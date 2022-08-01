MILTON — Nearly 300 youth football players and cheerleaders from throughout the area descended upon Milton Panther Cub Field to take part in this past weekend’s Heartland Youth Football League’s Building Champions Camp.

The camp’s participants, ranging from kindergarten through sixth grade, were put through various drills and demonstrations from 37 volunteer coaches, as well as VaporTrail 24/7’s Tom Hughes and Clarity Prep’s Dave Murray, a former head wrestling coach for Mifflinburg Area High School.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.