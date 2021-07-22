Major League Baseball
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB New York 50 43 .538 _ Philadelphia 47 47 .500 3½ Atlanta 46 48 .489 4½ Washington 45 50 .474 6 Miami 41 55 .427 10½
Central Division
W L Pct GB Milwaukee 56 41 .577 _ Cincinnati 49 47 .510 6½ St. Louis 48 48 .500 7½ Chicago 47 49 .490 8½ Pittsburgh 36 60 .375 19½
West Division
W L Pct GB San Francisco 60 35 .632 _ Los Angeles 59 38 .608 2 San Diego 56 42 .571 5½ Colorado 42 54 .438 18½ Arizona 30 68 .306 31½
Wednesday’s Games
San Diego 3, Atlanta 2, 7 innings, 1st game N.Y. Mets 7, Cincinnati 0 Kansas City 6, Milwaukee 3 Colorado 6, Seattle 3 Arizona 6, Pittsburgh 4 Miami 3, Washington 1, 10 innings N.Y. Yankees 6, Philadelphia 5, 10 innings St. Louis 3, Chicago Cubs 2, 10 innings San Francisco 4, L.A. Dodgers 2 San Diego at Atlanta, sus., 2nd game
Thursday’s Games
Atlanta (Morton 8-3) at Philadelphia (Moore 0-1), 7:05 p.m. San Diego (Snell 3-3) at Miami (TBD), 7:10 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 4-9) at St. Louis (Kim 5-5), 7:15 p.m. San Francisco (DeSclafani 10-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 10-1), 10:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m. Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m. Washington at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m. San Diego at Miami, 7:10 p.m. St. Louis at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m. Toronto at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m. Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m. Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB Boston 58 38 .604 _ Tampa Bay 57 39 .594 1 New York 50 44 .532 7 Toronto 48 44 .522 8 Baltimore 31 64 .326 26½
Central Division
W L Pct GB Chicago 58 38 .604 _ Cleveland 48 45 .516 8½ Detroit 46 51 .474 12½ Minnesota 41 55 .427 17 Kansas City 39 55 .415 18
West Division
W L Pct GB Houston 58 39 .598 _ Oakland 55 42 .567 3 Seattle 51 45 .531 6½ Los Angeles 46 48 .489 10½ Texas 35 61 .365 22½
Wednesday’s Games
Tampa Bay 5, Baltimore 4 Kansas City 6, Milwaukee 3 Colorado 6, Seattle 3 Detroit 4, Texas 2 Boston 7, Toronto 4 Cleveland 5, Houston 4 N.Y. Yankees 6, Philadelphia 5, 10 innings Minnesota 7, Chicago White Sox 2
Thursday’s Games
Texas (Foltynewicz 2-9) at Detroit (Alexander 1-1), 1:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 3-5) at Boston (Houck 0-2), 7:10 p.m. Tampa Bay (Patiño 1-2) at Cleveland (Quantrill 2-2), 7:10 p.m. L.A. Angels (Heaney 5-7) at Minnesota (Maeda 4-3), 8:10 p.m. Oakland (Manaea 6-6) at Seattle (Flexen 9-3), 10:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Washington at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m. Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m. Toronto at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m. Detroit at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m. L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m. Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m. Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Minor League Baseball
Triple-A East
Midwest Division
W L Pct. GB Omaha (Kansas City) 40 26 .606 — Toledo (Detroit) 37 29 .561 3 St. Paul (Minnesota) 35 32 .522 5½ Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 33 33 .500 7 Columbus (Cleveland) 29 37 .439 11 Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 27 38 .415 12½ Louisville (Cincinnati) 27 40 .403 13½
Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 43 21 .672 — Buffalo (Toronto) 40 25 .615 3½ Worcester (Boston) 36 29 .554 7½ Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 28 39 .418 16½ Rochester (Washington) 27 39 .409 17 Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 23 44 .343 21½
Southeast Division
W L Pct. GB Durham (Tampa Bay) 46 20 .697 — Nashville (Milwaukee) 41 26 .612 5½ Jacksonville (Miami) 34 32 .515 12 Gwinnett (Atlanta) 33 35 .485 14 Memphis (St. Louis) 32 36 .471 15 Norfolk (Baltimore) 25 39 .391 20 Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 25 41 .379 21
Wednesday’s Games
Nashville 7, Jacksonville 1, 10 innings Norfolk 2, Gwinnett 1, 1st game Gwinnett 4, Norfolk 3, 2nd game Toledo 11, Indianapolis 5 Memphis 1, Louisville 0, eight innings, 1st game Memphis 5, Louisville 4, 2nd game Durham 7, Charlotte 3 Buffalo 5, Syracuse 3 Scranton W/B 8, Rochester 0 Worcester 7, Lehigh Valley 4 Columbus 7, Iowa 4 St. Paul 7, Omaha 6
Thursday’s scores
Iowa at Columbus, 12:05 p.m. Charlotte at Durham, 6:35 p.m. Syracuse at Buffalo, 7 p.m. Memphis at Louisville, 7 p.m. Rochester at Scranton W/B, 7:05 p.m. Nashville at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m. Worcester at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Toledo at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m. Norfolk at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m. St. Paul at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Charlotte at Durham, 6:35 p.m. Syracuse at Buffalo, 7 p.m. Memphis at Louisville, 7 p.m. Rochester at Scranton W/B, 7:05 p.m. Nashville at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m. Worcester at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Toledo at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m. Norfolk at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m. Iowa at Columbus, 7:05 p.m. St. Paul at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.
Double-A Northeast
Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB Portland (Boston) 42 23 .646 — Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 40 27 .597 3 New Hampshire (Toronto) 28 36 .438 13½ Reading (Philadelphia) 28 40 .412 15½ Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 25 40 .385 17 Hartford (Colorado) 21 46 .313 22
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB Akron (Cleveland) 39 27 .591 — Bowie (Baltimore) 38 28 .576 1 Altoona (Pittsburgh) 37 28 .569 1½ Erie (Detroit) 38 30 .559 2 Richmond (San Francisco) 38 30 .559 2 Harrisburg (Washington) 24 43 .358 15½
Wednesday’s Games
Akron 3, Richmond 0 Portland 11, Harrisburg 6 Bowie 20, Hartford 7 Binghamton 3, Erie 2 Altoona 9, Somerset 6 Reading 7, New Hampshire 6
Thursday’s Games
Harrisburg at Portland, 6 p.m. Hartford at Bowie, 6:35 p.m. Erie at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m. Richmond at Akron, 6:35 p.m. Altoona at Somerset, 7:05 p.m. Reading at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Harrisburg at Portland, 6 p.m. Altoona at Somerset, 7:05 p.m. Reading at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m. Hartford at Bowie, 7:05 p.m. Erie at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m. Richmond at Akron, 7:05 p.m.
Atlantic League
North Division
W L Pct. GB Long Island 29 19 .604 — Southern Maryland 25 23 .521 3½ Lancaster 23 26 .469 5½ York 21 28 .429 8½
South Division
W L Pct. GB Lexington 29 17 .630 — High Point 25 24 .510 5½ Gastonia 21 27 .438 9 West Virginia 19 28 .404 10½
Wednesday’s Games
Long Island 10, Lexington 8 Southern Maryland 13, Gastonia 1, 1st game Gastonia 14, Southern Maryland 1, 2nd game York 5, West Virginia 1 High Point 6, Lancaster 2
Thursday’s Games
High Point at Lancaster, 11 a.m. West Virginia at York, 6:30 p.m. Gastonia at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m. Long Island at Lexington, 7:05 p.m. Friday’s Games Long Island at York, 6:30 p.m. High Point at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m. Lancaster at Lexington, 7:05 p.m. Gastonia at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.
Major League Soccer
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA New England 9 3 3 30 28 18 Philadelphia 6 3 5 23 18 13 Nashville 5 1 8 23 21 14 Orlando City 6 3 4 22 21 13 CF Montréal 6 4 4 22 19 16 Columbus 5 3 6 21 15 12 New York City FC 6 5 2 20 21 15 New York 5 5 3 18 18 16 D.C. United 5 7 2 17 20 18 Atlanta 2 4 8 14 14 17 Cincinnati 3 6 4 13 17 26 Chicago 3 8 3 12 16 25 Toronto FC 2 8 4 10 18 31 Inter Miami CF 2 8 2 8 9 22
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA Seattle 8 1 5 29 23 9 Sporting Kansas City 8 3 3 27 25 16 LA Galaxy 8 5 1 25 23 22 Colorado 7 3 3 24 21 13 Los Angeles FC 6 5 3 21 18 15 Portland 6 6 1 19 17 20 Minnesota United 5 5 3 18 13 16 Real Salt Lake 4 4 5 17 21 16 Houston 3 4 7 16 16 19 Austin FC 3 6 4 13 10 14 San Jose 3 7 4 13 16 24 Vancouver 3 7 4 13 14 23 FC Dallas 2 7 5 11 14 23 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie. Thursday, July 22 Philadelphia at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m. Seattle at Austin FC, 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 24
Columbus at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m. Portland at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Toronto FC at Chicago, 8 p.m. Cincinnati at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. LA Galaxy at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Colorado at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m. Houston at San Jose, 10 p.m. Vancouver at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday, July 25
CF Montréal at New England, 6 p.m. Orlando City at New York City FC, 6 p.m. Philadelphia at Miami, 7:30 p.m. New York at D.C. United, 8 p.m. Sporting Kansas City at Seattle, 9 p.m.
Wednesday, July 28
Austin FC at Vancouver, 10 p.m. Minnesota at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m. Friday, July 30 Columbus at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m. Atlanta at Orlando City, 8 p.m. Portland at LA Galaxy, 10 p.m.
Saturday, July 31
San Jose at Seattle, 5 p.m. New England at New York, 6 p.m. D.C. United at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. CF Montréal at Miami, 8 p.m. FC Dallas at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m. Real Salt Lake at Houston, 8:30 p.m. Colorado at Austin FC, 9 p.m. Minnesota at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Sunday, August 1
Chicago at Philadelphia, 6 p.m. Nashville at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.
NWSL
W L T Pts GF GA Portland 6 3 1 19 16 7 Chicago 5 4 2 17 11 15 North Carolina 5 4 1 16 15 8 Gotham FC 4 1 4 16 10 5 Houston 5 4 1 16 13 11 Orlando 4 3 4 16 14 13 Washington 4 3 3 15 12 11 Louisville 3 4 2 11 7 13 Reign FC 3 6 1 10 8 13 Kansas City 0 7 3 3 5 15 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Friday, July 23
North Carolina at Kansas City, 8 p.m.
Saturday, July 24
Reign FC at Orlando, 7 p.m. Portland at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Sunday, July 25
Washington at Louisville, 3 p.m. Chicago at Gotham FC, 5 p.m.
Saturday, July 31
Orlando at North Carolina, 6 p.m. Louisville at Reign FC, 10 p.m.
Sunday, August 1
