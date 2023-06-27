LAURELTON — Mifflinburg’s offense performed pretty well against Snyder County in Monday’s District 13 Little League 8-10 Baseball All-Star contest.
But what about Mifflinburg’s pitching and defense you might say?
Well, that was pretty darn near perfect.
Behind a 12 strikeout, no-hitter thrown by Andre Reiff, Mifflinburg’s All-Stars rolled to a 10-0, five-inning victory over Snyder County at the Field of Dreams.
“We played pretty good defense, but to be honest with you we didn’t get many chances. But the chances we did get in the field we made the outs,” said Mifflinburg manager Zac Kurtz.
“Andre did a great job pitching and he threw a great game. All of us were on our toes (defensively behind Reiff). Even though we didn’t get a whole lot of chances — we were ready to make the play.”
Reiff issued a pair of walks to Snyder County in the first inning, and they would be the only blemishes on an otherwise perfect day for the young hurler, who went on to strike out the side in the opening frame.
The pitcher also helped his own cause in the bottom of the first when he hit a leadoff double to center and later scored on a fielder’s choice.
Mifflinburg got another run home in the inning when Reece Boop reached on a fielder’s choice before scoring on an error to give the Union County All-Stars a quick 2-0 lead.
“I think the guys were a little nervous in their first at-bats, and getting a lead really helped relax them and play a little more loose,” said Mifflinburg’s manager. “Reiff did (help his own cause), and he got us started in the first inning.”
A leadoff triple by Lincoln Golomboski in the second made the score 3-0 when he scored on a sacrifice fly from Ashten Ritter.
Two more runs came home in the fourth. Boop was hit by a pitch to begin the frame, and after he moved to second on a single by Tucker Kurtz, he stole third and scored on a wild pitch.
Tucker Kurtz would come home moments later on a groundout by Koy Kerstetter to make the score 5-0.
More heads-up baserunning pushed the lead to 8-0 in the fifth before Boop chopped a single to left to plate Reiff and Jaxson Smith with the final two runs to end the game early.
“We have some fast kids on our team, so we are going to take it and use their speed. They love to run, so we’ll let them run,” said manager Kurtz. “We told them before the game, ‘No matter who we’re playing, we’re going to try to be aggressive on the base paths, make the other team maybe make some errors and throw the ball around.
“The guys did a great job listening (to us coaches) and being aggressive, and that’s how we scored the majority of our runs,” added Mifflinburg’s manager.
And thanks to the pitching of Reiff, Mifflinburg didn’t need to make many plays in the field — just three put-outs. They included a couple of line drives snagged by second baseman Smith in the second inning and by first baseman Ritter in the third. Reiff also caught a pop-up in the fourth.
“I think we can hit a little better than we did (Monday), so hopefully in the next game we get that rolling and we get things going,” said manager Kurtz. “But pitching, you can’t get much better than (a no-hitter), and Reiff did a fantastic job.”
Mifflinburg now gets the rest of the week off before it plays the winner of today’s game between Selinsgrove and Bloomsburg at 1 p.m. Saturday.
“It’ll be a nice break, but hopefully not too long of a break,” said Mifflinburg’s manager. “Hopefully they stay (mentally ready) and maybe watch some of the other games and see some of the competition.”
District 13 Little League
8-10 Baseball
at Field of Dreams, Laurelton
Mifflinburg 10, Snyder County 0 (5 innings)
Snyder Co. 000 00 — 0-0-4
Mifflinburg 210 25 — 10-7-0
Nevan Yoder, Caleb Sheaffer (4), Oakley Sauder (4), Wesley Lantz (5), Branson Faulhaber (5) and Bradley Bonsall. Andre Reiff and Reece Boop.
WP: Reiff. LP: Yoder.
Top Snyder County hitters: Yoder, walk; Lantz, walk.
Top Mifflinburg hitters: Reiff, 1-for-2, double, walk, stolen base, 2 runs scored; Jonah Kurtz, 1-for-2, walk; Lincoln Golomboski, 1-for-2, triple, run; Ashten Ritter, walk, RBI; Koy Kerstetter, 1-for-2, RBI; Blake Pfleegor, walk, HBP, run; Tucker Kurtz, 1-for-2, run; Dawson Hoffmaster, walk, run; Colton Roman, walk, run; Jaxson Smith, 1-for-2, walk, RBI, run; Reece Boop, 1-for-2, HBP, 2 RBI, 2 runs.
