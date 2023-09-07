College
Women’s tennisAlfred 8, Lycoming 1Notes:
Senior twins Hannah and Haley Seebold, both graduates of Milton Area High School, kicked off the 2023-24 Lycoming women’s tennis season with an 8-6 win at No. 2 doubles to lead the team in the setback against Alfred at Brandon Park. The Seebold twins defeated Abigail Call and Elizabeth Madson of the Saxons (3-0) in their first match together in college.
Field hockeyHoughton 4, Lycoming 1Notes:
A late third-quarter goal by sophomore Autumn Shahan made it a two-goal game, but Houghton scored the final goal late in the fourth quarter to post a non-conference win at Burke Field. Shahan posted her fifth goal of the season to stay amongst the top five goal scorers in the Landmark Conference for Lycoming (1-2) off a give from sophomore Juliana McGovern in the final minute of the third quarter to close within 3-1, after Houghton (3-0) scored the game’s first three goals.
Men’s soccerLycoming 0, Mount Aloysius -0Notes:
Senior goalkeeper Nick Wilke stopped three shots as the Warriors extended their run of scoreless minutes to 383 as it drew with Mount Aloysius in non-conference action at Kelly Field. Wilke has stopped all six shots on goal he’s seen this year, as he notched his 11th career shutout and 10th career tie. The Warriors (1-0-2) took nine shots in the game to, eight for Mount Aloysius (1-0-2) and they also held an 8-3 advantage in corner kicks.
Women’s soccerLycoming 7, Mount Aloysius 1Notes:
Sophomore Aubrey Williamson notched her second game of the year with a goal and three assists to lead the Warriors past Mount Aloysius at UPMC Field. First-year Mikayla Long, a Lewisburg High grad, and sophomore Rhandie Jessell each scored twice for the Warriors (2-1).
Women’s volleyballLycoming 3, Penn State-Mont Alto 0Notes:
Sophomore Cameron Upcraft posted five kills and five blocks and junior Brynne Bisel added eight kills, eight digs and two blocks to lead the Warriors to a 3-0 (25-13, 25-23, 25-23) win at Mont Alto Gymnasium. Junior Jessica Ahart added six kills, as the Lycoming (4-1) attack notched 25 kills in the match versus Mont Alto (0-5).
BaseballMLB GlanceAMERICAN LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
Baltimore 88 51 .633 _ Tampa Bay 85 55 .607 3½ Toronto 77 63 .550 11½ Boston 72 68 .514 16½ New York 70 69 .504 18
Central Division W L Pct GB
Minnesota 73 67 .521 _ Cleveland 67 73 .479 6 Detroit 63 76 .453 9½ Chicago 54 86 .386 19 Kansas City 44 97 .312 29½
West Division W L Pct GB
Houston 80 61 .567 _ Seattle 78 61 .561 1 Texas 76 63 .547 3 Los Angeles 64 76 .457 15½ Oakland 43 97 .307 36½
NATIONAL LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
Atlanta 90 48 .652 _ Philadelphia 77 62 .554 13½ Miami 72 67 .518 18½ New York 64 75 .460 26½ Washington 63 77 .450 28
Central Division W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 77 62 .554 _ Chicago 76 64 .543 1½ Cincinnati 73 69 .514 5½ Pittsburgh 65 75 .464 12½ St. Louis 61 78 .439 16
West Division W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 84 54 .609 _ Arizona 72 68 .514 13 San Francisco 70 70 .500 15 San Diego 66 75 .468 19½ Colorado 51 88 .367 33½
AMERICAN LEAGUETuesday’s Games
Minnesota 8, Cleveland 3 N.Y. Yankees 5, Detroit 1 Cincinnati 7, Seattle 6 Kansas City 7, Chicago White Sox 6 Houston 14, Texas 1 Tampa Bay 8, Boston 6, 11 innings Toronto 7, Oakland 1 Baltimore 5, L.A. Angels 4, 10 innings
Wednesday’s Games
Cleveland 2, Minnesota 1 Oakland 5, Toronto 2 Tampa Bay 3, Boston 1 Seattle 8, Cincinnati 4 N.Y. Yankees 4, Detroit 3 Chicago White Sox 6, Kansas City 4 Houston 12, Texas 3 Baltimore 10, L.A. Angels 3
Thursday’s Games
Seattle (Castillo 11-7) at Tampa Bay (Littell 3-4), 6:40 p.m. Detroit (Rodriguez 10-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 2-4), 7:05 p.m. Cleveland (Quantrill 2-6) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 9:38 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 6:40 p.m. Seattle at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m. Milwaukee at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m. Kansas City at Toronto, 7:07 p.m. Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m. Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m. San Diego at Houston, 8:10 p.m. Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUETuesday’s Games
Miami 6, L.A. Dodgers 3 Milwaukee 7, Pittsburgh 3 N.Y. Mets 11, Washington 5 Cincinnati 7, Seattle 6 St. Louis 10, Atlanta 6 Chicago Cubs 11, San Francisco 8 San Diego 8, Philadelphia 0 Colorado 3, Arizona 2
Wednesday’s Games
Pittsburgh 5, Milwaukee 4 Chicago Cubs 8, San Francisco 2 Arizona 12, Colorado 5 Philadelphia 5, San Diego 1 Miami 11, L.A. Dodgers 4 Seattle 8, Cincinnati 4 Washington 3, N.Y. Mets 2 St. Louis 11, Atlanta 6
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers (Pepiot 1-0) at Miami (Garrett 8-5), 6:40 p.m. St. Louis (Wainwright 3-10) at Atlanta (Fried 6-1), 7:20 p.m. Arizona (Nelson 6-7) at Chicago Cubs (Assad 3-2), 7:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m. St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 7:05 p.m. Miami at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m. Milwaukee at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m. Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m. San Diego at Houston, 8:10 p.m. Colorado at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
TennisU.S. Open GlanceMen’s SinglesQuarterfinals
Daniil Medvedev (3), Russia, def. Andrey Rublev (8), Russia, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4. Carlos Alcaraz (1), Spain, def. Alexander Zverev (12), Germany, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.
Women’s SinglesQuarterfinals
Aryna Sabalenka (2), Belarus, def. Zheng Qinwen (23), China, 6-1, 6-4. Madison Keys (17), United States, def. Marketa Vondrousova (9), Czech Republic, 6-1, 6-4.
Women’s DoublesQuarterfinals
Vera Zvonareva, Russia, and Laura Siegemund (12), Germany, def. Victoria Azarenka, Belarus, and Beatriz Haddad Maia, Brazil, 5-7, 7-5, 6-4. Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, and Wang Xinyu (8), China, def. Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff (3), United States, 7-6 (3), 3-6, 6-4.
Mixed DoublesSemifinals
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.