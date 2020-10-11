Boys soccer
Lewisburg 7
Loyalsock 0
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Anthony Bhangdia scored a first-half hat trick and Ben Liscum scored a pair of goals and added three assists as the Green Dragons improved to 11-0 on the season.
Nick Passaniti addeed a pair of goals. Stephen Tiffin dished a pair of assists andPhilip Permyashkin and Jack Dieffenderfer added assists.
Lewisburg is back in action today at Central Mountain.
Lewisburg 7, Loyalsock 0Saturday at Loyalsock
1st half: L-24:50 Nick Passaniti (Ben Liscum); L- 17:20 Anthony Bhangdia (Philip Permyashkin); L-17:00 Ben Liscum (Jack Dieffenderfer); L- 14:45 Anthony Bhangdia (Ben Liscum); L- 8:25 Anthony Bhangdia (Ben Liscum) 2nd half: L- 16:59 Nick Passaniti (Stephen Tiffin); L- 14:51 Ben Liscum (Stephen Tiffin) Shots: Lewisburg 11-0; Corners: Lewisburg 7-0; Saves: Loyalsock (Caleb Albough) 4; Lewisburg (Tony Burns) 0
Bloomsburg 2
Mifflinburg 1
MIFFLINBURG — Mifflinburg got a goal from Madden Schnure, but the visiting Panthers netted the game-winner to top the Wildcats Saturday at Mifflinburg.
Kanon Keister had five saves in goal for the Wildcats.
Mifflinburg is back in action today at Milton.
Bloomsburg 2, Mifflinburg 1Saturday at Mifflinburg
1st half: Bloom-Ashton Horan (Cam McCarthy), 28:10. Second half Miff-Madden Schnure (penalty kick), 37:10; Bloom-Ahmed Elbetagy (unassisted), 22:00. Shots: Bloom, 12-10; Corners: Bloom 4-3. Saves: Mifflinburg 5 (Kanon Keister); Bloomsburg 4 (Francis Curran).
Girls tennis
District 4 Tournament
WILLIAMSPORT — The District 4 singles tournament kicked off Saturday at Williamsport Area High School.
The No. 1 singles players from Milton, Mifflinburg and Lewisburg were in action. Lewisburg’s Bekah Vance advanced to the second round with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Grace Roberts, of Central Columbia.
In the second round, Vance fell 6-0, 6-1 to Montoursville’s Lydia Barbour.
Milton’s Alanna Stamm fell 6-2, 6-1 to Bloomsburg’s Dana Lee in the first round, and Mifflinburg’s Destiny Jones also fell in the first round, 6-1, 6-2 to Selinsgrove’s Fiona Finnerty.
Semifinals continue today with the final to follow.
Quarterfinal matchups: Olivia Dorner, South Williamsport, vs. Lee, Bloomsburg, 1 p.m. at South Williamsport’s Central Pa. Tennis Center. Barbour, Montoursville will take on Katie Savidge, Loyalsock, at the same time.
In the team tournament, action begins Tuesday, then quarterfinals will be held Thursday and the final to follow.
Opening round action pits Central Columbia vs. Montoursville and Bucktail vs. South Williamsport in the top half of the bracket. The bottom of the bracket has Montgomery vs. Towanda and Selinsgrove vs. Loyalsock.
Girls soccer
Lewisburg 1
Southern Columbia 0
CATAWISSA — Ella Reish scored an unassisted goal in the first half and the Green Dragons’ defense made it stand in a win Saturday at Southern Columbia.
Lauren Gross tallied eight saves in goal for the Dragons.
Lewisburg improved to 7-3-1 and will next play Tuesday at Central Mountain.
Lewisburg 1, Southern Columbia 0Saturday at Southern Columbia
1st half: L — Ella Reish (unassisted), 14:31 Shots: Lewisburg 27, Southern 9; Corners: Lewisburg 2, Southern 5; Saves: Lewisburg (Lauren Gross) 8, Southern (Mackenzie Palacz) 9.
Central Columbia 6
Warrior Run 0
ALMEDIA — Ellie Rowe scored a pair of goals and dished a pair of assists for the Blue Jays as Central Columbia topped Warrior Run Saturday at Central.
Warrior Run is back in action Tuesday when it hosts Mount Carmel
Central Columbia 6, Warrior Run 0Saturday at Central Columbia
Central Columbia goals: Ellie Rowe 2, Paige Flaugh, Kayla Keefer, Alex Flick, Madelyn Blake. Assists: Rowe 2, Keefer Shots: Central 8-2; Corners: Central 10-0; Saves: WR (Kylee Brouse) 2, Central (Rilee McMahan) 2
Milton at Midd-West
The soccer match Saturday was postponed.
Field hockey
Warrior Run 1
Milton 1 (OT)
MILTON — Just like the two previous contests between the neighborly rivals, Saturday’s matchup pitting Milton and Warrior Run was tight. The game ended in a tie after overtime.
Both teams return to action Wednesday, with Warrior Run hosting Central Columbia and Milton at Danville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.