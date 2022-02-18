UNIVERSITY PARK – Penn State Athletics will continue its legacy of service in the 50th IFC/Panhellenic Dance Marathon (THON) held at the Bryce Jordan Center this weekend.
THON’s 700+ dancers, including four student-athletes, among them freshman soccer player Ben Liscum, a graduate of Lewisburg Area High School, and nine members of the cheerleading and dance teams will begin dancing/standing at 6 p.m. tonight and not sit down or sleep until Sunday at 4 p.m. to raise awareness for the fight against pediatric cancer in the largest student-run philanthropy in the world.
Penn State Athletics’ Student Athlete Advisory Board has seen its members play an integral part in THON’s fight against pediatric cancer. Since 1998, SAAB members have raised more than $860,000 including over $272,000 since 2016. The proceeds from SAAB’s service efforts go to THON’s Four Diamonds Fund.
In addition to generating financial support for THON, SAAB also provides emotional support to its THON families — the Messina, Buckley and Bell families — throughout the year.
Those wishing to assist in SAAB’s fundraising efforts and help a great cause by donating directly to THON can do so by visiting THON’s fundraising page: https://bit.ly/2022SAABTHON
To donate to Ben’s fundraising efforts, go to: https://bit.ly/LiscumFundraising.
In addition to SAAB’s four student-athlete dancers, several teams will be dancing in the Pep Rally, which is one of the highlight events during THON, and student-athletes from numerous teams also will participate in the Athlete Hour. The football program will host THON families at the Lasch Building, in conjunction with the THON Adventure Program Saturday.
Since 1977, THON has partnered with The Four Diamonds Fund at Penn State Hershey Children’s Hospital with one goal in mind: conquering childhood cancer. To date, more than $190 million has been raised by THON, including nearly $11.7 million in 2020, and at least 95 percent of the funds raised at THON are donated directly to Four Diamonds.
Each year, more than 400 Penn State student organizations and approximately 16,500 student volunteers dedicate their time to THON, making it the largest student-run philanthropy in the world.
This year’s THON marks the 14th year of the event in the Bryce Jordan Center, having previously being held in the HUB, White Building and Rec Hall.
Viewers may watch the livestream at THON.org beginning at 6 p.m. on Feb. 18. It runs until the event concludes at 4 p.m. on Feb. 20.
For more information about Dance Marathon, go to www.THON.org.
Penn State Blue-White game to kick at 2 p.m. on April 23
UNIVERSITY PARK – Penn State football’s annual Blue-White Game presented by Highmark, which is set for Saturday, April 23, will kick off at 2 p.m. in Beaver Stadium. The game will air live on Big Ten Network. In addition, the contest can be heard on the Penn State Sports Network and GoPSUsports.com.
Admission is free for the Blue-White Game. Parking lots will open at 9 a.m. the day of the event. Mobile parking will be sent to 2022 season parking pass holders who renew or place a deposit by February 18. All other parking will be 20 dollars via presale or on the day of the event. Additional information on parking will be distributed at later date.
The Blue-White Game is the University’s unofficial annual spring reunion and completes the Nittany Lions’ 15 spring practice sessions. In 2019, an estimated 61,000 fans were in attendance. The Blue-White Game has drawn more than 50,000 fans in nine of the past 11 years where there was no capacity limitation due to COVID-19, which included crowds of 70,000 or more in four of the last six years.
The Nittany Lions open the season on Thursday, Sept. 1 at Purdue. The Beaver Stadium opener will take place on Saturday, Sept. 10 against Ohio University.
Bucknell’s Andrew Funk named to CoSIDA Academic All-District Team
LEWISBURG – Bucknell guard Andrew Funk was one of five players selected to the CoSIDA Academic All-District 2 Team on Thursday. Funk, a two-time Academic All-Patriot League honoree, is in the midst of an outstanding senior season.
An accounting and financial management major with a 3.66 cumulative grade-point average, Funk is now eligible for Academic All-America honors. He was joined on the All-District 2 squad by Bellarmine’s Juston Betz and CJ Fleming, Kentucky’s Davion Mintz, and former Bison Kahliel Spear of Robert Morris.
Academic All-America candidates must maintain a minimum 3.30 cumulative GPA and be a starter or key reserve. District 2 includes schools from the states of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, West Virginia, Delaware, and Kentucky, as well as Washington, D.C.
Funk is averaging a career-best 18.0 points per game, which is the second-best mark in the Patriot League and ranks 66th nationally. He has recorded 11 20-point games and three 30-point games this season, with a high of 38 points at Illinois State on Nov. 20.
Funk also ranks second in the Patriot League in 3-pointers per game (2.7), and his 72 made threes are tied for ninth-most in a season in Bucknell history. Funk topped the 1,000-point mark earlier in the season, and he now ranks 10th all-time at Bucknell with 175 career 3-pointers.
Funk has been a workhorse for the Bison all season. His average of 36.4 minutes per game ranks second in the Patriot League and 17th nationally, and his 983 total minutes are third-most in all of Division I basketball.
Coming off a 24-point game at Lehigh on Monday, Funk and his teammates will be back in action on Saturday at home against Lafayette at 4 p.m.
