HAMILTON, N.Y. – No. 1 Colgate withstood a second-half run by No. 2 Navy to claim a 74-58 victory in the 2022 PenFed Credit Union Patriot League Men’s Basketball Championship Game. The Raiders punched their ticket to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament for the third time in five seasons and the fifth time in program history.
Fifth-year guard Jack Ferguson led five Raiders in double figures with 17 points to collect Patriot League Championship Most Valuable Player honors and a spot on the All-Tournament Team. Ferguson also finished with five rebounds, five boards and two steals. Senior guards Nelly Cummings and Tucker Richardson also made the All-Tournament Team after posting 15 and 12 points, respectively.
Navy senior guard Greg Summers and John Carter Jr. were also selected to the All-Tournament Team after helping the Mids go on a 16-0 run midway through the second half to close a 22-point deficit to six points. Summers finished with 18 points, eight boards and three steals, while Carter Jr. added 10 points and five rebounds.
Boston University graduate student guard Javante McCoy rounded out the all-tournament squad after totaling 56 points in two games, including matching a career-high 30 points in an overtime loss at Navy in the semifinals.
The Raiders will learn their NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament fate on Sunday during the NCAA Tournament Selection Show at 6 p.m. ET on CBS.
