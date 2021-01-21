MIFFLINBURG — There comes a time when cold shooting spells affect even the hottest offensive teams.
Mifflinburg entered Wednesday’s Heartland Athletic Conference Division I matchup with Danville undefeated and rolling, but the Wildcats didn’t make it out of the contest unscathed.
After getting out to a nine-point lead at the half, the Wildcats spent the bulk of the third quarter trying to get their shots to fall.
In the meantime, the Ironmen would take control of the game.
Danville outscored Mifflinburg by 11 points in the second half to come back and take a 51-49 victory in the Cats’ Den at Mifflinburg Area Intermediate School.
Mifflinburg falls to 6-1 overall with the loss, while Danville improves to 3-1.
“Well, that’s a good Danville team, and we took it to the buzzer,” said Mifflinburg coach Andre Roupp. “I think overall, we shot ourselves in the foot with a few different possessions. We panicked rather than being the composed team against their full-court pressure, and we threw the ball away a few times and we gave them a few (points).
“Credit to Danville for stepping up and throwing some different defenses at us, and it rattled us. We got to be the more composed team moving forward,” added Mifflinburg’s coach.
Mifflinburg led 25-16 at the break behind 13 points from Isaiah Valentine in addition to six points from Tyler Reigel, who came off the bench to nail a couple of 3-pointers at the end of the second quarter.
The Wildcats extended their lead to 11 (27-16) on a layup by Jake Young to start the third, but then Mifflinburg went cold and Danville got hot.
A 17-0 run by the Ironmen, fueled by seven points from KJ Riley, put Danville in front 33-27 with two minutes to go in the quarter.
However, a 7-0 spurt by the Wildcats ended the period. The run concluded with a 3-pointer by Isaiah Valentine that gave Mifflinburg a 34-33 lead.
“We missed some shots and we executed at times very well, and (the shots) didn’t fall for us,” said Roupp. “Tonight is not the night for shots not to fall. We need to knock those down, and the guys will.”
Three 3-pointers — two by Cannon Griffith and one by Valentine — kept Mifflinburg in front by two (43-41) with less than five minutes remaining in the game.
But once again, Danville had an answer. Jagger Dressler made a couple of baskets and a free throw to ignite a 6-0 run that gave the Ironmen the lead for good.
Young had four points in the final two and a half minutes to get Mifflinburg within a possession, but he missed a short jumper in the waning moments and Danville held on.
Valentine finished with a game-high 21 points along with eight rebounds, five assists and three steals; and Young had 12 points.
“I’m proud of my guys for their effort but the execution to win big games like this has to be on point, and we’re going to work on that,” said Roupp, whose squad will host Hollidaysburg at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
“I think (this loss) will catapult us. This team doesn’t like losing, and obviously right now we’re not taking this loss in stride,” Roupp added. “It’s not good enough to just be close. We’re getting closer (to being the team we want to be), and we’re going to keep at it and keep battling.”
Danville 51, Mifflinburg 49at MifflinburgScore by quarters
Danville 9 7 17 18 — 51 Mifflinburg 15 10 9 15 — 49
Danville (3-1) 51
KJ Riley 4 4-6 12; Jagger Dressler 6 2-2 16; Zach Gordon 0 2-4 2; Connor Kozick 0 0-2 0; Dante Harward 4 3-7 11; Aiden Wiktor 2 0-0 4; Bill Hill 2 2-3 6.
Totals:
18 13-24 51.
3-point goals:
Dressler 2.
Mifflinburg (6-1) 49
Gabe Yoder 1 0-0 2; Isaiah Valentine 8 3-3 21; Tyler Reigel 2 0-0 6; Lane Yoder 0 0-0 0; Cannon Griffith 3 0-1 8; Jake Young 5 2-3 12; Zach Wertman 0 0-2 0.
Totals:
19 5-9 49.
3-point goals:
Valentine 2, Reigel 2, Griffith 2.
JV score: Danville, 48-37. High scorers: Danville, H. Winn, 10; Mifflinburg, Reigel, 10.
