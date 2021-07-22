Major League Baseball

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 50 43 .538 _ Philadelphia 47 47 .500 3½ Atlanta 46 48 .489 4½ Washington 45 50 .474 6 Miami 41 55 .427 10½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 56 41 .577 _ Cincinnati 49 47 .510 6½ St. Louis 48 48 .500 7½ Chicago 47 49 .490 8½ Pittsburgh 36 60 .375 19½

West Division

W L Pct GB San Francisco 60 35 .632 _ Los Angeles 59 38 .608 2 San Diego 56 42 .571 5½ Colorado 42 54 .438 18½ Arizona 30 68 .306 31½

Wednesday’s Games

San Diego 3, Atlanta 2, 7 innings, 1st game N.Y. Mets 7, Cincinnati 0 Kansas City 6, Milwaukee 3 Colorado 6, Seattle 3 Arizona 6, Pittsburgh 4 Miami 3, Washington 1, 10 innings N.Y. Yankees 6, Philadelphia 5, 10 innings St. Louis 3, Chicago Cubs 2, 10 innings San Francisco 4, L.A. Dodgers 2 San Diego at Atlanta, sus., 2nd game

Thursday’s Games

Atlanta (Morton 8-3) at Philadelphia (Moore 0-1), 7:05 p.m. San Diego (Snell 3-3) at Miami (TBD), 7:10 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 4-9) at St. Louis (Kim 5-5), 7:15 p.m. San Francisco (DeSclafani 10-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 10-1), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m. Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m. Washington at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m. San Diego at Miami, 7:10 p.m. St. Louis at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m. Toronto at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m. Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m. Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB Boston 58 38 .604 _ Tampa Bay 57 39 .594 1 New York 50 44 .532 7 Toronto 48 44 .522 8 Baltimore 31 64 .326 26½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 58 38 .604 _ Cleveland 48 45 .516 8½ Detroit 46 51 .474 12½ Minnesota 41 55 .427 17 Kansas City 39 55 .415 18

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 58 39 .598 _ Oakland 55 42 .567 3 Seattle 51 45 .531 6½ Los Angeles 46 48 .489 10½ Texas 35 61 .365 22½

Wednesday’s Games

Tampa Bay 5, Baltimore 4 Kansas City 6, Milwaukee 3 Colorado 6, Seattle 3 Detroit 4, Texas 2 Boston 7, Toronto 4 Cleveland 5, Houston 4 N.Y. Yankees 6, Philadelphia 5, 10 innings Minnesota 7, Chicago White Sox 2

Thursday’s Games

Texas (Foltynewicz 2-9) at Detroit (Alexander 1-1), 1:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 3-5) at Boston (Houck 0-2), 7:10 p.m. Tampa Bay (Patiño 1-2) at Cleveland (Quantrill 2-2), 7:10 p.m. L.A. Angels (Heaney 5-7) at Minnesota (Maeda 4-3), 8:10 p.m. Oakland (Manaea 6-6) at Seattle (Flexen 9-3), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Washington at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m. Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m. Toronto at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m. Detroit at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m. L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m. Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m. Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Minor League Baseball

Triple-A East

Midwest Division

W L Pct. GB Omaha (Kansas City) 40 26 .606 — Toledo (Detroit) 37 29 .561 3 St. Paul (Minnesota) 35 32 .522 5½ Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 33 33 .500 7 Columbus (Cleveland) 29 37 .439 11 Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 27 38 .415 12½ Louisville (Cincinnati) 27 40 .403 13½

Northeast Division

W L Pct. GB Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 43 21 .672 — Buffalo (Toronto) 40 25 .615 3½ Worcester (Boston) 36 29 .554 7½ Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 28 39 .418 16½ Rochester (Washington) 27 39 .409 17 Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 23 44 .343 21½

Southeast Division

W L Pct. GB Durham (Tampa Bay) 46 20 .697 — Nashville (Milwaukee) 41 26 .612 5½ Jacksonville (Miami) 34 32 .515 12 Gwinnett (Atlanta) 33 35 .485 14 Memphis (St. Louis) 32 36 .471 15 Norfolk (Baltimore) 25 39 .391 20 Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 25 41 .379 21

Wednesday’s Games

Nashville 7, Jacksonville 1, 10 innings Norfolk 2, Gwinnett 1, 1st game Gwinnett 4, Norfolk 3, 2nd game Toledo 11, Indianapolis 5 Memphis 1, Louisville 0, eight innings, 1st game Memphis 5, Louisville 4, 2nd game Durham 7, Charlotte 3 Buffalo 5, Syracuse 3 Scranton W/B 8, Rochester 0 Worcester 7, Lehigh Valley 4 Columbus 7, Iowa 4 St. Paul 7, Omaha 6

Thursday’s scores

Iowa at Columbus, 12:05 p.m. Charlotte at Durham, 6:35 p.m. Syracuse at Buffalo, 7 p.m. Memphis at Louisville, 7 p.m. Rochester at Scranton W/B, 7:05 p.m. Nashville at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m. Worcester at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Toledo at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m. Norfolk at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m. St. Paul at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Charlotte at Durham, 6:35 p.m. Syracuse at Buffalo, 7 p.m. Memphis at Louisville, 7 p.m. Rochester at Scranton W/B, 7:05 p.m. Nashville at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m. Worcester at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Toledo at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m. Norfolk at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m. Iowa at Columbus, 7:05 p.m. St. Paul at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.

Double-A Northeast

Northeast Division

W L Pct. GB Portland (Boston) 42 23 .646 — Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 40 27 .597 3 New Hampshire (Toronto) 28 36 .438 13½ Reading (Philadelphia) 28 40 .412 15½ Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 25 40 .385 17 Hartford (Colorado) 21 46 .313 22

Southwest Division

W L Pct. GB Akron (Cleveland) 39 27 .591 — Bowie (Baltimore) 38 28 .576 1 Altoona (Pittsburgh) 37 28 .569 1½ Erie (Detroit) 38 30 .559 2 Richmond (San Francisco) 38 30 .559 2 Harrisburg (Washington) 24 43 .358 15½

Wednesday’s Games

Akron 3, Richmond 0 Portland 11, Harrisburg 6 Bowie 20, Hartford 7 Binghamton 3, Erie 2 Altoona 9, Somerset 6 Reading 7, New Hampshire 6

Thursday’s Games

Harrisburg at Portland, 6 p.m. Hartford at Bowie, 6:35 p.m. Erie at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m. Richmond at Akron, 6:35 p.m. Altoona at Somerset, 7:05 p.m. Reading at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Harrisburg at Portland, 6 p.m. Altoona at Somerset, 7:05 p.m. Reading at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m. Hartford at Bowie, 7:05 p.m. Erie at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m. Richmond at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Atlantic League

North Division

W L Pct. GB Long Island 29 19 .604 — Southern Maryland 25 23 .521 3½ Lancaster 23 26 .469 5½ York 21 28 .429 8½

South Division

W L Pct. GB Lexington 29 17 .630 — High Point 25 24 .510 5½ Gastonia 21 27 .438 9 West Virginia 19 28 .404 10½

Wednesday’s Games

Long Island 10, Lexington 8 Southern Maryland 13, Gastonia 1, 1st game Gastonia 14, Southern Maryland 1, 2nd game York 5, West Virginia 1 High Point 6, Lancaster 2

Thursday’s Games

High Point at Lancaster, 11 a.m. West Virginia at York, 6:30 p.m. Gastonia at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m. Long Island at Lexington, 7:05 p.m. Friday’s Games Long Island at York, 6:30 p.m. High Point at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m. Lancaster at Lexington, 7:05 p.m. Gastonia at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA New England 9 3 3 30 28 18 Philadelphia 6 3 5 23 18 13 Nashville 5 1 8 23 21 14 Orlando City 6 3 4 22 21 13 CF Montréal 6 4 4 22 19 16 Columbus 5 3 6 21 15 12 New York City FC 6 5 2 20 21 15 New York 5 5 3 18 18 16 D.C. United 5 7 2 17 20 18 Atlanta 2 4 8 14 14 17 Cincinnati 3 6 4 13 17 26 Chicago 3 8 3 12 16 25 Toronto FC 2 8 4 10 18 31 Inter Miami CF 2 8 2 8 9 22

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Seattle 8 1 5 29 23 9 Sporting Kansas City 8 3 3 27 25 16 LA Galaxy 8 5 1 25 23 22 Colorado 7 3 3 24 21 13 Los Angeles FC 6 5 3 21 18 15 Portland 6 6 1 19 17 20 Minnesota United 5 5 3 18 13 16 Real Salt Lake 4 4 5 17 21 16 Houston 3 4 7 16 16 19 Austin FC 3 6 4 13 10 14 San Jose 3 7 4 13 16 24 Vancouver 3 7 4 13 14 23 FC Dallas 2 7 5 11 14 23 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie. Thursday, July 22 Philadelphia at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m. Seattle at Austin FC, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 24

Columbus at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m. Portland at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Toronto FC at Chicago, 8 p.m. Cincinnati at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. LA Galaxy at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Colorado at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m. Houston at San Jose, 10 p.m. Vancouver at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 25

CF Montréal at New England, 6 p.m. Orlando City at New York City FC, 6 p.m. Philadelphia at Miami, 7:30 p.m. New York at D.C. United, 8 p.m. Sporting Kansas City at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Wednesday, July 28

Austin FC at Vancouver, 10 p.m. Minnesota at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m. Friday, July 30 Columbus at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m. Atlanta at Orlando City, 8 p.m. Portland at LA Galaxy, 10 p.m.

Saturday, July 31

San Jose at Seattle, 5 p.m. New England at New York, 6 p.m. D.C. United at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. CF Montréal at Miami, 8 p.m. FC Dallas at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m. Real Salt Lake at Houston, 8:30 p.m. Colorado at Austin FC, 9 p.m. Minnesota at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Sunday, August 1

Chicago at Philadelphia, 6 p.m. Nashville at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

NWSL

W L T Pts GF GA Portland 6 3 1 19 16 7 Chicago 5 4 2 17 11 15 North Carolina 5 4 1 16 15 8 Gotham FC 4 1 4 16 10 5 Houston 5 4 1 16 13 11 Orlando 4 3 4 16 14 13 Washington 4 3 3 15 12 11 Louisville 3 4 2 11 7 13 Reign FC 3 6 1 10 8 13 Kansas City 0 7 3 3 5 15 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Friday, July 23

North Carolina at Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Saturday, July 24

Reign FC at Orlando, 7 p.m. Portland at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 25

Washington at Louisville, 3 p.m. Chicago at Gotham FC, 5 p.m.

Saturday, July 31

Orlando at North Carolina, 6 p.m. Louisville at Reign FC, 10 p.m.

Sunday, August 1

Kansas City at Portland, 3 p.m. Washington at Chicago, 6 p.m. Gotham FC at Houston, 7 p.m.

Transactions

BASEBALL American League BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled CF Ryan McKenna and LHP Alexander Wells from Norfolk (Triple-A East). Placed RF Anthony Santander and LHP Keegan Akin on the 10-day IL. CLEVELAND INDIANS — Recalled 1B Yu Chang from Columbus (Triple-A East). Optioned RHP Justin Garza to Columbus. DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHP Alex Lange to Toledo (Triple-A East). Recalled RHP Matt Manning from Toledo. Released RF Nomar Mazara. HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with OF Tyler Whitaker, OF Joey Loperfido, SS Chad Stevens, INF Kobe Kato, RHPs Kasey Ford and Deylen Miley on minor league contracts. KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with C Carter Jensen, INF Dayton Dooney and SS Brennon McNair on minor league conracts. MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed INF/OF Alek Kirilloff on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 20. Recalled C/INF Willians Astudillo from St. Paul (Triple-A East). NEW YORK YANKEES — Agreed to terms with RHP Asher Wojciechowski on a major league contract and assigned him to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East). Outrighted INF Hoy Park off major league roster. OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with SSs Max Muncy, Drew Swift and Jack Winkler, RHPs Mason Miller, Grant Holman, Mitch Myers, Aaron Holiday, Luke Anderson, Kyle Virbitsky, Blake Beers and Hunter Breault, 3B Brett Harris, C Shane McGuire, LHPs Eduardo Rivera, Colton Johnson and Jack Owen, OF Jonny Butler, 2B Mariano Ricciardi and 1B Nick Brueser on minor league contracts. SEATTLE MARINERS — Selected the contract of RHP Darren McCaughan from Tacoma (Triple-A West). Optioned RF Dillon Thomas to Tacoma. Sent INF Wyatt Mathisen outright to Tacoma. TAMPA BAY RAYS — Recalled RHP Chris Mazza from Durham (Triple-A East). Placed RHP J.P. Feyereisen on the 10-day IL. TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with SS Cameron Cauley and C Ian Moller on minor league contracts. TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Traded RHP Joel Payamps to Kansas City in exchange for cash considerations. Sent RHP Anthony Castro to Buffalo (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment. Recalled RHP Patrick Murphy from Buffalo. Agreed to terms with RHPs Gunnar Hoglund, Chad Dallas, Irv Carter, Hayden Juenger, Hunter Gregory, Conor Larkin, Connor Cooke, Matt Svanson and Justin Kelly, LHPs Ricky Tiedemann, Trenton Wallace, Jimmy Burnette and Harry Rutkowski, OFs Jaden Rudd and Garrett Spain, 3B Riley Tirotta and C Juan Gonzalez on minor league contracts. National League ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Claimed RHP Ty Tice off waivers from Atlanta and optioned to Reno (Triple-A West). Designated LHP Alex Young for assignment. Optioned RHP J.B. Bukauskas to Reno. Reinstated RHP Tyler Clippard from the 60-day IL. ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled RHP Bryse Wilson from Gwinnett (Triple-A East). Optioned C Alex Jackson to Gwinnett. Sent C Jonathan Lucroy outright to Gwinnett. CINCINNATI REDS — Reinstated RHP Jeff Hoffman from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Ashton Goudeau to Louisville (Triple-A East). COLORADO ROCKIES — Reinstated LHP Austin Gomber from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Antonio Santos to Albuquerque (Triple-A West). LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Designated RHP Jake Reed for assignment. Optioned LHP Darien Nunez to Oklahoma City (Triple-A West). Recalled 2B Sheldon Neuse from Oklahoma City. MIAMI MARLINS — Agreed to terms with OF Kyler Castillo on a minor league contract. Optioned CF Monte Harrison to Jacksonville (Triple-A East). Recalled RHP Nick Neidert from Jacksonville. NEW YORK METS — Recalled RHP Nick Tropeano and 2B Travis Blankenhorn from Syracuse (Triple-A East). Optioned RHP Geoff Hartlieb to Syracuse. Placed RHP Robert Stock on the 10-day IL. Claimed RHP Roel Ramirez off waivers from St. Louis and optioned to Syracuse. Acquired OF Carlos Rincon from Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for OF Billy McKinney and cash considerations and assigned him to Binghamton (Double-A Northeast). PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned CF Mickey Moniak to Lehigh Valley (Triple-A East). Recalled RHP Spencer Howard from Lehigh Valley. PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Agreed to terms with RHPs Carlos Lomeli and Drew Irvine on minor league contracts. SAN DIEGO PADRES — Recalled RHP Reiss Knehr from El Paso (Triple-A West). FOOTBALL National Football League ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released C Lamont Gaillard. BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed CB Brandon Stephens to a four-year contract. Placed G Ben Cleveland and TE Jacob Breeland on the non-football injury list. DALLAS COWBOYS — Agreed to terms with DE Chauncey Golston on a four-year contract. Signed CB Nahshon Wright to a four-year contract. DENVER BRONCOS — Signed C/OG Quinn Meinerz to a four-year contract. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Agreed to terms with DL Christian Barmore. Placed RB Rhamondre Stevenson, LB Cameron McGrone and DB Joshua Bledsoe on the non-football injury list. NEW YORK JETS — Signed OL Alijah Vera-Tucker. PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Announced that LB Vince Williams has decided to retire after eight seasons. Signed OL Kendrick Green. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed LB Fred Warner to a five-year contract extension. Claimed WR Nsimba Webster off waivers from Los Angeles Rams. Signed RB Trey Sermon to a four-year contract. TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed OT Robert Hainsey to a four-year contract. Canadian Football League WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released WR Quadree Henderson. HOCKEY East Coast Hockey League WORCESTER RAILERS HC — Signed F Grant Jozefek. SOCCER Major League Soccer FC DALLAS — Acquired D Caiser Gomes on loan from North Texas SC (USL) pending receipt of his P-1 visa and international transfer certificate. National Women’s Soccer League NWSL — Rescinded all disciplinary actions against D Sam Stabb’s red card on July 18th after club’s appeal was successful. United Soccer League SAN DIEGO LOYAL — Signed F Jack Blake to an extension through 2023. COLLEGE RICHARD STOCKTON — Named Anthony C. Berich interim athletics director.

