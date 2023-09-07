Milton, PA (17847)

Today

Cloudy skies this morning followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 87F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered thunderstorms this evening. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.