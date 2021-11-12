National Football League
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Buffalo 5 3 0 .625 235 118 New England 5 4 0 .556 230 170 Miami 3 7 0 .300 177 252 N.Y. Jets 2 6 0 .250 144 251
South
W L T Pct PF PA Tennessee 7 2 0 .778 255 211 Indianapolis 4 5 0 .444 245 213 Jacksonville 2 6 0 .250 132 209 Houston 1 8 0 .111 128 258
North
W L T Pct PF PA Baltimore 6 3 0 .667 231 217 Pittsburgh 5 3 0 .625 161 169 Cincinnati 5 4 0 .556 236 203 Cleveland 5 4 0 .556 224 196
West
W L T Pct PF PA L.A. Chargers 5 3 0 .625 199 201 Las Vegas 5 3 0 .625 196 189 Denver 5 4 0 .556 187 153 Kansas City 5 4 0 .556 221 227
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Dallas 6 2 0 .750 241 192 N.Y. Giants 3 6 0 .333 179 216 Philadelphia 3 6 0 .333 227 218 Washington 2 6 0 .250 156 227
South
W L T Pct PF PA Tampa Bay 6 2 0 .750 260 183 New Orleans 5 3 0 .625 201 155 Atlanta 4 4 0 .500 175 220 Carolina 4 5 0 .444 171 183
North
W L T Pct PF PA Green Bay 7 2 0 .778 199 180 Minnesota 3 5 0 .375 194 191 Chicago 3 6 0 .333 150 224 Detroit 0 8 0 .000 134 244
West
W L T Pct PF PA Arizona 8 1 0 .889 277 155 L.A. Rams 7 2 0 .778 261 196 San Francisco 3 5 0 .375 185 202 Seattle 3 5 0 .375 181 169
Thursday’s Games
Miami 22, Baltimore 10
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta at Dallas, 1 p.m. Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m. Cleveland at New England, 1 p.m. Detroit at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. New Orleans at Tennessee, 1 p.m. Tampa Bay at Washington, 1 p.m. Carolina at Arizona, 4:05 p.m. Minnesota at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m. Philadelphia at Denver, 4:25 p.m. Seattle at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m. Kansas City at Las Vegas, 8:20 p.m. Open: Cincinnati, Houston, Chicago, N.Y. Giants
Monday’s Games
L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 8:15 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 18
New England at Atlanta, 8:20 p.m. National Basketball Association
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB Brooklyn 8 4 .667 — Philadelphia 8 5 .615 ½ New York 7 5 .583 1 Toronto 7 6 .538 1½ Boston 5 6 .455 2½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB Washington 8 3 .727 — Miami 7 5 .583 1½ Charlotte 6 7 .462 3 Atlanta 4 8 .333 4½ Orlando 3 9 .250 5½
Central Division
W L Pct GB Chicago 8 3 .727 — Cleveland 7 5 .583 1½ Milwaukee 6 6 .500 2½ Indiana 5 8 .385 4 Detroit 2 8 .200 5½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB Dallas 7 4 .636 — Memphis 6 5 .545 1 San Antonio 4 7 .364 3 Houston 1 10 .091 6 New Orleans 1 11 .083 6½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB Utah 8 4 .667 — Denver 7 4 .636 ½ Portland 5 7 .417 3 Oklahoma City 4 6 .400 3 Minnesota 3 7 .300 4
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB Golden State 10 1 .909 — Phoenix 7 3 .700 2½ L.A. Clippers 7 4 .636 3 L.A. Lakers 7 5 .583 3½ Sacramento 5 7 .417 5½
Thursday’s Games
Toronto 115, Philadelphia 109 Indiana 111, Utah 100 L.A. Clippers 112, Miami 109
Friday’s Games
New York at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Detroit at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m. Milwaukee at Boston, 7:30 p.m. Brooklyn at New Orleans, 8 p.m. Phoenix at Memphis, 8 p.m. Portland at Houston, 8 p.m. Sacramento at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. Dallas at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m. Atlanta at Denver, 9 p.m. Chicago at Golden State, 10 p.m. Minnesota at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Miami at Utah, 5 p.m. Memphis at New Orleans, 7 p.m. Philadelphia at Indiana, 7 p.m. Washington at Orlando, 7 p.m. Detroit at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Boston at Cleveland, 8 p.m. Minnesota at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
San Antonio at L.A. Lakers, 3:30 p.m. Milwaukee at Atlanta, 6 p.m. Brooklyn at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m. Golden State at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Phoenix at Houston, 7 p.m. Portland at Denver, 8 p.m. Chicago at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
National Hockey League
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 14 10 2 2 22 54 38 Toronto 14 8 5 1 17 36 37 Detroit 15 7 6 2 16 43 48 Tampa Bay 12 6 3 3 15 36 37 Boston 11 6 5 0 12 31 33 Buffalo 12 5 5 2 12 36 36 Montreal 15 4 10 1 9 32 50 Ottawa 13 3 9 1 7 30 45
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 11 10 1 0 20 41 21 Washington 13 7 2 4 18 44 32 N.Y. Rangers 13 7 3 3 17 33 37 New Jersey 12 7 3 2 16 37 33 Columbus 10 7 3 0 14 32 28 Philadelphia 11 6 3 2 14 32 28 Pittsburgh 12 5 3 4 14 38 37 N.Y. Islanders 11 5 4 2 12 27 29
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA St. Louis 12 8 2 2 18 43 31 Minnesota 13 9 4 0 18 44 44 Winnipeg 13 7 3 3 17 43 36 Nashville 14 8 5 1 17 40 38 Colorado 11 5 5 1 11 37 37 Dallas 12 4 6 2 10 27 39 Chicago 14 3 9 2 8 31 50 Arizona 13 1 11 1 3 21 54
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Edmonton 12 10 2 0 20 52 35 Anaheim 15 8 4 3 19 56 45 Calgary 13 7 3 3 17 43 30 Los Angeles 14 8 5 1 17 40 34 Vegas 14 8 6 0 16 43 42 San Jose 13 7 5 1 15 37 35 Vancouver 14 5 7 2 12 36 43 Seattle 14 4 9 1 9 42 55 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Thursday’s Games
Los Angeles 2, Ottawa 0 New Jersey 4, N.Y. Islanders 0 Edmonton 5, Boston 3 Montreal 4, Calgary 2 Pittsburgh 3, Florida 2, SO Washington 2, Detroit 0 Winnipeg 4, San Jose 1 Nashville 4, St. Louis 3, OT Colorado 7, Vancouver 1 Vegas 3, Minnesota 2 Anaheim 7, Seattle 4
Friday’s Games
Calgary at Toronto, 7 p.m. Edmonton at Buffalo, 7 p.m. Philadelphia at Carolina, 7 p.m. Washington at Columbus, 7 p.m. Arizona at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Boston at New Jersey, 1 p.m. Florida at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Los Angeles at Winnipeg, 7 p.m. Montreal at Detroit, 7 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at Columbus, 7 p.m. Pittsburgh at Ottawa, 7 p.m. St. Louis at Carolina, 7 p.m. Toronto at Buffalo, 7 p.m. Arizona at Nashville, 8 p.m. Philadelphia at Dallas, 8 p.m. San Jose at Colorado, 9 p.m. Minnesota at Seattle, 10 p.m. Vancouver at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
