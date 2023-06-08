Basketball
NBA Playoff GlanceFINALS(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)Denver 2, Miami 1
Thursday, June 1: Denver 104, Miami 93 Sunday, June 4: Miami 111, Denver 108 Wednesday, June 7: Denver 109, Miami 94 Friday, June 9: Denver at Miami, 8:30 p.m. Monday, June 12: Miami at Denver, 8:30 p.m. x-Thursday, June 15: Denver at Miami, TBA x-Sunday, June 18: Miami at Denver, TBA
BaseballAMERICAN LEAGUEEast DivisionW L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 45 19 .703 _ Baltimore 37 24 .607 6½ New York 36 26 .581 8 Toronto 35 28 .556 9½ Boston 31 31 .500 13
Central DivisionW L Pct GB
Minnesota 31 31 .500 _ Cleveland 28 33 .459 2½ Detroit 26 33 .441 3½ Chicago 27 35 .435 4 Kansas City 18 44 .290 13
West DivisionW L Pct GB
Texas 40 21 .656 _ Houston 36 26 .581 4½ Los Angeles 33 30 .524 8 Seattle 30 31 .492 10 Oakland 14 50 .219 27½
NATIONAL LEAGUEEast DivisionW L Pct GB
Atlanta 37 24 .607 _ Miami 35 28 .556 3 New York 30 32 .484 7½ Philadelphia 29 32 .475 8 Washington 25 36 .410 12
Central DivisionW L Pct GB
Milwaukee 34 28 .548 _ Pittsburgh 32 29 .525 1½ Cincinnati 29 33 .468 5 Chicago 26 35 .426 7½ St. Louis 26 37 .413 8½
West DivisionW L Pct GB
Arizona 37 25 .597 _ Los Angeles 35 27 .565 2 San Francisco 31 30 .508 5½ San Diego 29 33 .468 8 Colorado 26 37 .413 11½
AMERICAN LEAGUETuesday’s Games
Philadelphia 1, Detroit 0 Tampa Bay 7, Minnesota 0 Miami 6, Kansas City 1 Toronto 5, Houston 1 Chicago White Sox 3, N.Y. Yankees 2 Oakland 11, Pittsburgh 2 Boston 5, Cleveland 4 Texas 6, St. Louis 4 Milwaukee 4, Baltimore 3, 10 innings Seattle 4, San Diego 1 L.A. Angels 7, Chicago Cubs 4
Wednesday’s Games
Oakland 9, Pittsburgh 5 San Diego 10, Seattle 3 Miami 6, Kansas City 1 Tampa Bay 2, Minnesota 1 Toronto 3, Houston 2 Cleveland 5, Boston 2 Milwaukee 10, Baltimore 2 St. Louis 1, Texas 0 L.A. Angels 6, Chicago Cubs 2 Detroit at Philadelphia, ppd. Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
Minnesota (Ober 3-2) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-0), 1:10 p.m. Baltimore (Bradish 2-2) at Milwaukee (Rea 3-3), 2:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox (Lynn 4-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 0-1), 4:05 p.m., 1st game Detroit (Holton 0-0) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 4-4), 6:05 p.m. Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 3-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Vásquez 0-1), 7:05 p.m., 2nd game Houston (Valdez 6-4) at Toronto (Berríos 5-4), 7:07 p.m. Boston (Dermody 0-0) at Cleveland (Civale 1-1), 7:10 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Smyly 5-3) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 0-5), 9:38 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Arizona at Detroit, 6:40 p.m. Texas at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m. Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m. Kansas City at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m. Minnesota at Toronto, 7:07 p.m. Houston at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m. Miami at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m. Oakland at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m. Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUETuesday’s Games
Philadelphia 1, Detroit 0 Miami 6, Kansas City 1 Oakland 11, Pittsburgh 2 Atlanta 6, N.Y. Mets 4 Arizona 10, Washington 5 Cincinnati 9, L.A. Dodgers 8 Texas 6, St. Louis 4 Milwaukee 4, Baltimore 3, 10 innings San Francisco 10, Colorado 4 Seattle 4, San Diego 1 L.A. Angels 7, Chicago Cubs 4
Wednesday’s Games
Oakland 9, Pittsburgh 5 San Diego 10, Seattle 3 Miami 6, Kansas City 1 Arizona 6, Washington 2 Cincinnati 8, L.A. Dodgers 6 Milwaukee 10, Baltimore 2 Atlanta 7, N.Y. Mets 5 St. Louis 1, Texas 0 San Francisco 5, Colorado 4 L.A. Angels 6, Chicago Cubs 2 Detroit at Philadelphia, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 7-4) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 3-4), 12:35 p.m. Arizona (Kelly 7-3) at Washington (Gray 4-5), 1:05 p.m. Baltimore (Bradish 2-2) at Milwaukee (Rea 3-3), 2:10 p.m. San Francisco (Cobb 5-2) at Colorado (Anderson 0-0), 3:10 p.m. Detroit (Holton 0-0) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 4-4), 6:05 p.m. N.Y. Mets (Verlander 2-3) at Atlanta (Strider 6-2), 7:20 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Smyly 5-3) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 0-5), 9:38 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Arizona at Detroit, 6:40 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m. Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m. Miami at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m. Oakland at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m. Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m. San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m. Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
SoccerMLS GlanceEastern ConferenceW L T Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 12 1 3 39 26 15 Nashville 9 3 4 31 24 11 Philadelphia 9 4 3 30 27 15 New England 7 3 6 27 25 20 Atlanta 6 4 7 25 32 28 Columbus 7 6 3 24 33 24 D.C. United 6 6 5 23 24 21 Orlando City 6 4 5 23 20 17 Charlotte FC 6 8 3 21 22 30 CF Montréal 6 9 1 19 15 27 New York 4 6 7 19 11 16 Toronto FC 3 5 9 18 16 20 New York City FC 4 7 5 17 17 22 Chicago 3 5 8 17 21 25 Inter Miami CF 5 11 0 15 15 21
Western ConferenceW L T Pts GF GA
Saint Louis City SC 9 5 1 28 32 16 Seattle 8 6 3 27 21 14 Los Angeles FC 7 1 5 26 23 10 FC Dallas 7 5 5 26 21 18 San Jose 6 5 5 23 19 19 Vancouver 5 5 6 21 26 20 Minnesota United 5 6 5 20 15 18 Austin FC 5 7 4 19 17 23 Real Salt Lake 5 7 4 19 18 27 Houston 5 7 3 18 15 21 Portland 4 7 5 17 19 24 Sporting Kansas City 4 8 5 17 16 24 Colorado 2 8 7 13 14 25 LA Galaxy 3 9 3 12 13 26 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Wednesday, May 31
New England 3, Atlanta 3, tie Columbus 3, Colorado 2 CF Montréal 2, D.C. United 2, tie New York 1, Miami 0 Cincinnati 3, New York City FC 1 Philadelphia 1, Charlotte FC 0 Chicago 0, Toronto FC 0, tie Austin FC 2, Minnesota 1 Sporting Kansas City 2, FC Dallas 1 LA Galaxy 3, Real Salt Lake 2 Saint Louis City SC at Los Angeles FC ppd. San Jose 1, Seattle 0 Vancouver 6, Houston 2
Saturday, June 3
New England 0, New York City FC 0, tie Portland 0, Seattle 0, tie Cincinnati 1, Chicago 0 D.C. United 2, Miami 1 Orlando City 3, New York 0 Philadelphia 3, CF Montréal 0 Columbus 4, Charlotte FC 2 Real Salt Lake 2, Austin FC 1 Nashville 2, FC Dallas 1 Toronto FC 1, Minnesota 1, tie Saint Louis City SC 3, Houston 0 San Jose 0, Colorado 0, tie Atlanta at Los Angeles FC ppd. Sporting Kansas City 1, Vancouver 1, tie
Wednesday, June 7
Atlanta 0, Los Angeles FC 0, tie
Saturday, June 10
D.C. United at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Seattle at Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m. Minnesota at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m. Miami at New England, 7:30 p.m. Colorado at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m. Nashville at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m. Columbus at Chicago, 8:30 p.m. Los Angeles FC at Houston, 8:30 p.m. Austin FC at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m. New York City FC at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m. Philadelphia at San Jose, 10:30 p.m. Cincinnati at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday, June 11
LA Galaxy at Saint Louis City SC, 1 p.m. FC Dallas at Portland, 10 p.m.
Wednesday, June 14
Houston at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 17
