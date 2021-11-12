National Football League

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Buffalo 5 3 0 .625 235 118 New England 5 4 0 .556 230 170 Miami 3 7 0 .300 177 252 N.Y. Jets 2 6 0 .250 144 251

South

W L T Pct PF PA Tennessee 7 2 0 .778 255 211 Indianapolis 4 5 0 .444 245 213 Jacksonville 2 6 0 .250 132 209 Houston 1 8 0 .111 128 258

North

W L T Pct PF PA Baltimore 6 3 0 .667 231 217 Pittsburgh 5 3 0 .625 161 169 Cincinnati 5 4 0 .556 236 203 Cleveland 5 4 0 .556 224 196

West

W L T Pct PF PA L.A. Chargers 5 3 0 .625 199 201 Las Vegas 5 3 0 .625 196 189 Denver 5 4 0 .556 187 153 Kansas City 5 4 0 .556 221 227

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Dallas 6 2 0 .750 241 192 N.Y. Giants 3 6 0 .333 179 216 Philadelphia 3 6 0 .333 227 218 Washington 2 6 0 .250 156 227

South

W L T Pct PF PA Tampa Bay 6 2 0 .750 260 183 New Orleans 5 3 0 .625 201 155 Atlanta 4 4 0 .500 175 220 Carolina 4 5 0 .444 171 183

North

W L T Pct PF PA Green Bay 7 2 0 .778 199 180 Minnesota 3 5 0 .375 194 191 Chicago 3 6 0 .333 150 224 Detroit 0 8 0 .000 134 244

West

W L T Pct PF PA Arizona 8 1 0 .889 277 155 L.A. Rams 7 2 0 .778 261 196 San Francisco 3 5 0 .375 185 202 Seattle 3 5 0 .375 181 169

Thursday’s Games

Miami 22, Baltimore 10

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at Dallas, 1 p.m. Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m. Cleveland at New England, 1 p.m. Detroit at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. New Orleans at Tennessee, 1 p.m. Tampa Bay at Washington, 1 p.m. Carolina at Arizona, 4:05 p.m. Minnesota at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m. Philadelphia at Denver, 4:25 p.m. Seattle at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m. Kansas City at Las Vegas, 8:20 p.m. Open: Cincinnati, Houston, Chicago, N.Y. Giants

Monday’s Games

L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 18

New England at Atlanta, 8:20 p.m. National Basketball Association

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB Brooklyn 8 4 .667 — Philadelphia 8 5 .615 ½ New York 7 5 .583 1 Toronto 7 6 .538 1½ Boston 5 6 .455 2½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB Washington 8 3 .727 — Miami 7 5 .583 1½ Charlotte 6 7 .462 3 Atlanta 4 8 .333 4½ Orlando 3 9 .250 5½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 8 3 .727 — Cleveland 7 5 .583 1½ Milwaukee 6 6 .500 2½ Indiana 5 8 .385 4 Detroit 2 8 .200 5½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB Dallas 7 4 .636 — Memphis 6 5 .545 1 San Antonio 4 7 .364 3 Houston 1 10 .091 6 New Orleans 1 11 .083 6½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB Utah 8 4 .667 — Denver 7 4 .636 ½ Portland 5 7 .417 3 Oklahoma City 4 6 .400 3 Minnesota 3 7 .300 4

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB Golden State 10 1 .909 — Phoenix 7 3 .700 2½ L.A. Clippers 7 4 .636 3 L.A. Lakers 7 5 .583 3½ Sacramento 5 7 .417 5½

Thursday’s Games

Toronto 115, Philadelphia 109 Indiana 111, Utah 100 L.A. Clippers 112, Miami 109

Friday’s Games

New York at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Detroit at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m. Milwaukee at Boston, 7:30 p.m. Brooklyn at New Orleans, 8 p.m. Phoenix at Memphis, 8 p.m. Portland at Houston, 8 p.m. Sacramento at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. Dallas at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m. Atlanta at Denver, 9 p.m. Chicago at Golden State, 10 p.m. Minnesota at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Miami at Utah, 5 p.m. Memphis at New Orleans, 7 p.m. Philadelphia at Indiana, 7 p.m. Washington at Orlando, 7 p.m. Detroit at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Boston at Cleveland, 8 p.m. Minnesota at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

San Antonio at L.A. Lakers, 3:30 p.m. Milwaukee at Atlanta, 6 p.m. Brooklyn at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m. Golden State at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Phoenix at Houston, 7 p.m. Portland at Denver, 8 p.m. Chicago at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

National Hockey League

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 14 10 2 2 22 54 38 Toronto 14 8 5 1 17 36 37 Detroit 15 7 6 2 16 43 48 Tampa Bay 12 6 3 3 15 36 37 Boston 11 6 5 0 12 31 33 Buffalo 12 5 5 2 12 36 36 Montreal 15 4 10 1 9 32 50 Ottawa 13 3 9 1 7 30 45

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 11 10 1 0 20 41 21 Washington 13 7 2 4 18 44 32 N.Y. Rangers 13 7 3 3 17 33 37 New Jersey 12 7 3 2 16 37 33 Columbus 10 7 3 0 14 32 28 Philadelphia 11 6 3 2 14 32 28 Pittsburgh 12 5 3 4 14 38 37 N.Y. Islanders 11 5 4 2 12 27 29

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA St. Louis 12 8 2 2 18 43 31 Minnesota 13 9 4 0 18 44 44 Winnipeg 13 7 3 3 17 43 36 Nashville 14 8 5 1 17 40 38 Colorado 11 5 5 1 11 37 37 Dallas 12 4 6 2 10 27 39 Chicago 14 3 9 2 8 31 50 Arizona 13 1 11 1 3 21 54

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Edmonton 12 10 2 0 20 52 35 Anaheim 15 8 4 3 19 56 45 Calgary 13 7 3 3 17 43 30 Los Angeles 14 8 5 1 17 40 34 Vegas 14 8 6 0 16 43 42 San Jose 13 7 5 1 15 37 35 Vancouver 14 5 7 2 12 36 43 Seattle 14 4 9 1 9 42 55 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

Los Angeles 2, Ottawa 0 New Jersey 4, N.Y. Islanders 0 Edmonton 5, Boston 3 Montreal 4, Calgary 2 Pittsburgh 3, Florida 2, SO Washington 2, Detroit 0 Winnipeg 4, San Jose 1 Nashville 4, St. Louis 3, OT Colorado 7, Vancouver 1 Vegas 3, Minnesota 2 Anaheim 7, Seattle 4

Friday’s Games

Calgary at Toronto, 7 p.m. Edmonton at Buffalo, 7 p.m. Philadelphia at Carolina, 7 p.m. Washington at Columbus, 7 p.m. Arizona at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Boston at New Jersey, 1 p.m. Florida at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Los Angeles at Winnipeg, 7 p.m. Montreal at Detroit, 7 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at Columbus, 7 p.m. Pittsburgh at Ottawa, 7 p.m. St. Louis at Carolina, 7 p.m. Toronto at Buffalo, 7 p.m. Arizona at Nashville, 8 p.m. Philadelphia at Dallas, 8 p.m. San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m. Minnesota at Seattle, 10 p.m. Vancouver at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Calgary at Ottawa, 5 p.m. Edmonton at St. Louis, 7 p.m. Montreal at Boston, 7 p.m. New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. Pittsburgh at Washington, 7 p.m. Vancouver at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

Transactions

BASEBALL National League MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Named Ozzie Timmons and Connor Dawson hitting coaches. PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Named Ani Kilambi assistant general manager. FOOTBALL National Football League ARIZONA CARDINALS — Activated WR A.J. Green from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed LS Aaron Brewer and TE David Wells on injured reserve. BALTIMORE RAVENS — Activated CB Chris Westry from injured reserve. Promoted TE Eric Tomlinson, G James Carpenter and DL Khalil McKenzie from the practice squad to the active roster. BUFFALO BILLS — Placed DT Justin Zimmer on injured reserve. Signed Cam Lewis from the practice squad. Promoted QB Davis Webb from the practice squad to the active roster. Activated QB Jake Fromm and WR Tanner Gentry from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed CB Cam Lewis. CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed QB Cam Newton. Signed DE Damontre Moore to the practice squad. DALLAS COWBOYS — Placed DE Randy Gregory on injured reserve. DENVER BRONCOS — Signed DB Duke Dawson to the practice squad. LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed WR Gary Jennings to the practice squad. Placed WR Jeff Badet on the practice squad injured reserve. LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Placed LB Drue Tranquill on the reserve/COVID-19 list. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Designated OLB Chase Winovich to return from injured reserve to practice. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Activated TE Nick Vannett from injured reserve. Placed DE Payton Turner on injured reserve. NEW YORK JETS — Placed CB Jason Pinnock on the reserve/COVID-19 list. PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed OLB Jacob Tuioti-Mariner to the practice squad. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Waived WR Jalen Hurd. Signed OL Corbin Kaufusi and CB Saivion Smith to the practice squad. TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed CB Breon Borders to the practice squad. HOCKEY National Hockey League CAROLINA HURRICANES — Sent C Jamieson Rees to Chicago (AHL). CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Called up F Max Zimmer from Greenville (ECHL). DALLAS STARS — Waived LWs Blake Comeau and Tanner Kero. Sent D Thomas Harley to Texas (AHL). Called up F Riley Tufte from Texas (AHL). COLORADO AVALANCHE — Reassigned D Nate Clurmand from Colorado (AHL) to Utah (ECHL). MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled LW Ryan Poehling and D Mattias Norlinder from Laval (AHL). Reassigned F Cameron Hillis from Trois-Rivieres (ECHL) to Laval (AHL). NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Waived RW Rocco Grimaldi. NEW YORK RANGERS — Reassigned G Tyler Wall from Hartford (AHL) to Jacksonville (ECHL). OTTAWA SENATORS — Called up LW Andrew Agozzino, Ds Dillon Heatherington and Lassi Thompson from Belleville (AHL). PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Sent Ds Taylor Fedun and Juuso Riikola to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL). American Hockey League CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Recalled D Olivier LeBlanc from Kalamazoo (ECHL). LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Recalled F Charlie Gerard from Reading (ECHL). MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Recalled C Robert Carpenter from Florida (ECHL). PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Sent D J.D. Greenway to Maine (ECHL). ROCHESTER AMERICANS — Recalled D Peter Tischke from Cincinnati (ECHL). ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Loaned D Cliff Watson to Indy (ECHL). SAN JOSE BARRACUDA — Released D Connor McDonald from player try-out contract (PTO) and returned to Utah (ECHL). Released D Adam Parsells from player try-out contract. TEXAS STARS — Signed D Michael Prapavessis to a player try-out contract (PTO). Recalled G Adam Scheel from Idaho (ECHL). UTICA COMETS — Recalled F Samuel Laberge from Adirondack (ECHL). East Coast Hockey League ALLEN AMERICANS — Signed G Hayden Lavigne. Signed F Chad Butcher. Placed F Jack Combs on injured reserve. ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Activated D Zach Yoder and D Malcolm Hayes from reserve. CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Released G Brian Wilson as emergency back-up goalie (EBUG). FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Signed F Aaron Huffnagle. GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Signed D Charles Barber. Placed F Gavin Gould on reserve. Placed F Karch Bachman on injured reserve. INDY FUEL — Placed D Chris Cameron on injured reserve. IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Activated F Kaid Oliver from reserve. Placed D Kyle Thacker on reserve. MAINE MARINERS — Placed D Jason Horvath on injured reserve. NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Activated D Garrett Johnston from injured reserve. Activated D Matteo Pietroniro from reserve. ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Waived F J.M. Piotrowski. SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Acquired F Billy Rizzo. Activated F Lawton Courtnall from commissioner’s exempt list. TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Released D Jean-Francois David and G Carmine-Anthony Pagliarulo. UTAH GRIZZLIES — Placed D Miles Gendron and F Neil Robinson on reserve. WHEELING NAILERS — Claimed D Carter Struthers off waivers. WICHITA THUNDER — Waived F Kasey Kulczyncki. Signed F Logan Fredericks. WORCESTER RAILERS — Reinstated D Karl Boudrias and F Grant Jozefek from injured reserve. Placed F Tyler Poulsen on reserve. Placed F Brent Beaudoin on injured reserve. Suspended G Justin Kapelmaster. SOCCER Major League Soccer MLS — Announced that Sporting Kansas City Manager and Sporting Director Peter Vermes has been fined an undisclosed amount for his comments regarding the officiating following Sporting Kansas City’s match against Real Salt Lake on Nov. 7. These comments are in violation of the league’s public criticism policy. INTER MIAMI CF — Named Dawn Scott performance director. National Women’s Soccer League NWSL — Announced that Angel City FC has been found in violation of the league tampering policy regarding NJ/NY Gotham F Allie Long and fined $20,000 cash and $20,000 in 2022 unfunded allocation money. Chris Brady is managing editor at The Standard-Journal and can be reached at chris@standard-journal.com.

Chris Brady is managing editor at The Standard-Journal and can be reached at chris@standard-journal.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.