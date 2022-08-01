MILTON — Nearly 300 youth football players and cheerleaders from throughout the area descended upon Milton Panther Cub Field to take part in this past weekend’s Heartland Youth Football League’s Building Champions Camp.
The camp’s participants, ranging from kindergarten through sixth grade, were put through various drills and demonstrations from 37 volunteer coaches, as well as VaporTrail 24/7’s Tom Hughes and Clarity Prep’s Dave Murray, a former head wrestling coach for Mifflinburg Area High School.
Other coaches included former Bloomsburg University defensive coordinator Chet Henicle, former Bucknell University player Nisan Trotter, along with Milton High School head cheer coach Traci Ferguson.
“The weather certainly cooperated. We had fantastic weather and an awesome turnout,” said camp coordinator John Derr. “We are blessed to have phenomenal volunteers that are experts at what they do. Their energy and motivation for the participants is contagious.”
The football drills focused on getting the players to use proper technique to build up their build muscle memory.
“Football went through drills based on proper techniques. Repetition is key to develop the players’ muscle memory and develop proper techniques,” said Derr. “Stations were approximately 30 minutes long with each participant getting several rotations through each drill.
“Our League is a USA Football Certified League. All coaches are required to complete a Youth Tackle Certification,” Derr added. “USA Football is based on ‘Heads Up Tackling’. It teaches players to be successful minimizing the risk of head and neck injury.”
For the camp’s cheerleaders, the participants were grouped together by grade and learned a series of routines.
“Cheer taught the basics of cheer movements, lower-level stunting based on grade,” Derr said. “They performed three routines on Sunday using the skills they learned. The routines were grade based (Flag Division, K-2nd), (B Division, 3rd-4th), (A Division, 5th-6th).”
And it’s Derr’s hope that those attending the camp left with a positive experience that will serve them well in the future — either on the gridiron or in life in general.
“With this age group, our goal is to instill in them the enjoyment of participating in a physical and demanding sport, while keeping it fun,” said Derr. “Football and cheer require a ‘team’ and we hope to empower these young minds and bodies to become leaders and function in an environment that requires teamwork, discipline and effort. Our hope is that they have a great experience and carry the memories through life.
“The staff that supports this camp is first focused on fun for the participants, proper safe skill development, and teamwork and effort,” Derr added. “We have incredible mentors in our valley, and I am blessed and proud to be a part of what we have built for our children.”
Although this weekend’s camp marked the end of Derr’s run as coordinator, the event will continue on.
“The camp will stay the same but under a different name, ‘Building Champions, Hunter Beck Reynolds, Heart and Hustle’ Football and Cheer Camp. Holly Beck and Bill Reynolds will continue the tradition in honor of their son Hunter (a Warrior Run fifth grader who died in an automobile accident back in February),” said Derr.
