Mifflinburg 56
Montoursville 49
MONTOURSVILLE — Tyler Reigel and Ethan Bomgardner sank 16 apiece and Jarrett Foster and Cannon Griffith each added 11 as Mifflinburg’s balanced attack was too much for Montoursville Saturday in Montoursville.
The Wildcats rallied from an early deficit, outscoring the Warriors 32-21 in the second half.
Mifflinburg improved to 7-2 and will entertain Danville on Wednesday.
Montoursville (4-6) got a dozen from Isaiah Fenner.
Mifflinburg 56, Montoursville 49Saturday at Montoursville
Mifflinburg 13 11 18 14 — 56 Montoursville 18 10 11 10 — 49
Mifflinburg (7-2) 56 Jarret Foster 2 5-5 11, Tyler Reigel 5 3-3 16, Lane Yoder 1 0-0 2, Cannon Griffith 3 5-11 11, Carter Breed 0 0-4 0, Ethan Bomgardner 4 8-9 16; Eli Troutman 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 21-32 56.
3-point goals:
Reigel 3, Foster 2.
Montoursville (4-6) 49
Bryce Eberhart 2 0-1 5, Quinn Ranck 1 0-0 3, Isaiah Fenner 5 1-2 12, Jared Matlack 1 0-0 3, John Schneider 3 1-2 7, Nolan Kutney 2 1-3 5, Tanner Menne 2 0-0 4, Noah Shaffer 1 2-2 4, Ian Labatch 3 0-0 6; Brayden Brown 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 5-10 49.
3-point goals:
Eberhart, Fenner, Matlack, Ranck.
Milton 49
Central Columbia 45
MILTON — Down early, Milton put together a strong second quarter and held off a fourth-quarter Central Columbia rally for the victory Saturday in Milton.
Xzavier Minium tallied a game-high 14 while Austin Gainer added a dozen for the Black Panthers (9-4).
Central (2-9) got a dozen from Connor McKinnon and 11 from Cameron Day.
Milton is back in action Tuesday at home with Loyalsock.
Milton 49, Central Columbia 45Saturday at Milton
Central Columbia 12 9 10 14 — 45 Milton 9 18 13 9 — 49
Milton (9-4) 49
Carter Lllley 1 0-0 2, Nevln Carrier 3 0-0 8, Austin Gainer 4 3-4 12, Jace Brandt 2 2-4 6, Xzavier Minium 4 6-8 14, Luke Delong 3 0-0 7; Dillon Guinn-Bailey 0 0-0 0; Ashton Krall 0 0-0 0; Peyton Rearick 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 11-16 49.
3-point goals:
Carrier 2, Delong, Gainer.
Central Columbia (2-9) 45
Pete Lanza 1 0-0 3, Cameron Humphrey 1 0-0 2, Connor McKinnon 4 0-0 12, Ellis Turner 1 1-2 4, Logan Welkom 4 1-4 9, Andrew Beagle 1 2-2 4, Cameron Day 5 1-1 11; Brian Prezioso 0 0-0 0; Jackson Gump 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 5-9 45.
3-point goals:
McKinnon 4, Langa, Turner.
Midd-West 78
Warrior Run 68 (2OT)
MIDDLEBURG — Nathan Axtman scored 20 points and Mason Sheesley and Ryan Newton added 16 and 15 respectively, but it wasn’t enough as Midd-West got past the visiting Defenders Saturday in double overtime at Middleburg.
The Mustangs (206) got 31 from Braedon Reid, who sank five treys. Griffen Paige added 18.
Warrior Run (1-12) for four treys from Sheesley. The Defenders host Bloomsburg on Tuesday.
Midd-West 78, Warrior Run 68 (2OT)Saturday at Midd-West
Warrior Run 12 16 9 20 7 4 — 68 Midd-West 11 19 11 16 7 14 —78
Midd-West (2-6) 78
Braedon Reid 10 6-7 31, Easton Erb 2 3-4 8, Garrett Leitzel 2 0-0 6, Griffen Paige 7 2-3 18, Cole Shutt 3 3-4 9, Noah Romig 3 0-0 6; Trevor Sheaffer 0 0-0 0; Shawn Lightner 0 0-0 0. Totals 27 14-18 78.
3-point goals:
Reid 5, Leitzel 2 Paige 2, Erb.
Warrior Run (1-12) 68
Chase Beachel 1 0-0 3, Carter Marr 2 0-0 5, Nathan Axtman 8 2-2 20, Cooper Wilkins 3 2-2 9, Mason Sheesley 5 2-2 16, Ryan Newton 7 1-1 15; Gavin Gorton 0 0-0 0. Totals 26 7-7 68.
3-point goals:
Sheesley 4, Axtman 2, Beachel, Marr, Wilkins.
Girls basketball
Central Columbia 47
Mifflinburg 11
MIFFLINBURG — Central Columbia’s Caitlyn Weatherili scored a game-high 15 as the Blue Jays (11-3) won Saturday in Mifflinburg.
The Wildcats (2-8) are back in action Tuesday at Danville.
Central Columbia 47, Mifflinburg 11Saturday at Mifflinburg
Central Columbia 17 13 9 8 — 47 Mifflinburg 3 0 4 4—11
Central Columbia (11-3) 47
Haley Bull 1 0-1 2, Alyx Flick 2 1-2 6, Emmie Rowe 3 1-4 7, Caitlyn Weatherili 4 3-4 15, Lindsey Bull 2 3-4 7, Keirstyn Radzvich 1 0-2 2, Maddy Blake 3 2-4 8; Nora Fritz 0 0-0 0; Maggie Vandermark 0 0-0 0; Haley Moore 0 0-0 0; Jasmine Schiote 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 10-21 47.
3-point goals:
Flick, Weatherili.
Mifflinburg (2-8) 11
Ella Shuck 0 4-6 4, Laine Martin 0 0-2 0, Marissa Allen 1 1-2 3, Jayda Tilghman 0 2-2 2, Natalie Osborne 1 0-0 2; Avery Metzger 0 0-0 0; Jenna Haines 0 0-0 0. Totals 2 7-12 11.
3-point goals: None.
