Mets 7, N.Y. Yankees 6
Monday’s Games
Minnesota (Gant 5-9) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 2:05 p.m. Tampa Bay (McHugh 6-1) at Toronto (Manoah 5-2), 7:07 p.m. Houston (Odorizzi 6-7) at Texas (Howard 0-3), 8:05 p.m. Boston (Rodríguez 11-8) at Seattle (Gilbert 5-5), 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Cleveland at Minnesota, 3:10 p.m., 1st game Milwaukee at Detroit, 6:40 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m. Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m. Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m. L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m. Oakland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m. Boston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Tennis
US Open
Sunday at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
New York
Purse: $27,200,000 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
Men’s Singles
Championship
Daniil Medvedev (2), Russia, def. Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4.
Women’s Doubles
Championship
Sam Stosur, Australia, and Zhang Shuai (14), China, def. Caty McNally and Coco Gauff (11), United States, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.
Saturday at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
New York
Purse: $27,200,000 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
Women’s Singles
Championship
Emma Raducanu, Britain, def. Leylah Annie Fernandez, Canada, 6-4, 6-3.
Mixed Doubles
Championship
Desirae Krawczyk, United States, and Joe Salisbury (2), Britain, def. Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez, El Salvador, and Giuliana Olmos, Mexico, 7-5, 6-2.
WNBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB x-Connecticut 24 6 .800 — x-Chicago 15 15 .500 9 Washington 12 18 .400 12 New York 11 19 .367 13 Atlanta 7 22 .241 16½ Indiana 6 23 .207 17½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB x-Las Vegas 21 8 .724 — x-Minnesota 20 10 .667 1½ x-Seattle 20 11 .645 2 x-Phoenix 19 11 .633 2½ x-Dallas 13 17 .433 8½ Los Angeles 11 19 .367 10½ x-clinched playoff spot
Saturday’s Games
Dallas 77, New York 76 Connecticut 76, Phoenix 67
Sunday’s Games
Washington 79, Chicago 71 Minnesota 90, Indiana 80 Los Angeles 81, Seattle 53
Monday’s Games
Dallas at Las Vegas, 3 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Indiana at Atlanta, 7 p.m. Wednesday’s Games New York at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
Auto racing
NASCAR Cup Series Federated Auto Parts 400 Salute to First Responders Results
Saturday at Richmond Raceway
Richmond, Va.
Lap length: 0.75 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (3) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 400 laps, 51 points. 2. (2) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 400, 55. 3. (10) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 400, 39. 4. (13) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 400, 42. 5. (6) Joey Logano, Ford, 400, 46. 6. (1) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 400, 45. 7. (17) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 400, 39. 8. (5) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 400, 32. 9. (15) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 400, 37. 10. (8) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 399, 33. 11. (19) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 399, 26. 12. (12) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 399, 27. 13. (7) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 399, 28. 14. (9) Aric Almirola, Ford, 399, 27. 15. (11) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 398, 22. 16. (26) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 398, 21. 17. (22) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet, 398, 20. 18. (28) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 398, 19. 19. (14) William Byron, Chevrolet, 398, 18. 20. (24) Ryan Newman, Ford, 398, 17. 21. (31) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 398, 16. 22. (21) Cole Custer, Ford, 397, 15. 23. (23) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 397, 14. 24. (18) Chris Buescher, Ford, 396, 13. 25. (20) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 396, 12. 26. (30) Anthony Alfredo, Ford, 396, 11. 27. (29) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 396, 0. 28. (16) Michael McDowell, Ford, 395, 9. 29. (25) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet, 395, 8. 30. (32) BJ McLeod, Ford, 393, 0. 31. (36) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 389, 0. 32. (27) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 388, 5. 33. (34) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, 387, 0. 34. (37) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, 386, 0. 35. (35) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 386, 2. 36. (33) Josh Bilicki, Ford, 385, 1. 37. (4) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, accident, 40, 1.
Race Statistics
Average Speed of Race Winner: 98.301 mph. Time of Race: 3 hours, 3 minutes, 6 seconds. Margin of Victory: 1.417 seconds. Caution Flags: 5 for 30 laps. Lead Changes: 21 among 8 drivers. Lap Leaders: K.Larson 0; D.Hamlin 1-32; Ku.Busch 33-36; D.Hamlin 37-90; C.Elliott 91-131; M.Truex 132; K.Larson 133-134; C.Bell 135-137; D.Hamlin 138-161; C.Elliott 162-177; D.Hamlin 178-179; C.Elliott 180; K.Larson 181-184; C.Bell 185-186; D.Hamlin 187-268; M.Truex 269-296; C.Bell 297-301; R.Chastain 302-305; Ky.Busch 306-344; D.Hamlin 345-347; K.Larson 348-349; M.Truex 350-400 Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): D.Hamlin, 6 times for 197 laps; M.Truex, 3 times for 80 laps; C.Elliott, 3 times for 58 laps; Ky.Busch, 1 time for 39 laps; C.Bell, 3 times for 10 laps; K.Larson, 4 times for 8 laps; R.Chastain, 1 time for 4 laps; Ku.Busch, 1 time for 4 laps. Wins: K.Larson, 5; M.Truex, 4; R.Blaney, 3; A.Bowman, 3; C.Elliott, 2; Ky.Busch, 2; D.Hamlin, 1; J.Logano, 1; C.Bell, 1; B.Keselowski, 1; A.Almirola, 1; Ku.Busch, 1; W.Byron, 1; M.McDowell, 1. Top 16 in Points: 1. K.Larson, 2151; 2. D.Hamlin, 2127; 3. M.Truex, 2113; 4. J.Logano, 2093; 5. R.Blaney, 2081; 6. K.Harvick, 2078; 7. C.Elliott, 2072; 8. C.Bell, 2070; 9. B.Keselowski, 2066; 10. Ky.Busch, 2061; 11. A.Almirola, 2056; 12. A.Bowman, 2053; 13. Ku.Busch, 2053; 14. T.Reddick, 2048; 15. W.Byron, 2035; 16. M.McDowell, 2015.
