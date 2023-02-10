MILTON — As far as rivalry games go, they don’t get any crazier than Thursday night’s scrap between Milton and Warrior Run in The Jungle.
With both teams battling for playoff positioning, the contest would come down to a wild finish.
Warrior Run held a lead going into the fourth quarter, but when the dust settled Milton prevailed with a 57-56 nonleague victory on Senior Night.
“Listen, I feel bad. Warrior Run played so well, they had a great game plan and they executed so well,” said Milton coach Ryan Brandt. “I just think that when it came down to the fourth quarter, we just had a little bit more in the tank than them, and we were able to squeeze out a really, really close game with a really strange ending.”
Warrior Run (10-11) led 41-36 after the third quarter, and after a technical foul was called on Milton’s bench the Defenders increased their lead to nine (45-36).
Milton (10-10) answered with a 10-4 run behind 3-pointers from Xzavier Minium and Luke DeLong to cut its deficit to three (49-46).
The Black Panthers followed with a steal from Nijel Hunter, who then sunk a pair of free throws when he was fouled trying to turn the theft into a bucket.
Warrior Run, however, turned the ball over on its next possession and Hunter turned the miscue into two more points with a layup to give Milton a 50-49 lead with 2:35 remaining. It was the Black Panthers’ first lead since early in the second quarter.
Hunter followed with a pair of free throws and then a layup to push Milton’s lead to 55-49 with under a half minute remaining.
But with 22.7 seconds left on the clock, Milton was whistled for a personal foul and an intentional foul on the same play, which awarded the Defenders four free throws.
Mason Sheesley knocked them all in to make the score 55-53 and keep Warrior Run alive, but just barely.
The Black Panthers added single free throws from DeLong and Will Fridia to increase their team’s cushion to 57-53, and with just 2.6 seconds left it looked like a done deal for Milton.
Not so fast.
Those two ticks were enough for Sheesley to hit a half-court shot at the buzzer. Warrior Run’s bench wanted a foul called when it seemed Sheesley was hit on the arm when he made the shot, but none was made and Milton escaped with a big, momentum-building win.
“The win felt great — (we) just played well. I was able to knock down some big shots today. We played well, we played good defense, and we were able to clutch it up at the end,” said DeLong, who made six 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 23 points. “(The end) was very nerve wracking. I was praying that Will (Fridia) would make that last free throw for us to go up by four points, and of course (Warrior Run) made the shot at the end to add some drama to it.
“It looked like the referee would call an and-1 (foul) on the shot, but I didn’t know what he was doing, but if the ref called that it would’ve been a dagger in the heart, for sure,” added DeLong.
Hunter added 16 points to go along with four rebounds, a block, a steal and an assist. Minium chipped in nine points and five assists..
“Nijel, Luke and Xzavier are just guys who can really get things going offensively — Jace Brandt, too. They are just so talented, and they are four guys who can just create and get in. (the basket),” said coach Brandt about his senior players. “Obviously, Luke is known for his outside shooting, but he can attack, and he had a couple of nice takes. Whenever you have four guys like that, you are always in the game.
“And I think what happened was we got a little bit from everybody — Ashton (7 rebounds) had a nice put-back and Jace (10 rebounds, 4 assists) made a couple of free throws at the end — and that fourth quarter post defense by both Ashton and Jace and the rebounds they were getting late in the game were huge for us, and it was pretty much a team effort on senior night, with a bunch of seniors getting it done. That’s a great way to do it.
For Warrior Run, Sheesley led the way with 14 points and Ryan Newton added 12.
But in the end, it wasn’t enough to give the Defenders the win.
“That was just Warrior Run and Milton, a good old rivalry right there,” said Warrior Run coach Eric Wertman. “It was fun. I tip my cap to (Milton coach Ryan) Brandt and his kids on that sideline, because they came out on top, and they deserved to win.”
Milton next hosts Hughesville at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, while Warrior Run wraps up its regular season Monday with a home game against Lewisburg.
Milton 57, Warrior Run 56
At Milton
Warrior Run 14 10 17 15 – 56
Milton 16 8 12 21 – 57
Warrior Run (10-11) 56
Griffen Harrington 1 0-0 2; Carter Marr 3 0-0 6; Cooper Wilkins 1 4-4 6; Braego Cieslukowski 0 0-0 0; Aiden McKee 4 0-2 8; Mason Sheesley 3 5-6 14; Gavin Gorton 1 2-2 4; Landen Polcyn 2 0-1 4; Ryan Newton 5 1-2 12. Totals: 20 12-17 56.
3-point goals: Sheesley 3, Newton.
Milton (10-10) 57
Xzavier Minium 3 2-3 9; Gehrig Baker 0 0-0 0; Ashton Krall 2 0-1 4; Isaiah Day 0 0-0 0; Will Fridia 0 1-2 1; Rylin Scott 0 0-0 0; Luke DeLong 7 3-6 23; Nijel Hunter 5 6-8 16; Jace Brandt 1 2-2 4. Totals: 18 14-22 57.
3-point goals: DeLong 6, Minium.
JV score: WR, 62-56. High scorers: WR, Gorton, 12; Milton, Scott, 24.
